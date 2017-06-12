Beginner's guide to the 2017 Tour de France - Video

Chris Froome wins stage 10 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2017 Tour de France Grand Depart in Dusseldorf is just a few weeks away. The race is the 104th edition and it will be the first time in 30 years that it has started in Germany.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be aiming to take his fourth overall title, with riders such as Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) all looking to stop his run of victories.

There are other classifications up for grabs including the points and mountains competitions, while the top team will also be honoured in Paris.

Whether you're new to the sport or you would like to brush up on some of the finer details, Cyclingnews has put together a beginner's guide to the Tour de France.

