2017 Crocodile Trophy start list
Official starters as of September 15, 2017
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
|2
|David Rosa (Por) Tropix Factory Racing Team
|3
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
|4
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
|5
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix Factory Racing Team
|6
|Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) INPULSE
|7
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Cyclist Magazine
|8
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
|9
|Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition
|11
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|12
|Joanne Koy (Aus)
