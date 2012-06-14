The final push towards the Tour de France
Mark on learning from the Giro
My next race starts on Thursday, Ster ZLM Toer and I'm hoping to be in the mix. I've been doing a lot of work on my sprinting and climbing lately. There's always a couple of hard stages there for a Gilbert style rider but I am hoping for a couple of sprint chances also.
