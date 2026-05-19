AMS Berm grips review: A tapered shape and tactile feel

The AMS Berms’ tapered and narrow profile will suit smaller handed riders who like tactile trail to hand feedback although gloveless riders may prefer a tackier and damped finish for better grip

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Price: $28, £22

$28, £22 Diameter: 29.5mm inside, 33.9mm outside

29.5mm inside, 33.9mm outside Length: 135mm

135mm Weight: 103 grams

AMS (All Mountain Style) are best known for their range of bike accessories from crank and frame protectors to straps and mudguards. These are usually jazzed up in either bright colours, designs, or collabs with the likes of Red Bull, Kriss Kyle, and even Netflix’s Stranger Things.

AMS released their first MTB grips last year, the range consists of three grips, although sadly, none of them are '80s science fiction themed. The AMS grip range consists of the single-thickness, dual-pattern, and dual-density Cero, a feathery 18g Extralight foam grip, and the tapered Berm grips I have been testing.

The grip has a diamond pattern with a waffle section underneath (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Design and specification

The grips texture uses a micro-diamond pattern with a waffle style at the center, this is very similar to the ODI Elite Flow, a classic and my go-to MTB grips. Where they differ is that the AMS Berm have a noticeable tapered shape, measuring 29.5mm on the inside and growing to 33.9mm at the outside diameter.

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The single collar design has a built-in rubber bar end so you can lean your bike without worrying about scratching anything. As with any sealed end grip, when fitting make sure the handlebar is all the way to the end of the grip before tightening the collar.

AMS has loads of colour options available, our review grips are the Red Camo version, but there is also Blue Camo, White Camo, Orange Camo, Yellow Camo, Green, a rather unpleasant brownish Gum, and plain old match-everything Black.

The grip has a sealed rubber end (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Performance

Some riders will be immediately drawn to the tapered shape, although there is only a 3.6mm difference in the diameter between the inside clamp end and the outside; it's a noticeable taper both visually and in hand. I found the inside to feel quite narrow although that will appeal to riders with smaller hands.

As previously mentioned the grips design is very similar to one of my favorite grips so I have no complaints there. I did find the texture of the surface to be quite hard which doesn't lend itself well to gloveless riding, especially if you're prone to sweaty palms. The harder compound should mean they last longer though and my test samples are showing zero wear.

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The Berm’s give little in the way of damping due to their thinner profile, this ensures a solid bar feel and tactile trail feedback but on longer rides can lead to tired hands.

The Berm grip has a obvious tapered shape (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Verdict

If you have small hands, like a tapered shape, and want a very direct bar feel you will really like the AMS Berm grips. Personally I would like a little more dampening for long descents and the rubber to be a tackier for gloveless grip.