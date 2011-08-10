Image 1 of 11 Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt), 1st place at the Battle of Cam Rock, now leads the WORS Series. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 11 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa chased to a solid 4th place at the Battle of Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 11 Although recovering from a broken rib caused by an early-season fall, 5th place finisher Darrin Braun (Adventure212/Specialized) continues to ride at the top of the WORS Elite field. Photo by Extreme Photography (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 11 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa powered away and was riding well into the Elite men's field before crossing the line over three minutes ahead of second place. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 11 After a rocky start, Lisa Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) surged late to overtake Anna Ganju and Rachel Horstman and finish in 4th place at Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 11 Lori Sable of Thiensville, WI, who rode to a solid second place aboard a friend's borrowed Trek Top Fuel, raved about the full suspension ride after crossing the finish line for her best result of the year so far. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 11 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) took second place at the Battle of Cam Rock, crossing the line just 17 second behind training partner and rival Schouten. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 9 of 11 With a winning solo attack at WORS Chippewa Valley Firecracker, Chicago's Mike Phillips has established himself as a threat at the front of the WORS field in 2011. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 10 of 11 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) rode to a third place finish in the heat and mud at the Battle of Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 11 of 11 Local racer Renee Bach of Madison, WI learned to ride a mountain bike at the Cam Rock trails, making her best ever WORS Elite finish of 3rd place all the sweeter. Photo by Extreme Photography. (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

On August 7, the 214 residents of the Village of Rockdale, Wisconsin welcomed over 650 WORS racers to the Battle of Cam Rock. The Battle of Cam Rock was the seventh race of the Subaru-sponsored 2011 Wisconsin Off Road Series.

The new venue, near Wisconsin's state capitol, was located at Dane County’s Cam Rock Park and featured trails built and maintained for over a decade by the volunteers of the Capital Off-Road Pathfinders (madcitydirt.com). Hard-packed dirt trails, technical singletrack, over 1,000 feet of climbing per lap and a sudden downpour during the second lap made for an exciting and challenging race.

The elite men’s winner was Tristan Schouten (Mafia/Felt) in a time of 1:56:18.8. Tristan was followed closely by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized).

Schouten attacked at the onset of the rain shower, and managed to hold his gap to over four seconds until the end of the four lap men’s Pro/Elite Race. During the final lap, Matter and Phillips battled back to within 17 seconds of Tristan, but were unable to overtake him.

The elite women’s winner was Iowa’s Kim Eppen (Mercy/Specialized). Kim powered over the competition including second place Lori Sable to cross the line with a gap of over 3 minutes.

Both Tristan Schouten and Kim Eppen are the Series Overall Leaders after the 7th race in the Wisconsin Off-Road Series. The next event is the Border Battle located in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were:

Cat. 2 - Vince Steger of Mc Farland, Wisconsin

Cat. 2 Male - Mike Daish of Chicago, Illinois

Cat. 2 Females - Heather Stelljes of Madison, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Male - Mitch Otto of Appleton, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Females - Anna Poulton of Lake Forest, Illinois

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing) 1:56:19 2 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:00:18 3 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:25 4 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:14 5 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:43 6 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 0:07:15 7 Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) 0:07:27 8 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:08:09 9 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:08:53 10 Jacob Groethe 0:09:32 11 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:09:35 12 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:37 13 Travis Saeler (Trek 29er Crew) 0:09:55 14 Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery) 0:10:23 15 Joseph Maloney (KS/ Team Wisconsin) 0:10:30 16 Matt Shriver 0:11:17 17 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:11:40 18 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:12:38 19 Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles) 0:14:07 20 Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:14:24 21 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:15:06 22 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 0:15:25 23 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 0:16:21 24 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison) 0:16:43 25 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Coffee) 0:16:50 26 Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters) 0:17:13 27 Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles) 0:17:21 28 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:17:25 29 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:18:05 30 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:19:12 31 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:19:16 32 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:19:45 33 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:19:49 34 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles) 0:20:33 35 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:22:09 36 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:22:55 37 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:23:01 38 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:24:18 39 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Team) 0:24:20 40 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:25:03 41 Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO) 0:25:08 42 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:25:16 43 Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision) 0:26:56 44 Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) 0:27:04 45 Lance Wall (Advocare Treadhead) 0:29:45 46 John Lirette (Hayeses) 0:30:21 47 Michael Wegner (Team F. I. Taos) 0:30:41 48 Jason Gosse (WORS Posse) 0:30:54 49 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:31:08 50 Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils) 0:32:03 51 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's) 0:32:04 52 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:38:23 53 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:40:28 DNF Kevin Klug (Pony Shop) DNF Brock Boynton (Bicycle Ranch)

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 1:42:30 2 Lori Sable 0:03:49 3 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:07:19 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:38 5 Rachel Horstman 0:08:53 6 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:09:42 7 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:10:02 8 Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:13:39 9 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:18:45 10 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts) 0:20:40 11 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:26:33 12 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:31:19

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Senkerik (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) 1:39:09 2 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:14 3 Casey Hildebrandt (MAPLELAG/SKINNYSKI/RMC/POLSKA) 0:01:59 4 Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racing) 0:04:38 5 Brett Poulton (EXPO) 0:04:54 6 Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket) 7 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 8 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:06:12 9 Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles) 0:06:54 10 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:06:59

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 1:38:59 2 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:38 3 Matthew Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:02:22 4 Ben Jenkins (SRAM) 0:02:28 5 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:02:52 6 David Poulton 0:02:56 7 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:03:11 8 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:03:13 9 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:03:23 10 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:03:25 11 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:03:35 12 Michael Anderson 0:04:03 13 Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 0:04:10 14 Seth Eckert 0:04:15 15 Fred Hubley 0:04:29 16 Craig Manthe (Polska) 0:04:35 17 Michael Humpal 0:05:00 18 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:05:45 19 Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus) 0:05:54 20 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:06:13 21 David Peters 0:06:48 22 Justin Meyer 0:06:57 23 Mark Olski (02 Cycling) 0:07:12 24 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:07:29 25 Adam Gipril (Team Polska) 0:07:29 26 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:51 27 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:07:56 28 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s) 0:07:58 29 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:08:25 30 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:08:37 31 Steve Pribek 0:09:00 32 Steve Herriges 0:09:07 33 Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles) 0:09:33 34 Brett May 0:09:51 35 Eric Stull (Choadal Devestation) 0:10:00 36 Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) 0:10:01 37 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts) 0:10:13 38 Patrick Scheibel 0:10:16 39 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles) 0:10:21 40 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:11:10 41 Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles) 0:11:37 42 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon) 0:11:47 43 Don Slickman 0:11:52 44 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:12:16 45 Nathan Tock 0:12:19 46 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:12:19 47 Andrew Braasch (Brazen Dropouts) 0:12:22 48 CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:12:32 49 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:12:37 50 Thomas Sloan 0:12:42 51 Gregory Blake 0:13:05 52 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:13:25 53 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:14:17 54 Neil Statz (Team Overdrive) 0:14:36 55 Sean Fagan (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:14:57 56 Tony Pacini (Mission 1) 0:16:13 57 Scott Mullins (Team Velocause) 0:16:20 58 Noah Marcus (Velo Veloce/Greenstreet Cycles) 0:17:26 59 Tony Pirolo (Cyclopath) 0:18:17 60 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:18:35 61 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:19:25 62 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 0:20:17 63 John Reiker (Bicycle HeavenGeneva / Kswiss) 0:23:05 64 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup / Twin Six) 0:23:55 65 Brian Petted (Team Extreme) 0:24:15 66 Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:24:26 67 Carl Barlow (LAPT / Attitude / Wilde) 0:25:09 68 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:27:37 69 Steve Reichel 0:32:06 70 Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead) 0:35:53

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop) 1:52:18 2 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:05:46 3 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:11:34

Bontrager Open Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 1:42:44 2 Kevin Weivoda (Lacrosse Loggers) 0:00:52 3 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:01:24 4 Conrad Tufte 0:01:33 5 Brad Keyes (Carborocket/Half-Acre) 0:02:22 6 Joshua Blum (Echelon Coalalition) 0:02:45 7 Brian Fuhrman 0:03:41 8 Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup) 0:04:11 9 Jereme Noffke 0:04:57 10 Daniel Fuhrmann 0:05:16 11 Brett Stepanik 0:06:36 12 Steven Forss (Kegels) 0:06:51 13 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:31 14 Steven Schaefer 0:09:14 15 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:11:40