Quiz! How many of the 29 Tour Down Under winners can you name?

Test your Tour Down Under knowledge with our winners' quiz

MOUNT LOFTY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Israel - Premier Tech - Orange Santos Leader&amp;apos;s Jersey celebrates at podium as overall race winner during the 24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024, Stage 6 a 128.2km stage from Unley to Mount Lofty 648m / #UCIWT / on January 21, 2024 in Mount Lofty, Australia. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Which Tour Down Under winner is hiding behind their trophy? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Tour Down Under gets underway this weekend, so here's a quiz to see how well you paid attention to the season-opening stage races in years gone by!

First raced in 1999, the Tour Down Under is now one of the major events on both the men's and women's calendars, kickstarting the WorldTour season and showcasing some incredible scenery in and around Adelaide. The likes of the Corkscrew climb and Willunga Hill mean that winning riders really have to be at their best from the first flag drop of the season to take home the ochre jersey.

