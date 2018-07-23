Tour de France: Peloton pauses for second rest day ahead of final week - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Geraint Thomas leads his Team Sky teammates on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Philippe Gilbert out for a spin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) out for a training ride on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford out for a ride next to Christopher Froome on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) heads out for a training ride on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Sunweb team bikes are ready to go, set up for the rest-day training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam wait to start the rest-day training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam have a chat while on a rest-day training ride at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) signs a fan's hat before heading out on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) meets the team for a spin on the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Edward Theuns, Soren Kragh Andersen and Simon Geschke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam at the front on a Sunweb team training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam lead a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) gets ready to go for a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) spins out his legs on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) spins out his legs on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Bob Jungels leads a training ride on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Bob Jungels goes for a spin with his team on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) spins his legs as he prepares for the last week of racing at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Tim Declercq and Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Tim Declercq and Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Tim Declercq and Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Tim Declercq and Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) training (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) training on the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Bob Jungels and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) out training on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Team Sky pass wilted sunflowers while on a rest-day training ride in 34C heatwave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Chris Froome rolls out for a training ride on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Team Sky's Pinarello bikes all set to go for a rest-day training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Team Sky all set for a training ride on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Tom Dumoulin and Laurens ten Dam lead a Sunweb training ride on the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2018 Tour de France has paused for a second rest day on Monday in Carcassonne ahead of the third and final week before the three-week race concludes in Paris on Sunday.

It was a brutal second week at the Tour, that included three stages in the Alps followed by three transition stages through Massif Central, and so riders took the opportunity to spin out their legs on team training riders in the surrounding area. They were also obliged to attend team press conferences, and so as rest days typically go - there was very little resting.

The race continues on Tuesday with stage 16 and the final week heads into the Pyrenees, that include three mountain stages, and then a time trial. Thomas leads the overall classification after claiming victories on Stage 11 at La Rosiere and stage 12 on Alpe d'Huez. He is currently 1:39 ahead of his teammate and four-time winner Chris Froome, and 1:50 ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

Click through the gallery above to view rest-day training ride images from teams Sky, Sunweb and Quick-Step Floors.