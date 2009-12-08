Image 1 of 2 The Capo Limited Edition Windproof Wool base layer is a definitely luxury item at nearly US$100 but it's also fantastically comfortable, surprisingly warm and blocks the wind without needing an extra layer (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 2 of 2 The laminate front panel effectively blocks chilling air from coming all the way through to your skin but it's still not a substitute for a proper outer layer when it's really cold (Image credit: Marty Caivano)

Capo's Limited Edition Wool base layer combines two of our favorite things in winter cycling kit: merino wool and windproofing. Even with modern advances in textiles, merino remains one of our favorite winter base layer materials for its ability to maintain a surprisingly amount of warmth even when wet and its soft natural feel that won't irritate your skin.

On top of that, Capo cover the entire front surface with their windproof Element4 laminate for an extra measure of protection. It's not as effective as putting the windproof surface on the outermost layer of clothing, but then again it's not as bulky, either, and doesn't cover up sponsor logos if you need a little extra warmth during a race and don't have the luxury of a matching team vest.

We did just that, in fact, donning the Capo base layer during a host of this season's colder cyclo-cross races where extra outerwear is generally a no-no and definitely got away with lighter-weight jerseys than we would have otherwise. Breathability through the front isn't quite as good as if the windproof layer wasn't there but again, pairing it with wool means you still stay warm.