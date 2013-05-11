Trending

Missing out on Tour of California is not such a bad thing

Getting that winning feeling back and eyeing the Vuelta

Steele Von Hoff (Garmin Sharp) during Stage 8 at Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

One of the hardest parts of being a professional cyclist is there is there are so many things outside of your control that can affect your health and how well you perform and ultimately, the amount of success you experience throughout the season.

 