Learning skills

Image 1 of 3 Chasing just behind the leaders at Zolder on the 1st lap. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 3 With the leaders at Zolder on the 1st lap. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 3 Finishing 8th in the Deigem Superprestige. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

We are in the midst of the tough back to back racing week and legs are starting to get heavy. Everyone is still itching for more racing, though, after some great results in the past week. For sure we are all wanting to better our finishing places and trying to prepare ourselves, many in different ways, to do so.

We only have two races left, after Loenhout today, before we all start heading home and preparing for Nationals.





Overcoming the tough course we had great finishes by Tobin Ortenblad, Curtis White, Drew Dillman and myself, finishing 16th, 15th, 13th, and 7th respectively.



