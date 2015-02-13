Trending

2015 Oceania Championships time trial startlists

Official starters as of February 13, 2015

Oceania time trial start list

Men
Rider Name (Country) Team
John Freiberg (AUS)
Jacob Kauffmann (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Kyle Bridgwood (AUS) Data#3 Symantec
Jordan Kerby (AUS) Drapac
Tom Davison (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
Ryan MacAnally (AUS) CharterMason Giant
Brendan Canty (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Jason Christie (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
Scott Waters (AUS)
Malcolm Rudolph (AUS) Drapac
Thomas Coates (AUS)
Kristian Juel (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Jon Leighton (AUS)
Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
Adam Phelan (AUS) Drapac
Brodie Talbot (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Cameron Wurf (AUS)
Dylan Pierre-Humbert (AUS) Arbitrage Racing
Samuel Witmitz (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Timothy Roe (AUS) Drapac
Jack Anderson (AUS) Budget Forklifts
Aaron Donnelly (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
Samuel Spokes (AUS) Drapac
Peter Milostic (AUS)
Craig Evers (AUS)
Patrick Bevin (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
Jayden Copp (AUS) CharterMason Giant
Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
Samuel Horgan (NZL) Budget Forklifts
Ben Dyball (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
Michael Hepburn (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
Lachlan Norris (AUS) Drapac
William Clarke (AUS) Drapac
Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team

Women
Rider Name (Country) Team
Lucy Barker (GBR)
Nikolina Orlic (AUS) BikeBug-NextGen
Tessa Fabry (AUS) High5 Dream Team
Alexandria Nicholls (AUS)
Alexandra Manly (AUS) Orica-AIS
Lauren Kitchen (AUS) Hitec Products
Ellen Skerritt (AUS) High5 Dream Team
Allison Rice (AUS) Suzuki Brumby's
Rebecca Mackey (AUS) Wormall CCS Womens Cycling Team
Taryn Heather (AUS) Bicycle Superstore
Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica-AIS