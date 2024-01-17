Eddy Merckx bikes relaunch with a range of new models

Eddy Merckx bikes relaunched today with an updated range and several new models including a limited edition 'Retrosonic' range.

Eddy Merckx is a name that nearly every cyclist comes to know after a time in the sport and the all-conquering Merckx, a man widely regarded as the greatest cyclist ever, set up his own bike company post-retirement back in 1980.

Merkx frames and bikes have been used by amateurs and professional riders alike over the decades. Indeed, some great champions and teams have ridden Merckx bikes to success. Tom Boonen and Johan Museueew are two that spring to mind straight away.

Merckx himself sold his shares in the company back in the late 2000s to Belgian manufacturer Ridley's holding company. It seems after a few quiet years, the time is right for Merckx bikes to make a comeback.

The new range features a gravel bike - the Strasbourg (Image credit: BCF Media )

The new range launched today and a new website already has details of the new range.

Jochim Aerts, CEO of the Belgian Cycling Factory (producers of Ridley and Merckx bikes) said:

"Today is a great day for Eddy Merckx bikes, and by extension the Belgian cycling industry. With this new impulse, we want to solidify Eddy Merckx bike's place in the top segment of road and gravel bikes and maintain it in the long term"

As it stands, the Eddy Merckx range is comprised of five official models that have different frame materials and build options. Certain models are available in carbon, steel or aluminium. Custom configuration and paint are also available via an online configurator.

The 525 model (Merckx's official victory count) has been quietly raced by team Flanders Baloise for the past few years. (Image credit: BCF Media )

The bikes in the range are named after places that have significance in Merckx's racing career. It contains two outright road bikes, the 525 and the Mendriso. The 525 is the carbon race bike, while the Mendriso is an endurance oriented model.

Next up is the Strasbourg, the brand's gravel bike, which is available in carbon, aluminium, and steel. The Pevele model is also available in all three frame materials and is cited as being for us 'on the road and in the field', which we assume this means it has all-road capabilities.

Finally, the Corsa is a steel or titanium model available in road, gravel and all road geometries and guises. Custom sizing is also available here.

All bikes look to be available as framesets or whole bikes in a range of Sram and Shimano-equipped builds. We thought we would see at least one Campagnolo-equipped bike in a nod to Merckx' racing career, but it seems there is no Campagnolo option currently.

Image 1 of 4 The Corsa steel road bike is available in a few build options (Image credit: BCF Media ) The heritage logo remains on the head tube (Image credit: BCF Media ) (Image credit: BCF Media ) The Mendriso is the brands endurance bike (Image credit: BCF Media ) The Strasbourg gravel bike is available with a front fork

Limited edition Retrosonic bikes

Merckx bikes were raced by the Panasonic team in the 80's (Image credit: BCF Media )

Merckx has also launched a limited edition 'Retrosonic' range to celebrate the relaunch. These are heritage paint scheme versions of the carbon fibre bikes.

The Panasonic team raced on Merckx bikes in the 1980s with riders such as Phil Anderson and Eric Vanderaerden using the blue and white machines. The Retrosonic bikes use an older Merckx decal font and a white and blue colour scheme.

Luc Douce, designer at Eddy Merckx said;

"During the first sketches, it already became clear that a 'truthful interpretation' would work very well. Of course, some tweaking was necessary, because the frame of our carbon bikes is simply different from the steel from the original Corsa road bike."

Retrosonic bikes will be available from February 24th. The price is yet to be confirmed.