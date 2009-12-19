Trending

Team Keisse still on top

Stam's team keeping it close

Points race
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris
2Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
3Pieters / Kip / Van der Zwet

Team time trial
1Stam / Schep / Veldt
2Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
3Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart

Madison
1Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
2Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman
3Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann

Derny race
1Westra / Zijlaard J
2Ligthart / Zijlaard R
3Knaven / Stam C

Elimination
1Kreder / Kreder / Kreder
2Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
3Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann

Derny race
1Keisse / Zijlaard J
2Bartko / Zijlaard R
3Stam D / Stam C

Team elimination
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris
2Hester / Pronk / Pronk
3Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart

Team sprint
1Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
2Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
3Keisse / Barth / Mouris

Madison
1Stam / Schep / Veldt
2Havik / Mohs / Knaven
3Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart

Standings after day 2
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris142pts
2Stam / Schep / Veldt126
3Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart133-1 lap
4Havik / Mohs / Knaven65-2 laps
5Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann58
6Hester / Pronk / Pronk37
7Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz72-3 laps
8Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman63
9Kreder / Kreder / Kreder29
10Traksel / Boskamp / Westra25
11Pieters / Kip / Van der Zwet14
12Kos / Kuiper / Zijlstra7
13Barlevav / Simes / DeFrancheschi-6 laps

