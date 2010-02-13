Kristin McGrath: It feels like I just got hit by a truck…..

Image 1 of 6 Dr.Chappy Wood performs Cold Laser Therapy on Shelley Evans (Olds) (Image credit: Kristin McGrath) Image 2 of 6 Gaining strength one squat at a time. (Image credit: David Halterman) Image 3 of 6 Back on two wheels, 8 weeks after the accident, and all smiles! (Image credit: David Halterman) Image 4 of 6 Todd McGrath, Kristin’s brother and a student at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine, uses techniques he has learned in school to help relieve some of her pain. (Image credit: David Halterman) Image 5 of 6 One week out from surgery, McGrath’s doctors prescribed gentle pedaling to help along the healing process and muscle range of motion. (Image credit: David Halterman) Image 6 of 6 McGrath's femur x-rays before and after surgery (Image credit: David Halterman)

On December 5, 2009, I ventured out on a training ride; five minutes later a truck hit me when the driver of said truck ran a stop sign. I flew 30 feet through the air. My femur broke in half with both ends sticking out of the skin, on opposite sides of my leg. It hurt, a lot.

I broke a rib. I lost blood; a lot of blood. I was wide-awake as they loaded me into the ambulance. I was wide-awake when they pulled the bones of my femur back into a more natural place. They let me sleep while a titanium rod was inserted the entire length of my femur with three screws to hold it in place.

I am lucky. No, I am really lucky. I have the best support network of family and friends in the world. I rode a bike before I could walk again. I get to race my bike again. I will be riding with the most amazing team with some of the most amazing women in my sport, in just a few short weeks. I can do yoga. I can walk without limping. I get an endless supply of Dark Chocolate Dreams Peanut Butter. I can almost climb stairs. I am inspired. I get to do my best to inspire others.

Through this whole experience I have learned that when bad things happen, it truly is your choice to allow a situation to remain a lemon or to make lemonade.

I learned that when surrounded by positive thoughts and people, the body will heal, and it will do so very quickly. With the guidance, and constant motivation from my new coach (Kristin Armstrong) and team, I am remaining as patient as can be expected, while I put in my base miles on the trainer; doing my best to focus only on what I CAN do.

My Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 teammates are helping me countdown the days until I will be riding outside with them, in warm, sunny California! And, soon enough, the count down will change from weeks to days until I throw my leg over my new Fuji SL1, get to pin some numbers on my new JL Velo jersey and take the line with some truly great women!

-Kristin McGrath

Kristin McGrath is a talented all-rounder who excels in the mountains, and time trials. She claimed two podiums at Cascade Cycling Classic, including a win on Stage 6 and then went on to take her first European podium with a third place effort in the Time Trial at La Route de France. McGrath came to cycling after four years competing as a Division I varsity soccer player and swimmer at the University of Tennessee. Kristin resides in Durango, CO. She is one of the most focused and determined riders I have met.

She will be spending time riding base miles in California with her west coast teammates. Kristin will also be visiting Dr.Chappy Wood of Marin Spine & Wellness Center for cold laser therapy.

Marin Chiropractor, Dr. Chappy Wood offers a unique approach of dealing with a broad range of conditions. Cold Laser can be used when the body has an injury the cells are damaged and fail to function within normal parameters. These lasers penetrate into the tissue and works by restoring normal cellular function.

Physiologic effects include improved metabolism, circulation and tissue healing. Shelley Evans, Cari Higgins and Katharine Carroll frequent the center for ‘tune-ups’ particularly before and after big travel blocks. We will do our very best to ensure Kristin has the best recovery possible both mentally and physically.

While Kristin’s season is a little delayed, it is well underway for others. Four Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 team members raced the Ladies Tour of Qatar with the USA National Team, Lauren Tamayo, Shelley Evans, Katharine Carroll and Sinead Miller. The team assisted Lauren to a 5th place in stage 2 and 3rd place in the final stage resulting in 6th GC. Shelley is off to the Tour of New Zealand, while others will compete in Merco GP in Merced, California followed by Tour de Murrieta.

Kristin McGrath will be traveling with the team for early season races, although not able to race yet she will be assisting where she can. It’s been a good start to the season and it’s great to see Kristin’s recovery ahead of schedule, she is one tough athlete.

Thanks for reading.

-Nicola Cranmer

Sponsors: Peanut Butter & Co. Fuji Bikes, SRAM, JL Velo, Edge Composites, Nature Made, ProMan, USA Cycling Development Foundation, Catlike, Oval, Arundel, Lezyne, Speedplay, Thule, Enduro Bearings, K-Edge, Oakley, Kreitler, Defeet, Paradigm Cycles, Northwave, Rock Tape, Clif, Luna, Peets Coffee & Tea, BrakeThrough Media, Pure Swiss Water and Dumonde Tech, Larkspur Hotels, Violich Farms, Monte’s Chapel of The Hills, Marin Spine & Wellness, Whole Athlete, Dznuts, Marin Mazda Subaru, Testarossa Winery. Web design by Rowan Interactive.

For team race schedule please check our new website

If you would like to support the team directly, please purchase your peanut butter here.



