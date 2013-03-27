What makes it all worthwhile...

Image 1 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her way to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 A long time to celebrate for winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Sunday I won the first World Cup of my life, Trofeo Alfredo Binda. Saying that it was amazing just doesn't explain well what I felt during and after the race.

I spent around 30km in the front and during my solo-breakaway I thought about a lot of things.

Winning is not only crossing the finish line before everyone and having your name as first on result sheet. I saw passing in front of me all of my sacrifices and all my bad moments I had before this race – and in general – and I realized it was all worth it, not to give up and to go ahead.

Straight after the finish I went to hug all my family. I live not far from Cittiglio and so my parents, my brother, my sister in law and my nieces were there at the side of the road cheering me together with some friends. They were a motivation more for pulling harder on my pedals!

It was such an emotion!

I think I'll remember it for a long time, especially because our director Davy started to cry out of happiness and our mechanic almost crashed out of the car window while cheering for me during the race.

Who did say that Hitec is a boring team?

I really have to thank my team, Hitec Products. Girls and staff work always hard for achieving the best result possible!