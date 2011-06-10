All for the Worlds: I need to show the selectors what I can do

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin Cervelo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

After a three-week break I’ve been getting back into the swing of things with some racing. I took three weeks off the bike after the Classics, slipping in a little trip to Los Angeles with my girlfriend, before coming back to Germany and getting back on the bike.

To be honest, I needed the time off and it’s really set me in a strong position for the rest of the season. I raced in Berlin last week and on Saturday I’ll start the Tour de Suisse. It’s a significant race for me and of course Garmin-Cervelo and we’ll be looking to do as well as possible. I’d like to try and get some results for myself but with so many of the Tour de France guys riding I might be working for others. If I’m allowed a chance to show myself it goes without saying that I’ll put 100 per cent into it.

Meanwhile, I’ve got to sort out my schedule for the rest of the season. No Tour de France means that I need to shift my racing around a little bit. The Worlds are the major goal and everything revolves around that race but the stepping stones I need to make in order to get there still aren’t in place.

I could do the Vuelta, as it’s typically a wise option to take if you’re looking to perform at the Worlds but I think it’s possible to peak by doing the shorter stage races likes the Tour of Poland and mixing racing in with altitude training as and when I can. I’ll have to chat with the team and see what they think too.

Another conversation I need to have is with the Australian selectors for the Worlds. It’s all well and good saying that I want to do this and that but the simply fact is that I’m in no position to demand anything from the management or the riders.

First and foremost, I need to qualify for the team and that means putting in some performances. I’d go there and work for someone if that’s what it comes down to, but I not doubting my own talent for a second. Last year was a mess and this year hasn’t gone too well either so I’m not in a position to say everyone should ride for me. Gossy has made a big step up and he’s been riding so well this year, but I'm sure I can remind the selectors what I can do.