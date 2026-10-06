Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals Live: All the best discounts as soon as we unearth them

The nights are drawing in and the spectre of Black Friday is already looming large on the horizon, but you needn't wait for that slightly overwhelming extravaganza of capitalism to pick up some sweet deals, as Amazon is handily having another Prime Day event, or 'Prime Big Deals Days', to follow official vocab guidelines. It is running from Tuesday 6th October (today) to Wednesday 7th October (tomorrow) with cutoffs at midnight, to make you feel like Cinderella.

Along with a crack team of seasoned deal hunters, I'll be dropping anything saucy on this page as we find it. There are already good deals unearthed on wahoo bike computers to kick things off, and the cream of the crop is just below this intro to save you precious effort.

Prime Day sales in particular always throw up a lot of useless rubbish, if we are being perfectly honest with you. We're not here to flog any old tat that would be destined for landfill, but rather to unearth the diamonds in the rough; stuff we've used ourselves, rate highly, or know is decent through our trusted contacts.

You will naturally need a Prime membership to take advantage of any discounts, but you can just do a free trial and be sneaky about it; I won't tell Uncle Jeff.

Quick Deals

USA: Prime Day bike deals

UK: Prime Day bike deals

Editor's Picks USA

Save 36% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt v3: was $349.99 now $224 at Amazon This is the cheapest Wahoo's smallest computer has been all year, so it's a great time to nab one if you need an upgrade. It doesn't have the touchscreen of the Roam below, but it's lighter and basically has all the same features.



I gave it a 4.5 star review last year at full price, so it's even more of a good buy now. The easy navigation and classically friction-free user interface of Wahoo tech were standout features, plus all the usual training aids you'd expect from a device used in the WorldTour. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Wahoo Elemnt Roam v3: was $464.99 now $345 at Amazon Not as big a discount in percentage terms as the Bolt, but the Roam, but in cash terms they're both about the same. Unless you want the weight savings, and as long as you can afford it, then I'd get the Roam; it's what I use as my own bike computer, and I also gave it 4.5 stars in my review.



What sets it apart for me, along with all the things that make the Bolt great, is the brilliant mapping. It's so clear, and the integration of things like Strava Live Segments is excellent for those who like to have a hit out on random lanes at any given moment. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Woom Wow: was $199 now $159.20 at Amazon Choosing a first bike is hard, but our Associate Editor has just taken delivery of a one of these himself for his son, so it has our seal of approval.



Big tyres and self-centring steering help kids as as young as 9 months get started zooming about the place causing havoc. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% iGPSPORT BiNavi Bike Computer: was $239.99 now $203.99 at Amazon If you want a larger bike computer but don't want to fork out for a Wahoo or a Garmin, then this could be the one for you. My colleague Tom gave it a 4.5-star review very recently, and rates it as rivalling the established players for performance. More than that, it's stayed on his bike after the review was completed, which is always a good sign. It's got a good app, a big screen with responsive touchscreen capabilities, and for the size, it's relatively lightweight. It could well upset the Garmin/Wahoo apple cart in time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon It's OK; I won't tell anyone if you do a bit of running on the side. I do, on occasion, and a running watch helps a lot to pace yourself as much as anything. The Forerunner 165 is about all you need for regular jogging, and eschews all of the Garmin bells and whistles in terms of internal multisport features to keep the cost down. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Picks UK

Save 15% Technics EAH-AZ100E Wireless Earbuds: was £259.99 now £220.66 at Amazon I've used these every day since I got them for in for testing for a headphones guide for cyclists, and if you care about sound quality, these are what you need to be looking at (unless you go ultra-premium). As someone who uses Qobuz rather than Spotify so I can listen to my music in HD, they've been a revelation, and the battery life and comfort aren't half bad, too. I can't go back to other headphones now, which is a bit annoying. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Magicshine Hori 900 + SEEMEE 50: was £89.99 now £62.99 at Amazon As neat light sets go, this is hard to beat. The Hori mounts under your computer, or into your computer mount itself, allowing your computer to sit atop it; plus it has a remote so you can keep your hands on the bars.



Pair that with the small but punchy SEEMEE 50 at the back, and you have an effective be-seen setup that'll cover you for short excursions out of the city limits. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% Castelli Gabba R: was £299 now £100 at Sigma Sports OK it's not Amazon, but this deal is too big to not include. I described the Gabba R as 'close to faultless for its intended use' when I reviewed it back in 2024, and if you want to ride hard in the rain, it's really hard to beat, especially with such a massive discount.



The aesthetics won't be for everyone, but when it's raining, it looks less shiny than it does in the catalogue. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% DJI Osmo 360 Bundle: was £539.99 now £389 at Amazon Having recently started a YouTube channel for Cyclingnews, I can tell you a 360 cam is the way to go if you want to do likewise, and while I haven't used the new one from DJI, it's a very trusted brand and it's on an extremely healthy discount.



Throw in a few spare batteries so you don't have to stop filming to recharge, and a selfie stick, and you're well on your way to making some sweet, sweet content. Read more Read less ▼