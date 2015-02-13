2015 Oceania Championships time trial startlists
Official starters as of February 13, 2015
Oceania time trial start list
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|John Freiberg (AUS)
|Jacob Kauffmann (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Kyle Bridgwood (AUS) Data#3 Symantec
|Jordan Kerby (AUS) Drapac
|Tom Davison (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|Ryan MacAnally (AUS) CharterMason Giant
|Brendan Canty (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Jason Christie (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|Scott Waters (AUS)
|Malcolm Rudolph (AUS) Drapac
|Thomas Coates (AUS)
|Kristian Juel (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Jon Leighton (AUS)
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|Adam Phelan (AUS) Drapac
|Brodie Talbot (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Cameron Wurf (AUS)
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (AUS) Arbitrage Racing
|Samuel Witmitz (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Timothy Roe (AUS) Drapac
|Jack Anderson (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|Aaron Donnelly (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|Samuel Spokes (AUS) Drapac
|Peter Milostic (AUS)
|Craig Evers (AUS)
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|Jayden Copp (AUS) CharterMason Giant
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Budget Forklifts
|Ben Dyball (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|Michael Hepburn (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|Lachlan Norris (AUS) Drapac
|William Clarke (AUS) Drapac
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lucy Barker (GBR)
|Nikolina Orlic (AUS) BikeBug-NextGen
|Tessa Fabry (AUS) High5 Dream Team
|Alexandria Nicholls (AUS)
|Alexandra Manly (AUS) Orica-AIS
|Lauren Kitchen (AUS) Hitec Products
|Ellen Skerritt (AUS) High5 Dream Team
|Allison Rice (AUS) Suzuki Brumby's
|Rebecca Mackey (AUS) Wormall CCS Womens Cycling Team
|Taryn Heather (AUS) Bicycle Superstore
|Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica-AIS
