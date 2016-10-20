2016 Crocodile Trophy start list
Men and Women's starters as of October 21, 2016
2016 Crocodile Trophy start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastian Carabin (Bel) merida wallonie-Vojo Mag
|2
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz
|3
|Peters Bas (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team
|4
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be
|5
|Wallace Cory (Can) Team Kona
|6
|Stef de Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team
|8
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com
|10
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|11
|Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team
|22
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott
|23
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team
|24
|Joanne Koy (Aus)
|25
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|26
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy