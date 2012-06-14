The final push towards the Tour de France

Trending

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) is chasing sprint victory.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)

My next race starts on Thursday, Ster ZLM Toer and I'm hoping to be in the mix. I've been doing a lot of work on my sprinting and climbing lately. There's always a couple of hard stages there for a Gilbert style rider but I am hoping for a couple of sprint chances also.

 