Women's Tour of New Zealand past winners

Champions from 2005 to 2012

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2012Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
2011Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
2010Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
2009Amber Halliday (Aus) MB Cycles Team-Australia
2008Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2007Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2006Sarah Ulmer (NZl) Trust House New Zealand National Team
2005Catherine Sell (NZl) New Zealand A

