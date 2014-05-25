Mountain bike racing in the USA

Image 1 of 5 Mary getting ready to drop Wild Cat Trail. (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug) Image 2 of 5 Hard to believe we were in Brazil so recently to race our Continental Championships... Happy to bring home the bronze! (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug) Image 3 of 5 Home sweet home. Racer/Mechanic Mike preparing for the Trans-Sylvania Epic! (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug) Image 4 of 5 Going for the hole shot in the Short track...at Sea Otter (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug) Image 5 of 5 Really Nice trails in Prescott, AZ! (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug)

Greetings from a campground on the edge of Rothrock State Forest, Pennsylvania!

It has been a busy past few months for Mike and me as we have attended some truly fantastic MTB cycling events in various corners of the continent. From the Pan American Championships in Brazil to the Sea Otter Classic in California, a road trip to race the Whiskey Off Road in the mountains of Prescott, Arizona, and now back to the East Coast for more excitement and racing.

It has been great to see how the Tribe of Bike continues to flourish in such a positive way. The fun, connection, and health, that the simple act of getting out on a mountain bike can bring, is constantly inspiring many, and we are glad to be a part, living this lifestyle.

So today is the beginning of an epic week. Mike and I are just getting ready to compete in a seven-day off road stage race - The NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic! We will be racing and riding for hundreds of miles on trails and gravel roads, through densely lush and rocky forests surrounding State College, PA. We are both looking forward to the challenge as we put our bodies, minds and equipment to the test.

Mike has been busy dialing the bikes all week to be ready for the sharp rocks and super rugged terrain. In looking to get the most out of our bikes for trail performance we are set up with seat droppers and oversized sealant compatible Kenda tires - which will make a big difference in trail performance and comfort for the long haul - which is what this race is all about.

Rarin to go! Stay tune for updates, results, photos of the week, including the "Enduro" and "East Coast Rocks" segments here on Cyclingnews.

Best of luck to all of you in your summer adventures,

Mary and Mike

Team Kenda/Stan's NoTubes