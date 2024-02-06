Swap half a zip for a tonne of storage space: Velocio Trail Anorak review

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

It’s not technically a jacket, owing to it’s half zip, so the inclusion of the Velocio Women’s Trail Anorak is a slight curveball in our waterproof cycling jackets guide. The word anorak conjures images of Paddington Bear style coats for me; bulky, heavy and definitely not waterproof...and nothing like this one I'm pleased to say!

This anorak is incredibly lightweight with a slight hint of stretch to it, much like the Rab Cinder Kinetic, which makes it equally as comfortable to wear. It does have some additional features that make this feel like a really great choice for big days, road riding and off-road cycling. If a jacket is more your style over an anorak, then Velocio have you covered with its Trail Access Hardshell Jacket.

If the thought of a half zip isn't your cup of tea I urge you to not write it off from the outset. However, our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets has within it a whole host of fully zipped alternatives if this really isn't for you.

Image 1 of 3 The fit is slim, but not approaching a road-style jacket by any means (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) As well as the front zip, there's this side one to help you get the thing on (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) The front pocket is one giant cavity with an entry either side (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Design and aesthetics

Velocio has opted for Pertex to construct this half zip jacket. The face and backing fabrics feel plenty durable, but they aren't by any means stiff and unyeilding; you could easily underestimate the performance by the weight and feel of it. The 3-layer fabric has a 10,000k waterproof rating which puts it the same as the dhb Trail Waterproof Jacket, but much more breathable with a rating of 30,000gm2 compared with 20,000gm2. Want to know what the hell that means? check out our Waterproof fabrics explained guide .

The construction of the jacket is smart as well, it's a relaxed 3D pre-shaped fit with a hint of stretch so it feels really comfortable stopping for a snack as much as it does when you’re on the handlebars. There’s also a lot of room for layering, which is essential over the winter months when the conditions really bite.

The cuffs have a large elasticated contrast panel on the inside of the wrist. It doesn’t hold the jacket entirely snug over your wrists making it easy to pull on and off over gloves and watches. The contrast panel is not waterproof though, so it is worth bearing that in mind if even the slightest hint of damp would drive you mad. The zip, as mentioned, only goes halfway down, but it’s big enough to pull the anorak over your helmet without bother. There is also a side zip from the bottom to halfway up on the left hand side which aids whipping it on and off as well.

If you, like me, have taken the lack of pockets in women’s clothes quite personally, this jacket will be a welcome surprise. As the zip doesn’t come the whole way down, there is a giant pocket across the stomach of the jacket. Think a hoodie pocket, but with zips so everything stays in. It’s so big you could chuck a couple of Soreen’s (a squishy, fruity malt loaf for those in North America) in there and still have room, though that might compromise your comfort levels so I wouldn’t recommend it. There’s another pocket at the back right-hand base of the jacket. It’s smaller but not as tiny as the pockets on the Rapha Trail Gore-tex Infinium Jacket, you can easily get an additional snack or a hefty mobile phone in this one. My chunky Google Pixel 6 Pro went in with plenty of room to spare.

You know what else is giant? The hood! If you like a hood to come over your helmet, then you can pop a giant tick in that requirement box. The Pertex fabric is so soft and light with a touch of stretch so it doesn’t require lots of adjustment to get it sitting well. But if you are looking for the perfect fit, there are elasticated toggles so you can adjust how tight the hood sits around your face, and another for the back of your head to get it snug over your helmet as well.

Colour wise, if you aren’t down with red you’re also have the option of navy. I’m not normally team red, but as far as reds go this is quite a nice one. Velocio also operates Repair and Crash Replacement Programmes to help you get the most out of your purchases from it, so if you do find yourself with a tear, there’s a way back.

Image 1 of 3 The cuff elastic is large and effective, but can get waterlogged (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) As hoods go, this one is a real winner, and can fit over any helmet you can think of (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) The adjustment toggles are the best out there, large enough to be used in thick winter gloves (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Performance

Velocio has certainly crammed the luxe touches in, but did they all stack up on a wet day of trails, bridleways and mud? The short answer is, yes, they did great! The relaxed fit means there was plenty of airflow, but I packed in some brutal climbs to test the breathability. Even after a punchy slog I was still comfortable and didn’t feel sweat building up inside with nowhere to go. I did notice some air flowing up the sleeves, but it wasn’t a huge annoyance. Speaking of the sleeves, the elasticated panel did absorb some water, but as it is on the underside it wasn’t exposed to much rainfall and was quick to dry. It’s worth noting though, as especially on colder days keeping your wrists warm is key to keeping your hands warm as the blood vessels are very close to the surface there.

The waterproof nature of the jacket is perfectly ample. While it isn't necessarily the highest in terms of stats when it comes to the hydrostatic head, I never found water ingressing in, and it seems to have got the balance just right of being waterproof enough to keep water out, whilst being breathable enough that you don't get soaked with sweat at the same time.

As well as being breathable and waterproof, it’s a pretty cosy anorak as well. That little bit of stretch in the fabric meant it moved freely over my clothes…it’s almost (but not quite) like you aren’t wearing a waterproof. Velocio describes it as “lightweight and durable waterproof-breathable shell for the harshest conditions,” and I completely agree! Rain or mud, it wasn’t getting through!

The toggles to adjust the hood and the rear hem are the best of all the jackets I’ve tested! They are large, flat and easy to find, even in thick gloves. If you want to tighten the hem or change the fit of the hood while on the move, or wearing deep winter gloves, it’s so easy.

Practicality when the elements are coming at you is something you really start to value and I think that’s what the anorak delivered. The pockets were a dream, plenty of room for my giant phone. I like clothing that means you can decide to completely sack off bike luggage, and this adds a whole lot of storage to your outfit. It’s reliable storage too, my phone was bone dry even after sustained downpours. A really well thought out touch is that the internal pocket liners are vented, meaning vapour can escape rather than condensing within the pocket, protecting your electronics and/or snacks from getting soggy.

Image 1 of 2 In a downpour it'll keep you dry, but won't make you a sweaty mess (Image credit: Claire Sharpe) The DWR treatment is pretty effective (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Value

After a very soggy and muddy ride I was pleasantly surprised to be bone dry underneath and comfortable the whole time I was out. The pockets kept my belongings dry and all the adjustments were easy to tailor while riding. Everything worked beautifully, and that comes at a cost. This jacket is at the top end of the scale in terms of price, and for me that would make it my one and only waterproof for the long haul. However, if everything works perfectly maybe that’s not such a bad deal?

It comes down to what you value most. Fit, comfort, and function about here along with protection and a good aesthetic package, and it certainly holds its own against similarly priced options. A bargain? Maybe not, but it's not overpriced either.

Verdict

It's a beautiful jacket that's both protective and breathable, plus the functionality touches are best-in-class. Big pockets with vents in them so your goods don't get condensation is a real big-brain move too.

It's expensive, there's no getting away from that, but it performs just as well as similarly priced options from other brands in a lovely lightweight package. If you can handle a half zip you'll gain some extra storage space too, which is never a bad thing.