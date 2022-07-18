It can carry kids, cargo, pets and more, but is the Thule Courier a jack of all trades or master of none?

The Thule Courier is unique in its holistic view of bike life and works as a stroller, two-kid trailer, and a cargo trailer out of the box. Add infant, baby, and pet accessories and it could be the trailer that frees you of car trips throughout an entire life.

If you are considering one of the best bike trailers for kids then something like this Thule Courier is likely what first comes to mind. We recently covered the Weehoo Turbo Bike Trailer and there's a lot to love about it but it's also somewhat different from the traditional. With this product from Thule, we are bringing things back to a more traditional silhouette but there are also some neat tricks along for the ride.

There are a lot of things you've got to buy for kids as they develop. Bike trailers are an expensive purchase and typically the usable age range isn't that big. When we put together our list of the best bike trailers we included this one because we liked the concept of using it for more than just hauling young kids. Now that we've spent more time with it, we are ready to discuss the details. If you are curious to know how well the concept translates to real-world use, keep reading to see our thoughts.

Two seats is the only option available in the Thule Courier. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The Thule Courier is available in any colour you want, as long as it's blue. Thule actually refers to it as Aegean Blue and perhaps, more importantly, it's one of the differentiators in the model lineup. Thule makes quite a few bike trailers and the Courier sits right about in the centre. There are options priced at nearly half the price as well as close to double the price. Conceptually the Thule Courier also sits in the centre of the lineup as the most all-around option.

The basic shape is that of a small pod that's closer to a stroller than a bike trailer. The large front wheels sit right at the front edge. Lower down the model lineup are options with less versatility and the front wheels aren't a part of the primary structure. The design of the Courier goes in a different direction and makes them a more integral part. There's a solid attachment point on both sides and when it's time to convert from stroller to trailer the wheels drop off and reattach upside down.

The rest of the structure is a combination of the already-mentioned blue cordura, a lower black cordura section, and clear plastic sides. As with the colour options, you can have any size you'd like as long as it's a two-child design roughly 74cm wide. The sides use the aegean blue as well as large plastic windows that aren't removable. The whole centre section differs in that it's entirely removable. When the weather calls for it there's a clear plastic front window or the option of rolling it up and using only a mesh window. The upper section, and rear, have no windows.

The rear and top lack any windows. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
The front has a plastic rain barrier but it's easy to roll up. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
There are integrated elastic straps to hold the rolled up rain cover. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
if you decide to fully remove the centre cover there are these clips in the middle. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
The covers release from the bottom with these loops on both sides. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Underneath the removable centre cover, you'll find high-quality aluminium frame rails. While often the frame rails in bike trailers are not of particular note, there's an expectation that these will sometimes be on display. There's been aesthetic care taken with them.

Look between the two rails and you'll see an expanse of black fabric including the two seats. The seats have non-removable five-point harness systems atop a hammock-style bench and a non-adjustable backrest. Adjustability for the harness systems lies on the straps rather than with where the straps attach and there's a max weight of 49lbs per seat. If you keep looking below the seat, the floor is soft with no supporting structure. When it's time to add structure, you will want to fold down the back of the seat and unfold the floor structure that stores in the cargo area behind the seat.

The hammock style seat is well made and comy. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
Folding down the seats is as simple as releasing the structure of the back in two places. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
The straps are adjustable for shoulder height. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

I remember clearly when my son was the right age for a bike trailer and what the shopping journey was like. I looked at the prices and thought at least we'd be able to forgo a separate stroller. The very first thing I want to explain about the Thule Courier, and to some extent all bike trailers, is that using them as a primary stroller isn't realistic.

The Thule Courier is a big product. It weighs 15.8kg / 35lbs and folding it isn't all that similar to an everyday stroller. The first thing you have to do is lean it forward onto the front then open the rear. There are a pair of release mechanisms that you have to pull while simultaneously pushing down against the front of the trailer. Once you get the hang of the procedure, it's not too difficult but it's a far cry from what you can expect out of the best strollers. Also, once you do get it folded down, it doesn't get particularly small. It flattens out but there are still four large wheels to deal with.

You can fold the Courier down this far and from there remove the wheels but it's still pretty big and heavy. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
Folding it down requires pulling one of these on both sides while also pushing forward. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
When in stroller mode, the handle provides lots of adjustability. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

As long as you understand the limitations, the Thule isn't a worse choice than others in this regard. There are lighter bike trailers but even the best isn't going to match an everyday stroller, but the Thule does work well if you only need a stroller for occasional use.

It's this niche where the Thule Courier actually shines; the wheels are a joy to use. Whether behind a bike, or in front of a person, they feel smooth and easy to roll. The fact that the front wheels stay attached to the trailer at all times means that it works well to take your bike somewhere then lock it up and push the Courier from there. When you are pushing the Courier, it's also easy to adjust the handle height with five options available.

When it's time to attach the bike to the Thule Courier there's a quick release included, and a thru-axle available as an accessory. Dangling from the axle is a socket that's narrower at one end. The arm that goes back to the trailer ends with a rubber ball that fits into the socket at the loose end and can't slip out of the tighter end. There's a pin that locks the loose side and a rubber piece that attaches over the top of the pin keeping it secure. Both the bike side and the trailer side have a secondary strap to ensure it's impossible for anything to come loose. The whole connection has plenty of vibration isolation and your bike is free to rotate enough that it can lay down without tipping the trailer.

The design of the connection to the bike is brilliant in some ways but the security lock is a little tougher than the competition. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
Both ends of the removable arm feature a safety strap. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
These two buttons are one piece. When inserted fully, only one is visible but pressing either releases the other. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
In trailer mode the front wheels store on the trailer making switching between modes convenient mid-trip. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Beyond everyday use, the real promise of the Thule Courier lies in one specific design choice: a hard floor, which hits behind the seats. The seats fold down after pressing two release buttons that allow for the removal of the back support bar, and once that's free, the seat sits at the bottom without taking up much room. The floor can now fold across the bottom and there are clips on the side that hold it down. With that conversion done, you've now got a very capable cargo trailer. Remove the centre cover and you could carry bulky items or leave it in place and groceries stay protected from weather and wind.

The other promise of the Thule Courier is the accessories that are available. When children are very young bike trailers aren't usable as they lack the neck muscles to keep themselves stable. Thule has accessories to accommodate both infants from 1-10 months and babies from 6-18 months. When your children are long past the age when a bike trailer makes sense, you can add the dog trailer kit to bring a four-legged friend.

The ability to fold everything into a cargo trailer out of the box is one of the more innovative features of the Courier. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
The floor stores in the rear with an accordian fold and a velcro strap. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
When the cargo floor is stored, the standard floor has no structure. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
There is a clip on either side that holds the floor down. (Image credit: Josh Ross)
First fold down the seats then unfold the floor and finally, clip it in place. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The middle range of kids' bike trailers is an area with a lot of feature overlap. At this price point if you are only looking for performance as a bike trailer the competition is so close it's difficult to make a purchase decision. Looking at the downsides, the Thule Courier isn't the lightest option and there's no single-child version available. Getting to the brake is a little tricky and the way the safety pin for the bike connection works is somewhat more difficult than the way Burley or Hamax handle it. Those details are actually not a big part of the character of the Thule Courier though.

To understand the character, and why you might want to choose this trailer, you have to look at the flexibility of use. In some ways, that's a discussion of available accessories but even without any, the Courier has more flexibility than competitors. Using a design that keeps the floor, and the front wheels, available for use all the time is the real differentiator. While none of the bike trailer options make a great everyday stroller, the Thule is more than capable as a jogging stroller. It's also perfect for riding to an event and parking the parent bike and if you want something that's as capable with cargo as it is with kids, that's another strength of Thule.

Testing scorecard and notes Attributes Notes Rating Ease of assembly and adjustment Assembly is a few minutes and everything is incredibly easy. Later, conversion between modes is easy. 10/10 Stability Completely smooth and stable when being pushed or pulled. If the parent bike falls the trailer will stay upright. 10/10 Child comfort The upright design of the backrest means there’s not much room behind the head for a helmet. 8/10 Build Quality The build quality is excellent and all the parts are available for replacement but the body isn’t easily replaced. 8/10 Storability Even folded down with the wheels removed this is a big piece. 5/10 Storage Space There’s no pockets for kid use and while it easily converts to cargo mode, don’t expect to carry much while also carrying children. 5/10 Overall rating 77%

