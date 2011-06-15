Living a double life

Image 1 of 7 Greta Neimanas (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 7 Greta's specially adapted Felt AR with a SRAM shifter on bar end. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 7 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games TT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 This is an indication of Gret's sense of humor! (Image credit: Alison Jones) Image 5 of 7 Greta gets a helping hand from teammate Cari Higgins (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 6 of 7 Greta and her teammates take a break at team camp (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 7 of 7 Greta and her teammates take a break at team camp (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12)

Only a few people knew Batman's real identity. He dressed in normal clothes, had a mostly normal life and job but lived as two people. He put on his super-suit and fought crime then went about his business. People knew that the villains were vanquished but didn't know by whom. The streets of Gotham were being cleaned up and that's what mattered.





At an able-bodied race, there's no pressure other than what I put on myself. Yes, I like to win, but a lot of the races I do are for training. They're just practice. For right now, the priority is on Para-racing and conquering foreign adversaries. It's my priority that few people know even exists. The cutthroat attitude you learn in able-bodied racing is a necessity on the Para circuit. The top riders are all on able-bodied professional teams so the more cards in your deck the better off you'll be.



