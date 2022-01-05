Velocio Women's Signature Softshell jacket review

A quality softshell jacket engineered for versatile winter riding. Packed full of features and with great attention to detail, this jacket is a great option for both women and men, for those looking to buy only one cold weather jacket

Image 1 of 2 The zipped front pocket offers a good amount of easy-access extra storage (Image credit: Laura Fletcher) Image 2 of 2 This is in addition to the three standard rear pockets which are dotted with reflective details (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Velocio has drawn on six years of research and development to create its new Signature Softshell jacket. Designed to be worn over a variety of cold weather scenarios, and featuring a proprietary eVent fabric/Primaloft softshell membrane, the brand promises breathability, water resistance and a fit cut for maximum movement on the bike, whilst staying slim fit and low profile.

We've been using it throughout the past few wintry months to see how it compares to the best winter cycling jackets from the competition.

Design and specification

The jacket was tested over a variety of temperatures, from 0C/32F up to 12C/54F. This was slightly over the top range the brand recommends, but often on longer winter rides, as the day goes on this change can occur on a single day, and we were curious to see whether it could withstand the shift. The first bite of cold air at the start was kept firmly off the body, with the great wind-proofing and snug and secure cuffs. Paired with a sleeveless merino base layer and a long sleeve jersey, I was warm and comfortable in the chillier end of the spectrum. When the mercury reached over 10C/50F, I actually opted to remove the long sleeve jersey, storing it in the back pocket and continued to test the jacket with just the base layer underneath, as I was still keen to have a full wind-resistant layer. I found this pairing to be perfect for the temperature, albeit a bit of a less traditional method of layering.

The jacket held up in wetter weather. The brand ranks it 8/10 for waterproofing and it isn’t a pure rain jacket but it is great for periods of wet weather, dries fast and stays warm throughout. The membrane pulled any sweat away from my body, to avoid any internal moisture chilliness. The rear pockets are well placed and sturdy, and the addition of the front waist pocket was easy to access. The only downside I found was that the fit wasn’t perfect for me: the arms were generous and roomy in the cut, but the waist was a bit too snug when paired with the long sleeve jersey. The arms were on the long side, too, so I wouldn’t have wanted to go up a size.

The long cuffs play nicely with gloves, but the overall arm length was almost too much (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Verdict

Despite my small issues with the fit, The Velocio Signature Softshell has firmly become the go-to winter riding jacket in my rotation. With bright and visible colours, snug cuffs to keep the cold out and the warm-but-breathable membrane, it's hard to step out the door without it these days. Grey skies are no longer something to keep you inside with this jacket, and paired with Velocio's Alpha gloves and Alpha jersey, cold days are no reason to shy away from a longer day out.

Tech Specs: Velocio Women’s Signature softshell jacket

RRP : $299.00 / £237.00

: $299.00 / £237.00 Material : 76% Polyamide / 12% Elastane / 12% ePTFE

: 76% Polyamide / 12% Elastane / 12% ePTFE Outer : eVent DVStretch softshell with DWR - windproof and water-resistant

: eVent DVStretch softshell with DWR - windproof and water-resistant Inner : Polartec Alpha Direct insulation

: Polartec Alpha Direct insulation Sizing : 8 sizes, XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

: 8 sizes, XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL Colours : 3- Fire Red, Light Olive, and Night (Navy blue)

: 3- Fire Red, Light Olive, and Night (Navy blue) Recommended Temp: 0C/32F to 10C/50F

