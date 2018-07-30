2018 Tour de France in pictures – Gallery

Image 1 of 79 Tour de France opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 79 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) crashes but finishes stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 79 Chris Froome (Team Sky) loses time after crashing into a ditch during stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 79 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes the first yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 79 Peter Sagan and Sonny Colbrelli sprint for the finish line of stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 79 The sun shines on a formation in the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 79 Riders are caught up in a crash during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 79 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) crashed near the end of stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 79 Peter Sagan congratulates Fernando Gaviria as they cross the line during stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 79 Fans during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 79 Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line in Quimper, stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 79 Road art gone wrong: hay bales catch fire at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 79 Dan Martin wins stage 6 at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 79 The peloton passes through a wheat field along the route of stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 79 Yoann Offredo (Wanty Groupe Gobert) checks his gap (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 79 Echelons form during stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 79 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 79 The French fans were out in force today (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 79 Fernando Gaviria was relegated in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 79 A couple watch the peloton, yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet, pass by from the side of the road (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 79 Dylan Groenewegen takes his second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 79 The cobbles were dry and dusty (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 79 Richie Porte (BMC) crashed early in stage 9 and broke his collarbone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 79 Peter Sagan in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 79 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) with much of Northern France on his face (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 79 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) dedicated the win to a friend who passed away suddenly last winter (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 79 Julian Alaphilippe on his way to winning stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 79 The peloton in the dust during stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 79 Chris Froome tucks on a descent during stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 79 Julian Alaphilippe approaches the finish of stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 79 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 79 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) sits on the ground at the finish of stage 11 after officials announce he could stay in the race after narrowly missing the time cut (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 79 The lacets de Montvernier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 79 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 79 The four leaders on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 79 The flag flies above Dutch Corner on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 79 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) chases after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins on the Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 79 Peter Sagan relaxes next to the bunch during stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 79 Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 79 Geraint Thomas in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 79 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 79 Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas finish stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 79 Bauke Mollema and Magnus Cort attack stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 79 Team Sky line up in front of Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 79 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 79 Gendarmes detain a protester during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route, during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 79 Chris Froome washes out his eyes after gendarmes' pepper spray wafted over the peloton behind a protest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 79 A gendarme (L) sprays tear gas at protesters (R, some hidden) as other gendarmes remove haystacks from the route, during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 79 Philippe Gilbert being pulled out of the small ravine at the side of the road where he crashed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 79 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 79 Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lines up on the start grid for a short stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 79 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 55 of 79 Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey (R) seizes the fork of Tour de France fan Didi Senft (L) during the 17th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 56 of 79 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) finishes second on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 57 of 79 Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the final climb of stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 79 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 79 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 79 Peter Sagan shows the effects of his high-speed crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 62 of 79 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 63 of 79 Arnaud Demare wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 64 of 79 The peloton climbs during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 79 Chris Froome leads tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas during stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 79 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 79 Geraint Thomas sprints in for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 68 of 79 Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic congratulate each other for a job well done after stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 79 World champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wait for their time trial during stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 70 of 79 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) during the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 71 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals the overall victory at the Tour de France after the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 72 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) surrounded by media after the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 73 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals the yellow jersey at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 74 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and teammate Chris Froome during the 21st stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 75 of 79 Geraint Thomas wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and teammate Luke Rowe hold the Welsh flag as they ride during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 76 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France, with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 77 of 79 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on the final podium as the winner of the mountain classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 79 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 79 of 79 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the maillot jaune in the Roubaix stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

From Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile more than three weeks ago, across 21 stages, and over 3,350 kilometres of racing, the 2018 Tour de France finished in Paris on Sunday where Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was crowned the race winner.

It's been a roller-coaster ride for all concerned, with attacks, panache and the emotion of victory interspersed with crashes, smashes, time losses and pepper spray. What's been your favourite moment?

