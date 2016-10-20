Trending

2016 Crocodile Trophy start list

Men and Women's starters as of October 21, 2016

The Crocodile Trophy peloton leaves Skybury Coffee Plantation on the morning of stage eight.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastian Carabin (Bel) merida wallonie-Vojo Mag
2Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz
3Peters Bas (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team
4Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be
5Wallace Cory (Can) Team Kona
6Stef de Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team
8Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com
10Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE
11Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team
22Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott
23Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team
24Joanne Koy (Aus)
25Ruth Corset (Aus)
26Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing

 