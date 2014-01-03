Best cycling trip yet

Image 1 of 8 Lance Haidet shows off his clean USA skin suit in the house laundry room. (Image credit: Dennis Crane/www.dbcphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 Ian McShane's Focus Mares Team bike standing by to get cleaned up. (Image credit: Dennis Crane/www.dbcphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 Battling through the traffic at bpost bank troffee's GP Sven Nys in Baal. Ian McShane (Sophisticated Living p/b Bob’s Red Mill) rode to a 30th place on the day. (Image credit: Dennis Crane/www.dbcphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 Ian McShane digs deep on the climb at GP Sven Nys in Baal. (Image credit: Dennis Crane/www.dbcphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 It's coming to the end of my trip with EuroCrossCamp and I have had a lot of fun. It's such a great atmosphere at the house, hanging with all the other riders. Especially when we are in a giant room of six people with a handful of other juniors in the room as well. It can get crowded and even feels like a party some of the time with the music and pranks that go on. Seems like we've grown a liking to messing with Tobin Ortinblad and almost feels like those beef jerky commercials "Messin' With Sasquatch". Even though it is a blast having six people in a room it isn't exactly the most ideal situation for sleeping. It can get a bit frustrating waking up in the middle of the night at times to Gavin Haley trying to talk to me in his sleep or Cooper Willsey snoring across the room. I'm not that innocent either. I've gotten complaints about my sleep talking and even snoring, which I didn't know that I did. With such a large number of people in one room it can be hard to keep track of your clothes and miscellaneous items like a left sock or glove. Trying to do laundry and organize your stuff that needs to dry can be difficult with 20 something people and only one washer and dryer. Or if you really don't want to wait to use the washer and dryer at the house you can go to the laundromat about 1.5 kilometers from the house. It's not the most pleasant place in the world but it's there when you need it. Probably the smartest thing to help the laundry dilemma was done by the Boulder Junior Cycling kids, Grant Ellwood and Chris Key, when they put up a clothesline across our room. At first I thought they were crazy and that it wouldn't be helpful. But they showed me wrong by having a place to hang a wet skinsuit or kit up after a ride or race. Last time I came to Europe in the summer, it was my favorite cycling trip I had done. But this camp topped that indefinitely. It's been a great trip and great season with just Nationals left. I hope to bring what I've learned here back the United States for Nats and crush it! All in all I feel very lucky to have been a part of this awesome room of people. I have loved this trip and hope I can be invited back next year. This has been some of the most fun I have had on a cycling trip yet! (Image credit: Dennis Crane/www.dbcphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Ian McShane spending some down time at the house pool table. (Image credit: Nadia Zylawi) Image 7 of 8 Ian McShane and Ethan Reynolds line up in the start grid at Diegem. (Image credit: Nadia Zylawi) Image 8 of 8 Ian McShane exits the pits at Diegem on a fresh, clean bike. (Image credit: Dan Seaton / www.gearratios.org)

It's coming to the end of my trip with EuroCrossCamp and I have had a lot of fun. It's such a great atmosphere at the house, hanging with all the other riders. Especially when we are in a giant room of six people with a handful of other juniors in the room as well. It can get crowded and even feels like a party some of the time with the music and pranks that go on. Seems like we've grown a liking to messing with Tobin Ortinblad and almost feels like those beef jerky commercials "Messin' With Sasquatch".

Even though it is a blast having six people in a room it isn't exactly the most ideal situation for sleeping. It can get a bit frustrating waking up in the middle of the night at times to Gavin Haley trying to talk to me in his sleep or Cooper Willsey snoring across the room. I'm not that innocent either. I've gotten complaints about my sleep talking and even snoring, which I didn't know that I did.

With such a large number of people in one room it can be hard to keep track of your clothes and miscellaneous items like a left sock or glove. Trying to do laundry and organize your stuff that needs to dry can be difficult with 20 something people and only one washer and dryer. Or if you really don't want to wait to use the washer and dryer at the house you can go to the laundromat about 1.5 kilometers from the house. It's not the most pleasant place in the world but it's there when you need it.

Probably the smartest thing to help the laundry dilemma was done by the Boulder Junior Cycling kids, Grant Ellwood and Chris Key, when they put up a clothesline across our room. At first I thought they were crazy and that it wouldn't be helpful. But they showed me wrong by having a place to hang a wet skinsuit or kit up after a ride or race.

Last time I came to Europe in the summer, it was my favorite cycling trip I had done. But this camp topped that indefinitely. It's been a great trip and great season with just Nationals left. I hope to bring what I've learned here back the United States for Nats and crush it!

All in all I feel very lucky to have been a part of this awesome room of people. I have loved this trip and hope I can be invited back next year. This has been some of the most fun I have had on a cycling trip yet!