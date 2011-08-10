Trending

Schouten gets top spot in Rockdale

Kim Eppen holds her own in women's race

Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt), 1st place at the Battle of Cam Rock, now leads the WORS Series. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa chased to a solid 4th place at the Battle of Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Although recovering from a broken rib caused by an early-season fall, 5th place finisher Darrin Braun (Adventure212/Specialized) continues to ride at the top of the WORS Elite field. Photo by Extreme Photography

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa powered away and was riding well into the Elite men's field before crossing the line over three minutes ahead of second place. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
After a rocky start, Lisa Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) surged late to overtake Anna Ganju and Rachel Horstman and finish in 4th place at Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lori Sable of Thiensville, WI, who rode to a solid second place aboard a friend's borrowed Trek Top Fuel, raved about the full suspension ride after crossing the finish line for her best result of the year so far. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) took second place at the Battle of Cam Rock, crossing the line just 17 second behind training partner and rival Schouten. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
With a winning solo attack at WORS Chippewa Valley Firecracker, Chicago's Mike Phillips has established himself as a threat at the front of the WORS field in 2011. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) rode to a third place finish in the heat and mud at the Battle of Cam Rock. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Local racer Renee Bach of Madison, WI learned to ride a mountain bike at the Cam Rock trails, making her best ever WORS Elite finish of 3rd place all the sweeter. Photo by Extreme Photography.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

On August 7, the 214 residents of the Village of Rockdale, Wisconsin welcomed over 650 WORS racers to the Battle of Cam Rock. The Battle of Cam Rock was the seventh race of the Subaru-sponsored 2011 Wisconsin Off Road Series.

The new venue, near Wisconsin's state capitol, was located at Dane County’s Cam Rock Park and featured trails built and maintained for over a decade by the volunteers of the Capital Off-Road Pathfinders (madcitydirt.com). Hard-packed dirt trails, technical singletrack, over 1,000 feet of climbing per lap and a sudden downpour during the second lap made for an exciting and challenging race.

The elite men’s winner was Tristan Schouten (Mafia/Felt) in a time of 1:56:18.8. Tristan was followed closely by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized).

Schouten attacked at the onset of the rain shower, and managed to hold his gap to over four seconds until the end of the four lap men’s Pro/Elite Race. During the final lap, Matter and Phillips battled back to within 17 seconds of Tristan, but were unable to overtake him.

The elite women’s winner was Iowa’s Kim Eppen (Mercy/Specialized). Kim powered over the competition including second place Lori Sable to cross the line with a gap of over 3 minutes.

Both Tristan Schouten and Kim Eppen are the Series Overall Leaders after the 7th race in the Wisconsin Off-Road Series. The next event is the Border Battle located in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were:

Cat. 2 - Vince Steger of Mc Farland, Wisconsin

Cat. 2 Male - Mike Daish of Chicago, Illinois

Cat. 2 Females - Heather Stelljes of Madison, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Male - Mitch Otto of Appleton, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Females - Anna Poulton of Lake Forest, Illinois

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)1:56:19
2Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:00:18
3Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:25
4Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:14
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:06:43
6Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)0:07:15
7Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery)0:07:27
8Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)0:08:09
9Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:08:53
10Jacob Groethe0:09:32
11Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers)0:09:35
12Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:09:37
13Travis Saeler (Trek 29er Crew)0:09:55
14Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery)0:10:23
15Joseph Maloney (KS/ Team Wisconsin)0:10:30
16Matt Shriver0:11:17
17Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:11:40
18Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:12:38
19Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)0:14:07
20Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized)0:14:24
21Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:15:06
22Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)0:15:25
23Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)0:16:21
24J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)0:16:43
25Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Coffee)0:16:50
26Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters)0:17:13
27Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)0:17:21
28Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:17:25
29Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:18:05
30John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:19:12
31Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:19:16
32Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:19:45
33Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:19:49
34Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles)0:20:33
35Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:22:09
36Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:22:55
37Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:23:01
38Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:24:18
39Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Team)0:24:20
40Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)0:25:03
41Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO)0:25:08
42Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:25:16
43Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision)0:26:56
44Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)0:27:04
45Lance Wall (Advocare Treadhead)0:29:45
46John Lirette (Hayeses)0:30:21
47Michael Wegner (Team F. I. Taos)0:30:41
48Jason Gosse (WORS Posse)0:30:54
49Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:31:08
50Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils)0:32:03
51Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's)0:32:04
52Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)0:38:23
53Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:40:28
DNFKevin Klug (Pony Shop)
DNFBrock Boynton (Bicycle Ranch)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)1:42:30
2Lori Sable0:03:49
3Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:07:19
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:38
5Rachel Horstman0:08:53
6Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:09:42
7Anna Ganju (Polska)0:10:02
8Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:13:39
9April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:18:45
10Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts)0:20:40
11Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:26:33
12Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:31:19

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Senkerik (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision)1:39:09
2Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:14
3Casey Hildebrandt (MAPLELAG/SKINNYSKI/RMC/POLSKA)0:01:59
4Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racing)0:04:38
5Brett Poulton (EXPO)0:04:54
6Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket)
7Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
8Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:06:12
9Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles)0:06:54
10Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)0:06:59

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)1:38:59
2Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:01:38
3Matthew Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:02:22
4Ben Jenkins (SRAM)0:02:28
5Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers)0:02:52
6David Poulton0:02:56
7Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:03:11
8Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:03:13
9Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:03:23
10Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)0:03:25
11Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:03:35
12Michael Anderson0:04:03
13Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)0:04:10
14Seth Eckert0:04:15
15Fred Hubley0:04:29
16Craig Manthe (Polska)0:04:35
17Michael Humpal0:05:00
18Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)0:05:45
19Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus)0:05:54
20Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:06:13
21David Peters0:06:48
22Justin Meyer0:06:57
23Mark Olski (02 Cycling)0:07:12
24Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:07:29
25Adam Gipril (Team Polska)0:07:29
26Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:51
27Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:07:56
28Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s)0:07:58
29Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:08:25
30Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:08:37
31Steve Pribek0:09:00
32Steve Herriges0:09:07
33Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles)0:09:33
34Brett May0:09:51
35Eric Stull (Choadal Devestation)0:10:00
36Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)0:10:01
37Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts)0:10:13
38Patrick Scheibel0:10:16
39Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles)0:10:21
40Mike Owens (Alterra)0:11:10
41Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles)0:11:37
42Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon)0:11:47
43Don Slickman0:11:52
44Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:12:16
45Nathan Tock0:12:19
46Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)0:12:19
47Andrew Braasch (Brazen Dropouts)0:12:22
48CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)0:12:32
49Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles)0:12:37
50Thomas Sloan0:12:42
51Gregory Blake0:13:05
52Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:13:25
53Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:14:17
54Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)0:14:36
55Sean Fagan (Michael's Cycles/JVC)0:14:57
56Tony Pacini (Mission 1)0:16:13
57Scott Mullins (Team Velocause)0:16:20
58Noah Marcus (Velo Veloce/Greenstreet Cycles)0:17:26
59Tony Pirolo (Cyclopath)0:18:17
60Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:18:35
61Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:19:25
62Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)0:20:17
63John Reiker (Bicycle HeavenGeneva / Kswiss)0:23:05
64Rick Walls (Muddy Cup / Twin Six)0:23:55
65Brian Petted (Team Extreme)0:24:15
66Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)0:24:26
67Carl Barlow (LAPT / Attitude / Wilde)0:25:09
68Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:27:37
69Steve Reichel0:32:06
70Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead)0:35:53

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop)1:52:18
2Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:05:46
3Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:11:34

Bontrager Open Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)1:42:44
2Kevin Weivoda (Lacrosse Loggers)0:00:52
3Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:01:24
4Conrad Tufte0:01:33
5Brad Keyes (Carborocket/Half-Acre)0:02:22
6Joshua Blum (Echelon Coalalition)0:02:45
7Brian Fuhrman0:03:41
8Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup)0:04:11
9Jereme Noffke0:04:57
10Daniel Fuhrmann0:05:16
11Brett Stepanik0:06:36
12Steven Forss (Kegels)0:06:51
13Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:07:31
14Steven Schaefer0:09:14
15Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:11:40

Hayes Sport Cat 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Stelljes1:31:09
2Maria Statz (Element Mobile)0:00:12
3Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:03:48
4Wendy Gaddey (Albertos)0:03:55
5Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:04:08
6Terra Nicklas0:04:16
7Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:06:36
8Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:06:52
9Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:07:00
10Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:07:20
11Sonni Klipp (Janesville Velo Club Michaels)0:08:42
12Kathy Mack0:09:48
13Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:06
14Rachael Jensen (GEARGRINDER)0:11:05
15Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:11:17
16Shannon Mortimer0:14:09
17Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:14:42
18Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:15:17
19Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:16:24
20Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:16:25
21Kelli Piotrowski0:16:48
22JoAnne Garrow0:17:26
23Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:17:48
24Diane Callaway (Bluedog CyclesVernon Trails)0:19:35
25Caroline Warren (Nord-Lock / Safe Wheels)0:21:56
26Melinda Roach0:26:05
27Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)0:26:59
28Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:28:33
29Ramona Kuna (Athletes By Design (ABD))0:29:33
30Justina Smet (Titletown Flyers)0:30:18
31Katherine Janda (Mad Forcs)0:38:02
32Barbara Lothe (Mad Forcs)1:15:30

