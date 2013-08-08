Trending

Schouten and Strigel win Sunburst Showdown

WORS visits Kewaskum

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads to the top of the climb

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) pushes hard up the hill

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Lisa Krayer(Adventure 212/Specialized) attacks the climbs against Lori Sable (Team 65?/W

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Brian Matter(RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) leads Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616)

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) maintains huge lead

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned this weekend in the small town of Kewaskum, Wisconsin after a three-week recess. Named after the ski hill that hosted the event, the Sunburst Showdown was the seventh of 12 races in the Subaru-sponsored WORS 2013 season. Due to its convenient location in the vicinity of Milwaukee, this race has maintained popularity over several years on the WORS roster. Although it has not been favored by some racers in previous years, the Sunburst Showdown received several kudos from its top riders this year after extensive trail building was done to revamp the entire course.

Open grassy climbs used to be the norm for the Showdown. But with racer feedback and WORS' commitment to offering world class courses at all of its events, singletrack was the new word this race. It is one of the more ascent-heavy races compared to the traditionally horizontal midwest riding conditions. But with new punchy climbs and descending payoffs, racers got much more diversity to help them forget about the pain their legs were feeling.

The start line of the elite men's race was stacked. Series leader Darrin Braun(Adventure 212/Specialized) lined up with previous series overall champions Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder). Also, joining the line up was Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) who hasn't been seen at a WORS race since the season opener where he dominated with a huge lead. The breakaway group consisted of Matter, Schouten, House and Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin). An early crash into Shouten's wheel by House had left his rear brake disabled, giving him only one working brake and many steep descents.

Matter and Schouten battled for the lead throughout, while House tried to hide the fact that his hydraulic hose was dangling. Playing it safe, as well as dealing with lap traffic, House fell back a bit into a third place finish overall while Maloney took fourth. Matter and Schouten were able to push harding in the bends and create a gap over third place.

Schouten said that the entire final lap was a sprint with Matter that eventually ended in his (Schouten's) favor as he took the win for his fifth victory in the 2013 season.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) returned to take her fifth victory as well. Her winning streak shows how strong of a competitor Strigel is and still, she says that she is not much of a climber. Strigel did, however, take an early and very big lead on the rest of the elite women's field. The pain was not apparent on her face as she smiled at the cheers from her many young fans.

She was followed by fellow pro racers Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S). The two women had their own close battle for the second place position while holding a strong gap over fourth place. Krayer knew how fast Sable would be in singletrack, so her strategy was to drill it on the climbs to be first into the woods. Her tactics paid off, earning her a second place step on the podium which was her best finish of the season so far. Sable took third place for a third time this season.

The next race on the WORS calendar is to be held in Franklin, Wisconsin on August 18th at the newly redesigned "The Rock Sports Complex". It offers a leg burning start climb that leads into dizzying singletrack along with switchback descents that are sure to please any adventure enthusiast. For more information visit www.wors.org.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels)1:23:59
2Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder)0:00:00
3Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616)0:00:27
4Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:02:18
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:29
6Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:04:23
7Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:04:42
8Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:04:43
9Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -Quick Stop)0:04:47
10Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:04:47
11Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:06:50
12Isaac Neff (5 Nines)0:07:18
13Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:49
14Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:10:13
15Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes /T6)0:10:47
16Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:10:48
17Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:11:07
18Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:00
19Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S)0:12:00
20Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)0:12:37
21Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:40
22Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:03
23Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance)0:13:18
24John Shull0:13:54
25David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:14:12
26Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside/Morvelo)0:14:20
27Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:14:25
28Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:14:39
29Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:14:45
30William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:15:09
31Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:15:48
32John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:17:09
33Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)0:17:46
34Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:18:33
35Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:19:19
36Nick Sabel (LAPT)0:20:22
37Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:20:34
38Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity)0:20:55
39Josey Weik (Ski Hut)0:21:19
40John Lirette (Sheboygan Bicycle Company)0:22:15
41Matt Waite (Wheel and Sprocket)0:23:55
42Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:27:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger /Bontrager)1:23:03
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:10
3Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)0:04:16
4Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:08:05
5Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:11:54
6Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)0:13:00
7Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:16:48

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)1:15:28
2Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:01:29
3Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder)0:03:30
4Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing)0:04:12
Cat. 2 Junior womenBelGioioso Cat 2 Junior Women
1Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts)1:34:30
Cat. 1/2 Men openCat 1 and 2 Open men
1Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)1:21:05
2Jereme Noffke0:00:52
3Steven Schaefer0:01:35
4Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)0:01:41
5Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:06:03

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)1:10:35
2Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)0:03:25
3Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:05:34
4Patti Kaufmann (My Wife Inc)0:08:50
5Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)0:09:32
Cat. 2 Comp menCat 2 Comp men
1Michael Spiro1:15:36
2Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:01:26
3David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)0:01:35
4Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)0:02:48
5Tristan Brown (TIMEX)0:02:58
6Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)0:04:07
7Bill Burkholder0:05:05
8Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:05:12
9Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:05:14
10Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:05:30
11Jason Gibson (Gear n Up)0:05:30
12Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:05:54
13Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)0:06:05
14Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)0:06:21
15Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:06:45
16Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads)0:06:48
17Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:06:49
18Colin Hughes (DCMTB)0:06:52
19Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket)0:07:03
20Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:07:13
21Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin)0:07:14
22Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)0:07:31
23Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)0:07:48
24Ken Krebs (Vardigris Village)0:08:29
25Shane Semrow (WORS)0:08:35
26Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling)0:08:36
27Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket)0:09:11
28Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:09:24
29Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:09:42
30Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:09:48
31Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:10:10
32Richard Lytle (Team Raspi)0:10:29
33Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:10:38
34Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:10:56
35Egor Korneev0:11:16
36Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket)0:11:40
37Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso / Titletown Flyers)0:12:49
38Gene Macken (Hollander)0:14:01
39Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile)0:14:03
40Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)0:15:00
41Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:15:02
42Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:15:22
43Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club)0:15:23
44Paul Warloski (my wife inc)0:15:41
45Patrick Dowd (Toova Tech CDC)0:15:42
46Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen Cycles)0:15:57
47Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:15:58
48Jose Rodriguez (Titletown Flyers)0:18:48
49Dwight Ingalls (Vison / Wheel & Sprocket)0:19:13
50Gary Bender (Morvello)0:21:31
51Devon Lawler (Rainbow Jersey)0:23:52
52Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)0:25:50
53Nathan Tock (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:39:29
Cat. 2 Sport menCat 2 Sport men
1Paul Moore0:56:08
2Mark Norton0:05:00
3Josh Kruit0:06:31
4Erik Beckman0:06:45
5Jonathan Wollner0:07:43
6Nathan Schneeberger0:08:03
7Patrick Diamond0:08:39
8Preston Bernsteen0:08:45
9William Ringenoldus0:09:05
10Brendan George0:09:18
11Ted Kretzmann0:09:19
12Eric Roche0:09:26
13Lloyd Cate0:09:35
14Chris Tamborino0:09:39
15Aivis Lindems0:09:49
16Christopher Osborne0:10:05
17Chris Roddick0:10:09
18Jordan Boyea0:10:24
19David Dokman0:10:34
20Matthew Tucker0:10:42
21Quentin Gniot0:10:43
22Nathan Gayeski0:10:46
23Ruben Valdez0:11:03
24Michael Menne0:11:04
25Aaron Holtebeck0:11:17
26Ken Bozych0:11:24
27Blake Mezo0:11:26
28Michael Owens0:11:27
29Wally Kunstman0:11:36
30Ben Freas0:11:48
31Robert Zimmerman0:11:57
32Larry Hipps0:11:58
33Wade Flisram0:12:11
34Caleb Swartz0:12:12
35Nate Knowles0:12:13
36Mike Roethel0:12:14
37Andrew Douglass0:12:49
38James Grenier0:13:03
39Andrew Maulbetsch0:13:04
40Troy Sable0:13:05
41Bob Benedum0:13:09
42Roy Bailey0:13:18
43Jeff Wren0:13:19
44Nicholas Armstrong0:13:35
45Bradley Boettcher0:13:42
46Dave Reich0:13:51
47John Ryan0:14:08
48Geoff Scott0:14:08
49Jeff Schneider0:14:21
50Donald Heckel0:14:23
51Jeremy Drake0:14:28
52Kevin Lisowe0:14:37
53Jody Arlen0:14:50
54Michael Laufenberg0:15:00
55Dave Hanrahan0:15:01
56Ron Smith0:15:02
57Ben Leach0:15:17
58Don Freitag0:15:19
59Cory Spaetti0:15:23
60Rob Sleger0:15:24
61Scott Palmersheim0:15:33
62Jim Feuerstein0:15:45
63Joe Vanderpuy0:15:45
64Jeff Greatens0:15:46
65Steve Kapaun0:15:47
66John Gretzinger0:15:50
67Seth Boyea0:15:57
68Kevin Schmitt0:15:57
69Don Iwen0:16:14
70Jim Splittgerber0:16:37
71Ross Bomber0:16:40
72Jeffrey Hatton0:16:42
73Joel Johnson0:16:44
74Tom Wendland0:17:03
75Nathan Phelps0:17:05
76Barry Campbell0:17:11
77David Dewitt0:17:32
78Mike Mennenoh0:17:39
79Steve Ericksen0:17:45
80Robert Flicek0:17:46
81Steve Drecoll0:18:13
82Andrew Schirpke0:18:27
83Andrew Richter0:18:43
84Jay Gunderson0:18:49
85Charlie Wilson0:18:57
86Jacob Bons0:19:05
87Brad Giesel0:19:18
88Demetrius Banks0:19:19
89John Senkerik0:19:25
90Boyd Williams0:19:37
91Bill Styer0:19:42
92Erik Backhaus0:20:03
93John Rhude0:20:29
94Steve Hoppman0:20:30
95Thom Hineline0:20:32
96Nate Andrews0:20:46
97Jamie Prange0:21:22
98Brad Swenson0:21:25
99Riley Kunstman0:21:38
100Casey Brauer0:21:46
101Elginn Cordes0:22:57
102Jeff Beck0:23:12
103Joe Durocher0:23:52
104Albert Weigel0:24:13
105Mike Sherman0:24:16
106Frank Lobello0:24:57
107Randy Feuillerat0:25:56
108Darrin Kolka0:26:02
109Frank Sniadajewski0:26:23
110Samuel Taft0:26:44
111Jack Schirpke0:29:04
112Keith Westendorf0:29:56
113Gregg Bochat0:31:01
114Jimmy Splittgerber0:31:19
115Matt Knowles0:31:48
116Paul Westberg0:33:46
117Steve Manthe0:33:53
118Patton Neuser0:33:54
119Troy Olm0:34:18
120James Heinecke0:34:34
121Dave Dahlman0:40:15
122Brett Werner0:43:45
123Thomas Silbernagel0:45:07
124Matthew Forst0:51:16
125Robert Maloney0:51:32
Cat. 2 Sport womenCat 2 Sport women
1April Beard1:13:31
2Keely Jackson0:00:20
3Arianna Schafer0:01:42
4Kyra Jackson0:02:09
5Emily Keon0:03:17
6Linda Baehmann0:06:01
7Kelli Piotrowski0:06:04
8Kaitlin Splittgerber0:06:11
9Amy Ancheta0:07:25
10Becky Rands0:07:55
11Kristin Long0:09:11
12Lynne Senkerik0:10:29
13Grace Prewitt0:11:18
14Rachel Drake0:11:54
15Korissa Straub0:12:03
16Heather Schmitt0:13:25
17Ann Holsen0:16:11
18Sarah Richter0:17:27
19Melissa Kennedy0:18:26
20Whitney Baker0:19:30
21Arin Lemke0:24:19

Cat. 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Feldmann0:40:45
2Andrew Feldmann0:00:25
3Justin Wentworth0:02:00
4Scott Trierweiler0:02:39
5Matt Keon0:03:29
6Brandon Smith0:03:30
7Nick Desrochers0:03:50
8Jason Baer0:03:52
9Kerry Gonzalez0:04:05
10Rick Dwyer0:04:07
11Justin Armstrong0:04:38
12Stone Vanamerongen0:05:10
13Art O'Neil0:05:10
14John Granger0:05:38
15Jacob Ahles0:05:41
16Chase Osborne0:05:42
17Ryan Cooley0:05:53
18Derrick Reinke0:05:54
19James Mauck0:05:54
20Alex Halfman0:06:15
21Kurt Pulvermacher0:06:21
22Curt Emerson0:06:28
23Cory Desrochers0:06:28
24Jack Davies0:06:46
25Alex Bien0:07:07
26Cole McDicken0:07:10
27Jack Pabst0:07:26
28Andrew Johnson0:07:31
29Kyle Suratte0:07:37
30Daniel Gretzinger0:07:42
31Mike Desrochers0:07:54
32Cody Tesch0:08:07
33Aaron Messenger0:08:08
34Nate Gruenke0:08:13
35Matthew Kletti0:08:29
36Eric Wickenkamp0:08:34
37Shane Armstrong0:08:51
38Allan Macintyre0:08:53
39Larry Teeling0:08:54
40Paul Langenberg0:08:55
41Owen Reich0:08:56
42Jacob Dilling0:08:58
43Aaron Frink0:09:23
44Derek Moran0:09:29
45Jonathan Reik0:09:31
46Megan Senderhauf0:09:34
47Dylan Eggebrecht0:09:35
48Paul Brunette0:09:37
49Matt Lemorande0:09:39
50Robert Hoefert0:09:39
51Dorian McFarlane0:09:52
52Jon Veldboom0:10:17
53Peter Ackermann0:10:23
54Daniel Kelley0:10:26
55Bryon Anderson0:10:30
56Jeremy Condon0:10:32
57Blake Bauman0:10:35
58Stephen Bloch0:10:48
59Robert Hartner0:10:50
60Brian Ethridge0:10:52
61Tye Seideman0:10:55
62Tony Young0:11:30
63Greg Niles0:11:34
64Kirt Konkol0:11:38
65Greg Mann0:11:49
66Andrew McDicken0:12:10
67Karl Meyle0:12:16
68Chris Endres0:12:30
69Mike Nast0:12:52
70Shannon Chapwesk0:12:52
71Joe Halfman0:12:54
72Mark Eben0:12:56
73Ben Cleveland0:12:56
74Tim Liepert0:13:20
75Doug Rodenkirch0:13:21
76Piermario Bertolotto0:13:33
77Steven Brown0:13:34
78Brian James0:13:39
79Andrew Matthews0:13:48
80Joel Verbrick0:13:50
81Robert Rieb0:14:04
82Bruce Parker0:14:57
83Demetrio Velazco0:15:05
84Mitchell Dutczak0:15:07
85Joe Woelfle0:15:39
86Keith Eggebrecht0:16:03
87Kurt Baehmann0:16:46
88David Verhoff0:16:51
89Jeff Mathis0:16:53
90Adam Fleming0:17:32
91Donald Howell0:17:36
92Tim Black0:17:37
93Jason Huff0:17:39
94Jose Roman0:17:40
95Dennis Klinkert0:18:00
96Colin Erskine0:18:01
97Justin Litersky0:18:05
98Steve Lipski0:18:20
99Steve Caron0:19:33
100Mike Bons0:19:34
101Lawrence Golding0:20:23
102Robert Campbell0:20:52
103Andres Carvajal0:22:22
104Casey Grapsas0:22:34
105Peter Fetters0:22:35
106Samuel Golding0:25:19
107Grey Rankin0:26:12
108Jack Koprowski0:26:38
109Dale Juedes0:27:00
110Lazaro Cardenas-Flores0:27:26
111Timothy Martin Jr.0:29:58
112Ricky Almaguer0:30:54
113Jim Gust0:33:15
114David Berres0:34:27
115Don Bogdanske0:38:13
116Chris Wilkes0:38:52

Cat. 3 citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donna Brunette0:52:26
2Christina Flisram0:01:09
3Marilee Collier0:04:04
4Charity Desrochers0:05:02
5Tara Michalski0:07:08
6Marcy Wentworth0:09:11
7Amy Dykema0:13:54
8Molly Desrochers0:14:16
9Laura Granger0:15:46
10April Knudson0:22:15
11Jeannie Ryan0:23:48
Cat. 3 Junior men and womenCat 3 Junior men and women
1Hunter Schmitt0:23:01
2Sam Komoroske0:00:34
3Jackson Jennings0:00:54
4Christian Pieper0:01:17
5Skyler Schmitt0:01:24
6Matt Rodenkirch0:01:35
7Colton Campbell0:01:36
8Connor Grosch0:02:00
9Nick Niemi0:02:20
10Joshua Prewitt0:02:21
11Porter Thorpe0:02:25
12Weston Verhoff0:02:43
13Emma Osborne0:02:52
14Camden Jackson0:02:55
15Quentin Lochner0:03:15
16Dwight Eben0:04:00
17Ben Komoroske0:04:11
18Joey Jeschke0:04:32
19Jonah Whitedog0:04:42
20Alex Phillips0:04:46
21Leah Fletcher0:04:46
22Danielle Krebs0:04:50
23Joshua Caron0:05:01
24Nickolas Duhm0:05:07
25Reed May0:05:09
26Liam Cate0:05:26
27Skyler Wilborn0:05:28
28Stephan Liepert0:05:39
29Zachary Fischer0:06:01
30Alex Durocher0:06:03
31John Schmidt0:06:10
32Karl John Tillman0:06:40
33Sam Hansen0:06:46
34Griffin May0:06:54
35Katy McDicken0:06:55
36Mason Huff0:07:00
37Dylan Waldner0:07:01
38Samuel Keon0:07:08
39McKenna Dwyer0:07:37
40Lorissa Thorpe0:07:38
41Brody Endres0:07:38
42Andrea Zimmermann0:08:10
43Lucas Fletcher0:08:12
44Elijah Johnson0:08:40
45Jacob Mork0:08:58
46Brennan Cate0:09:20
47Julia Whitedog0:09:44
48Aidan Lemorande0:09:44
49Antonia Gengler0:10:43
50Katherine Schafer0:11:22
51Benjamin Eben0:11:30
52Isaac Johnson0:11:55
53Nick Georges0:13:23
54Brian Hatton0:13:35
55Trey Laudolff0:14:14
56Justin Munzur0:14:19
57Kendra Schmitt0:14:43
58Colin Knowles0:15:08
59Sebastian Armstrong0:15:30
60Will Knowles0:15:31
61Brooklyn Waldner0:15:43
62Hunter Gengler0:16:42
63Nick Koprowski0:18:41
64Ryan Brown0:20:13
65Teague Jackson0:20:24
66Gavin Black0:21:00
67Tommy Rose0:21:02
68Aryana Knudson0:22:40
69Erin Davis0:23:43
70Colin Meister0:25:42
71Thatcher Werner0:27:31
72Kylie Krayer0:29:29
73George Breiwa0:40:42
74Kevin Hatton0:41:42

