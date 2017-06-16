Procycling's Tour de France 2017 preview on sale now

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

With less than two weeks until the 2017 Tour de France starts in Düsseldorf, Procycling interviews all the key riders about their chances at the world's biggest race.

The team also takes a deep dive into the route in its free 36-page Tour preview supplement, with the 1984 King of the Mountains, Robert Millar, providing insightful, pithy stage analysis.

Subscribe to Procycling for less than £21.

Defending champion and three-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) explains exclusively to Procycling why he thinks the shorter, steeper and harder climbs of this year's race present him with the toughest challenge yet to his Tour supremacy. The Briton also explains how he plans to tackle the most unpredictable route in years.

Meanwhile, his former team-mate turned rival, Richie Porte (BMC Racing), tells Procycling how his confidence has boomed since he joined BMC and became its sole Tour leader. In a lively interview, the Australian describes how he altered his approach to racing this season to remove stress and hit every race with the aim of winning.

The two-time winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) takes a trip down memory lane to recall his greatest triumphs and failures at the Tours he's started and why he believes 2017 is his chance to roll back the years.

Direct Energie's old troopers, Sylvain Chavanel and Thomas Voeckler, reminisce about some of the extraordinary experiences they've had at the Tour. With 30 editions between them under their belts, the race has contributed a huge amount to their rich and varied palmares. They sat down with Procycling to relive some of their best moments as they approach the ends of their careers.

There is also expert analysis of the key sprinters with Robbie McEwen, how Peter Sagan can be beaten in the green jersey competition and a feature reliving some of the glorious history of the key climbs in the 2017 route, including the Grand Colombier, the Galibier and the Izoard.

Plus, in a free, top quality 36-page supplement, the Tour route and all the teams are examined forensically to assess where the race will be won and lost. Robert Millar gives his leftfield take on how the stages will play out.

It's not just about the Tour: relive the colour action and suspense of the 100th Giro d'Italia with three writers who were there every step of the way, and who saw Tom Dumoulin emerge as a popular and tenacious winner.

With expert in-depth analysis, interviews with star riders and stunning photography, the July issue of Procycling is the best guide to the world's biggest race.

Procycling is available in newsagents, via subscription or as a digital download.