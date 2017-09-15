Trending

2017 Crocodile Trophy start list

Official starters as of September 15, 2017

Urs Huber and Alice Pirard on the 2016 Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG-2 Team
2David Rosa (Por) Tropix Factory Racing Team
3Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH SR Suntour KMC
4Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Forward Racing-Norco
5Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix Factory Racing Team
6Hiroyuki Okamoto (Aus) INPULSE
7Daniel Bonello (Aus) Cyclist Magazine
8Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
9Ben May (Aus) Bicycle Riders/Specialized/Infinit Nutrition

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
12Joanne Koy (Aus)