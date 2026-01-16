Quiz! How many of the 29 Tour Down Under winners can you name?

Which Tour Down Under winner is hiding behind their trophy?

The Tour Down Under gets underway this weekend, so here's a quiz to see how well you paid attention to the season-opening stage races in years gone by!

First raced in 1999, the Tour Down Under is now one of the major events on both the men's and women's calendars, kickstarting the WorldTour season and showcasing some incredible scenery in and around Adelaide. The likes of the Corkscrew climb and Willunga Hill mean that winning riders really have to be at their best from the first flag drop of the season to take home the ochre jersey.

So, how many of the 29 Tour Down Under winners can you name? There have been 38 editions in total, but several riders clearly enjoy the roads of South Australia and have won there more than once. We're giving you 10 minutes to name as many of them as possible!

As always with our quizzes, you can get a hint by logging into your Cyclingnews account - or sign up if you've yet to register.

There will be plenty more quizzes as the season progresses, but why not test your cycling trivia some more by checking out our cycling quiz hub?

Best of luck!

(Image credit: Future)