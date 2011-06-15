Living a double life
Greta Neimanas on life as a Para-cyclist
Only a few people knew Batman's real identity. He dressed in normal clothes, had a mostly normal life and job but lived as two people. He put on his super-suit and fought crime then went about his business. People knew that the villains were vanquished but didn't know by whom. The streets of Gotham were being cleaned up and that's what mattered.
At an able-bodied race, there's no pressure other than what I put on myself. Yes, I like to win, but a lot of the races I do are for training. They're just practice. For right now, the priority is on Para-racing and conquering foreign adversaries. It's my priority that few people know even exists. The cutthroat attitude you learn in able-bodied racing is a necessity on the Para circuit. The top riders are all on able-bodied professional teams so the more cards in your deck the better off you'll be.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy