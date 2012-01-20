Directing the crew at the Giro

Michele Acquarone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

If the legendary race director Vincenzo Torriani compared the Giro d’Italia to a big banquet made up of a series of tasty dishes (the route) and pleasant dining companions (the riders), in our era, it’s perhaps more fitting to compare the Giro to a big cinematic production. To be successful, a film needs above all a good script (the route), a cast of talented actors (the great champions), good distribution and a good promotional launch.

I’ve left the director until last, because it’s a role that I want to dwell on a little more. It’s often said that Quentin Tarantino is a great director not only because he has great intuition, but above all because he succeeds magisterially in coordinating a staff of excellent professionals – screenwriters, musicians, scenographers, editors, casting directors, cinematographers.

RCS Sport asks the same thing of me: to coordinate the team, to put my colleagues in the conditions where they can best express their talents and to ensure that everyone’s qualities are also in the service of others and of the Giro d’Italia.

For this reason, after speaking with Giacomo Catano (CEO of RCS Sport) about this blog and about my desire to allow you all to participate in our daily work, we have decided to open it to all of our colleagues. From here on in, it won’t just be me – all of the pink team will tell you about life backstage at the Giro d’Italia. Post by post, we’ll go into greater detail about our activities and choices, and you can get to know us a little better.

In the next instalment, Mauro Vegni, who is sporting manager for cycling at RCS, will explain why the route of the 2012 Giro has nothing to envy from those of recent years, and he’ll also highlight some of the stages that you absolutely must not miss.

Above all, seeing as I only spent ten months of my life as a sailor, during my military service in the marines, calling the blog ‘Pink Admiral’ sounded a bit excessive. Therefore, from now on, we’ll be honoured to welcome you inside our pink race car.

Have a good trip.

