Image 1 of 5 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) leads to the top of the climb (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 5 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) pushes hard up the hill (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 5 Lisa Krayer(Adventure 212/Specialized) attacks the climbs against Lori Sable (Team 65?/W (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 5 Brian Matter(RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) leads Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 5 of 5 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) maintains huge lead (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned this weekend in the small town of Kewaskum, Wisconsin after a three-week recess. Named after the ski hill that hosted the event, the Sunburst Showdown was the seventh of 12 races in the Subaru-sponsored WORS 2013 season. Due to its convenient location in the vicinity of Milwaukee, this race has maintained popularity over several years on the WORS roster. Although it has not been favored by some racers in previous years, the Sunburst Showdown received several kudos from its top riders this year after extensive trail building was done to revamp the entire course.

Open grassy climbs used to be the norm for the Showdown. But with racer feedback and WORS' commitment to offering world class courses at all of its events, singletrack was the new word this race. It is one of the more ascent-heavy races compared to the traditionally horizontal midwest riding conditions. But with new punchy climbs and descending payoffs, racers got much more diversity to help them forget about the pain their legs were feeling.

The start line of the elite men's race was stacked. Series leader Darrin Braun(Adventure 212/Specialized) lined up with previous series overall champions Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder). Also, joining the line up was Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) who hasn't been seen at a WORS race since the season opener where he dominated with a huge lead. The breakaway group consisted of Matter, Schouten, House and Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin). An early crash into Shouten's wheel by House had left his rear brake disabled, giving him only one working brake and many steep descents.

Matter and Schouten battled for the lead throughout, while House tried to hide the fact that his hydraulic hose was dangling. Playing it safe, as well as dealing with lap traffic, House fell back a bit into a third place finish overall while Maloney took fourth. Matter and Schouten were able to push harding in the bends and create a gap over third place.

Schouten said that the entire final lap was a sprint with Matter that eventually ended in his (Schouten's) favor as he took the win for his fifth victory in the 2013 season.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) returned to take her fifth victory as well. Her winning streak shows how strong of a competitor Strigel is and still, she says that she is not much of a climber. Strigel did, however, take an early and very big lead on the rest of the elite women's field. The pain was not apparent on her face as she smiled at the cheers from her many young fans.

She was followed by fellow pro racers Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Lori Sable (Team 65?/W&S). The two women had their own close battle for the second place position while holding a strong gap over fourth place. Krayer knew how fast Sable would be in singletrack, so her strategy was to drill it on the climbs to be first into the woods. Her tactics paid off, earning her a second place step on the podium which was her best finish of the season so far. Sable took third place for a third time this season.

The next race on the WORS calendar is to be held in Franklin, Wisconsin on August 18th at the newly redesigned "The Rock Sports Complex". It offers a leg burning start climb that leads into dizzying singletrack along with switchback descents that are sure to please any adventure enthusiast. For more information visit www.wors.org.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) 1:23:59 2 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK Gear Grinder) 0:00:00 3 Cole House (Cashcall Cycling Team/616) 0:00:27 4 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:02:18 5 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:29 6 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:04:23 7 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder) 0:04:42 8 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:43 9 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -Quick Stop) 0:04:47 10 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:04:47 11 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:06:50 12 Isaac Neff (5 Nines) 0:07:18 13 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:49 14 Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:10:13 15 Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes /T6) 0:10:47 16 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:10:48 17 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:11:07 18 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:00 19 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S) 0:12:00 20 Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision) 0:12:37 21 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:40 22 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:03 23 Chad Sova (Momentum Endurance) 0:13:18 24 John Shull 0:13:54 25 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:14:12 26 Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside/Morvelo) 0:14:20 27 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:14:25 28 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:14:39 29 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:14:45 30 William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:15:09 31 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:15:48 32 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:09 33 Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:17:46 34 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:18:33 35 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo) 0:19:19 36 Nick Sabel (LAPT) 0:20:22 37 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings) 0:20:34 38 Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity) 0:20:55 39 Josey Weik (Ski Hut) 0:21:19 40 John Lirette (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:22:15 41 Matt Waite (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:23:55 42 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:27:33

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger /Bontrager) 1:23:03 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:10 3 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) 0:04:16 4 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:08:05 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:11:54 6 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:13:00 7 Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers) 0:16:48

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 1:15:28 2 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:01:29 3 Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder) 0:03:30 4 Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing) 0:04:12 Cat. 2 Junior women BelGioioso Cat 2 Junior Women 1 Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts) 1:34:30 Cat. 1/2 Men open Cat 1 and 2 Open men 1 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 1:21:05 2 Jereme Noffke 0:00:52 3 Steven Schaefer 0:01:35 4 Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited) 0:01:41 5 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:06:03

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Dombrowski (SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 1:10:35 2 Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's) 0:03:25 3 Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:05:34 4 Patti Kaufmann (My Wife Inc) 0:08:50 5 Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts) 0:09:32 Cat. 2 Comp men Cat 2 Comp men 1 Michael Spiro 1:15:36 2 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:26 3 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:01:35 4 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:02:48 5 Tristan Brown (TIMEX) 0:02:58 6 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:04:07 7 Bill Burkholder 0:05:05 8 Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:05:12 9 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:05:14 10 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:05:30 11 Jason Gibson (Gear n Up) 0:05:30 12 Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:05:54 13 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:06:05 14 Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing) 0:06:21 15 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:06:45 16 Christopher Schmidt (Treadheads) 0:06:48 17 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:49 18 Colin Hughes (DCMTB) 0:06:52 19 Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket) 0:07:03 20 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:07:13 21 Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin) 0:07:14 22 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:07:31 23 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer) 0:07:48 24 Ken Krebs (Vardigris Village) 0:08:29 25 Shane Semrow (WORS) 0:08:35 26 Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:36 27 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket) 0:09:11 28 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:09:24 29 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:42 30 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:09:48 31 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:10:10 32 Richard Lytle (Team Raspi) 0:10:29 33 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:10:38 34 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:10:56 35 Egor Korneev 0:11:16 36 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks & Sprocket) 0:11:40 37 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso / Titletown Flyers) 0:12:49 38 Gene Macken (Hollander) 0:14:01 39 Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:14:03 40 Todd Fletcher (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:15:00 41 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:15:02 42 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:15:22 43 Sean Miller (Janesville Velo Club) 0:15:23 44 Paul Warloski (my wife inc) 0:15:41 45 Patrick Dowd (Toova Tech CDC) 0:15:42 46 Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen Cycles) 0:15:57 47 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:58 48 Jose Rodriguez (Titletown Flyers) 0:18:48 49 Dwight Ingalls (Vison / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:19:13 50 Gary Bender (Morvello) 0:21:31 51 Devon Lawler (Rainbow Jersey) 0:23:52 52 Mark Hughes (CZ Velo) 0:25:50 53 Nathan Tock (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:39:29 Cat. 2 Sport men Cat 2 Sport men 1 Paul Moore 0:56:08 2 Mark Norton 0:05:00 3 Josh Kruit 0:06:31 4 Erik Beckman 0:06:45 5 Jonathan Wollner 0:07:43 6 Nathan Schneeberger 0:08:03 7 Patrick Diamond 0:08:39 8 Preston Bernsteen 0:08:45 9 William Ringenoldus 0:09:05 10 Brendan George 0:09:18 11 Ted Kretzmann 0:09:19 12 Eric Roche 0:09:26 13 Lloyd Cate 0:09:35 14 Chris Tamborino 0:09:39 15 Aivis Lindems 0:09:49 16 Christopher Osborne 0:10:05 17 Chris Roddick 0:10:09 18 Jordan Boyea 0:10:24 19 David Dokman 0:10:34 20 Matthew Tucker 0:10:42 21 Quentin Gniot 0:10:43 22 Nathan Gayeski 0:10:46 23 Ruben Valdez 0:11:03 24 Michael Menne 0:11:04 25 Aaron Holtebeck 0:11:17 26 Ken Bozych 0:11:24 27 Blake Mezo 0:11:26 28 Michael Owens 0:11:27 29 Wally Kunstman 0:11:36 30 Ben Freas 0:11:48 31 Robert Zimmerman 0:11:57 32 Larry Hipps 0:11:58 33 Wade Flisram 0:12:11 34 Caleb Swartz 0:12:12 35 Nate Knowles 0:12:13 36 Mike Roethel 0:12:14 37 Andrew Douglass 0:12:49 38 James Grenier 0:13:03 39 Andrew Maulbetsch 0:13:04 40 Troy Sable 0:13:05 41 Bob Benedum 0:13:09 42 Roy Bailey 0:13:18 43 Jeff Wren 0:13:19 44 Nicholas Armstrong 0:13:35 45 Bradley Boettcher 0:13:42 46 Dave Reich 0:13:51 47 John Ryan 0:14:08 48 Geoff Scott 0:14:08 49 Jeff Schneider 0:14:21 50 Donald Heckel 0:14:23 51 Jeremy Drake 0:14:28 52 Kevin Lisowe 0:14:37 53 Jody Arlen 0:14:50 54 Michael Laufenberg 0:15:00 55 Dave Hanrahan 0:15:01 56 Ron Smith 0:15:02 57 Ben Leach 0:15:17 58 Don Freitag 0:15:19 59 Cory Spaetti 0:15:23 60 Rob Sleger 0:15:24 61 Scott Palmersheim 0:15:33 62 Jim Feuerstein 0:15:45 63 Joe Vanderpuy 0:15:45 64 Jeff Greatens 0:15:46 65 Steve Kapaun 0:15:47 66 John Gretzinger 0:15:50 67 Seth Boyea 0:15:57 68 Kevin Schmitt 0:15:57 69 Don Iwen 0:16:14 70 Jim Splittgerber 0:16:37 71 Ross Bomber 0:16:40 72 Jeffrey Hatton 0:16:42 73 Joel Johnson 0:16:44 74 Tom Wendland 0:17:03 75 Nathan Phelps 0:17:05 76 Barry Campbell 0:17:11 77 David Dewitt 0:17:32 78 Mike Mennenoh 0:17:39 79 Steve Ericksen 0:17:45 80 Robert Flicek 0:17:46 81 Steve Drecoll 0:18:13 82 Andrew Schirpke 0:18:27 83 Andrew Richter 0:18:43 84 Jay Gunderson 0:18:49 85 Charlie Wilson 0:18:57 86 Jacob Bons 0:19:05 87 Brad Giesel 0:19:18 88 Demetrius Banks 0:19:19 89 John Senkerik 0:19:25 90 Boyd Williams 0:19:37 91 Bill Styer 0:19:42 92 Erik Backhaus 0:20:03 93 John Rhude 0:20:29 94 Steve Hoppman 0:20:30 95 Thom Hineline 0:20:32 96 Nate Andrews 0:20:46 97 Jamie Prange 0:21:22 98 Brad Swenson 0:21:25 99 Riley Kunstman 0:21:38 100 Casey Brauer 0:21:46 101 Elginn Cordes 0:22:57 102 Jeff Beck 0:23:12 103 Joe Durocher 0:23:52 104 Albert Weigel 0:24:13 105 Mike Sherman 0:24:16 106 Frank Lobello 0:24:57 107 Randy Feuillerat 0:25:56 108 Darrin Kolka 0:26:02 109 Frank Sniadajewski 0:26:23 110 Samuel Taft 0:26:44 111 Jack Schirpke 0:29:04 112 Keith Westendorf 0:29:56 113 Gregg Bochat 0:31:01 114 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:31:19 115 Matt Knowles 0:31:48 116 Paul Westberg 0:33:46 117 Steve Manthe 0:33:53 118 Patton Neuser 0:33:54 119 Troy Olm 0:34:18 120 James Heinecke 0:34:34 121 Dave Dahlman 0:40:15 122 Brett Werner 0:43:45 123 Thomas Silbernagel 0:45:07 124 Matthew Forst 0:51:16 125 Robert Maloney 0:51:32 Cat. 2 Sport women Cat 2 Sport women 1 April Beard 1:13:31 2 Keely Jackson 0:00:20 3 Arianna Schafer 0:01:42 4 Kyra Jackson 0:02:09 5 Emily Keon 0:03:17 6 Linda Baehmann 0:06:01 7 Kelli Piotrowski 0:06:04 8 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:06:11 9 Amy Ancheta 0:07:25 10 Becky Rands 0:07:55 11 Kristin Long 0:09:11 12 Lynne Senkerik 0:10:29 13 Grace Prewitt 0:11:18 14 Rachel Drake 0:11:54 15 Korissa Straub 0:12:03 16 Heather Schmitt 0:13:25 17 Ann Holsen 0:16:11 18 Sarah Richter 0:17:27 19 Melissa Kennedy 0:18:26 20 Whitney Baker 0:19:30 21 Arin Lemke 0:24:19

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Feldmann 0:40:45 2 Andrew Feldmann 0:00:25 3 Justin Wentworth 0:02:00 4 Scott Trierweiler 0:02:39 5 Matt Keon 0:03:29 6 Brandon Smith 0:03:30 7 Nick Desrochers 0:03:50 8 Jason Baer 0:03:52 9 Kerry Gonzalez 0:04:05 10 Rick Dwyer 0:04:07 11 Justin Armstrong 0:04:38 12 Stone Vanamerongen 0:05:10 13 Art O'Neil 0:05:10 14 John Granger 0:05:38 15 Jacob Ahles 0:05:41 16 Chase Osborne 0:05:42 17 Ryan Cooley 0:05:53 18 Derrick Reinke 0:05:54 19 James Mauck 0:05:54 20 Alex Halfman 0:06:15 21 Kurt Pulvermacher 0:06:21 22 Curt Emerson 0:06:28 23 Cory Desrochers 0:06:28 24 Jack Davies 0:06:46 25 Alex Bien 0:07:07 26 Cole McDicken 0:07:10 27 Jack Pabst 0:07:26 28 Andrew Johnson 0:07:31 29 Kyle Suratte 0:07:37 30 Daniel Gretzinger 0:07:42 31 Mike Desrochers 0:07:54 32 Cody Tesch 0:08:07 33 Aaron Messenger 0:08:08 34 Nate Gruenke 0:08:13 35 Matthew Kletti 0:08:29 36 Eric Wickenkamp 0:08:34 37 Shane Armstrong 0:08:51 38 Allan Macintyre 0:08:53 39 Larry Teeling 0:08:54 40 Paul Langenberg 0:08:55 41 Owen Reich 0:08:56 42 Jacob Dilling 0:08:58 43 Aaron Frink 0:09:23 44 Derek Moran 0:09:29 45 Jonathan Reik 0:09:31 46 Megan Senderhauf 0:09:34 47 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:09:35 48 Paul Brunette 0:09:37 49 Matt Lemorande 0:09:39 50 Robert Hoefert 0:09:39 51 Dorian McFarlane 0:09:52 52 Jon Veldboom 0:10:17 53 Peter Ackermann 0:10:23 54 Daniel Kelley 0:10:26 55 Bryon Anderson 0:10:30 56 Jeremy Condon 0:10:32 57 Blake Bauman 0:10:35 58 Stephen Bloch 0:10:48 59 Robert Hartner 0:10:50 60 Brian Ethridge 0:10:52 61 Tye Seideman 0:10:55 62 Tony Young 0:11:30 63 Greg Niles 0:11:34 64 Kirt Konkol 0:11:38 65 Greg Mann 0:11:49 66 Andrew McDicken 0:12:10 67 Karl Meyle 0:12:16 68 Chris Endres 0:12:30 69 Mike Nast 0:12:52 70 Shannon Chapwesk 0:12:52 71 Joe Halfman 0:12:54 72 Mark Eben 0:12:56 73 Ben Cleveland 0:12:56 74 Tim Liepert 0:13:20 75 Doug Rodenkirch 0:13:21 76 Piermario Bertolotto 0:13:33 77 Steven Brown 0:13:34 78 Brian James 0:13:39 79 Andrew Matthews 0:13:48 80 Joel Verbrick 0:13:50 81 Robert Rieb 0:14:04 82 Bruce Parker 0:14:57 83 Demetrio Velazco 0:15:05 84 Mitchell Dutczak 0:15:07 85 Joe Woelfle 0:15:39 86 Keith Eggebrecht 0:16:03 87 Kurt Baehmann 0:16:46 88 David Verhoff 0:16:51 89 Jeff Mathis 0:16:53 90 Adam Fleming 0:17:32 91 Donald Howell 0:17:36 92 Tim Black 0:17:37 93 Jason Huff 0:17:39 94 Jose Roman 0:17:40 95 Dennis Klinkert 0:18:00 96 Colin Erskine 0:18:01 97 Justin Litersky 0:18:05 98 Steve Lipski 0:18:20 99 Steve Caron 0:19:33 100 Mike Bons 0:19:34 101 Lawrence Golding 0:20:23 102 Robert Campbell 0:20:52 103 Andres Carvajal 0:22:22 104 Casey Grapsas 0:22:34 105 Peter Fetters 0:22:35 106 Samuel Golding 0:25:19 107 Grey Rankin 0:26:12 108 Jack Koprowski 0:26:38 109 Dale Juedes 0:27:00 110 Lazaro Cardenas-Flores 0:27:26 111 Timothy Martin Jr. 0:29:58 112 Ricky Almaguer 0:30:54 113 Jim Gust 0:33:15 114 David Berres 0:34:27 115 Don Bogdanske 0:38:13 116 Chris Wilkes 0:38:52