Dendel claims second victory in Wisconsin Off Road Series
House wins elite men's race
The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS), sponsored by Trek, made stop number two on it's summer-long tour of Wisconsin. The Crystal Lake Classic, hosted by the Boy Scouts of Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI, might be a bit of a hike for most of the racers of WORS. But it is very much a favorite for the Elite racers that frequent the series. With it's super fast lead outs and gobs of single track, it supports strengths whiles challenging weaknesses of every type of rider. With typical muggy Wisconsin weather and a fresh batch of a zillion mosquitos, participants got to see friends, hang out by a campfire and battle for position along a newly improved race course. Add a little rain into the mix and you have yourself a competition.
As always, the men lined up first in the BelGioioso Pro/Elite field. Arriving on the start line was the winner of the first WORS event, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) along with Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH), Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix), Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) and Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion). In an almost planned forecast, the rain started right on cue with the countdown and ended shortly after the race. Guerra, who has previously won this event, clearly had an agenda to take the win on a second consecutive race for the season. House, on the other hand, is not one to back down to anyone in the WORS series. From the start, the heat was on between these two rivals. The course started with a long, fairly flat gravel double track lead out.
A steep and loose, sandy climb is the first point of segregation on the course, allowing House and Guerra to really dig the spurs in and create a gap from the rest of the field. Following not far behind, Matter, Piontek and Neff worked together to not lose the leaders. But House and Guerra would not give in that easily, keeping the steam on all the way to the finish. Piontek eventually dropped back a bit while Matter and Neff maintained their chase. In a long section of single track, Matter proved to be the fastest of the chasers and realized that if it was to be done, he would have to do it alone.
The gap seemed to diminish a bit, however it was too late in the race to close it completely. Guerra tried to reclaim inches between first and second but the slick grassy finish and Cole House refused to allow it. Smartly, House took the inside line into the last sharp turn for the win, knowing that Guerra couldn't realistically pass around the outside on wet grass. Following soon after was Matter for third and Neff in fourth.
Very reminiscent of the 2014 season, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) took her second consecutive win for the season in Rhinelander. Dendel is in her happy place when loads of single track blend with fast dirt and rain. After an easy victory in Iola, WI, Dendel hoped to challenge herself more this time. This made it apparent that Cooper was going to race her own race and inflate a cushion between herself and the rest of the field. Following in second and third place were Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) and Leia Schneeberger (Magnus). Schneeberger, who is an expert in narrow paths, made a noble attempt to hang with Dendel into the first section of single track. Guerra followed closely behind until Schneeberger slipped on a wooden bridge and went down. Upon getting back up, Schneeberger rode the wheel of Guerra for a while until finally falling back a bit into third. Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys) finished in a respectable fourth place. Enjoying the new segments of single track in the comfort of a full suspension bike, Agena pushed on to finish without incident in the gritty wet conditions.
The 2015 WORS season continues on May 31 in Cambridge, WI. The trail system at CamRock is an awesome blend of wide and fast flowing single-track that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded single-track with bermed turns, and more technical single-track with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock course will be fun and challenging for all levels, Citizen to Elite, fun single-track, great downhill, feed zones and of course the sprint to the finish.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix)
|2:00:17
|2
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh)
|0:01:43
|4
|Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycl)
|0:04:01
|5
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:43
|6
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:07:57
|7
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:07:58
|8
|Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
|0:08:23
|9
|Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes)
|0:08:24
|10
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:09:12
|11
|Pete Karinen (CCS)
|0:10:19
|12
|Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling)
|0:12:10
|13
|David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket)
|0:12:24
|14
|Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)
|0:13:22
|15
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W)
|0:14:14
|16
|Peter Hurst
|0:14:36
|17
|Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:14:51
|18
|Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:15:28
|19
|JW Miller (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:18:06
|20
|Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)
|0:20:26
|21
|Dan Teaters (Whell and Sprocket)
|0:20:43
|22
|Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)
|0:21:35
|23
|Alex Schultz (Cross CrountrySports)
|0:21:55
|24
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:23:02
|25
|Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:23:16
|26
|Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized)
|0:23:49
|27
|Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:24:33
|28
|Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:25:15
|29
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)
|0:25:55
|30
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:26:14
|31
|David Poulton
|0:26:47
|32
|Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision)
|0:26:55
|33
|Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)
|0:27:05
|34
|John Shull (Alberto's)
|0:28:32
|35
|Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store)
|0:28:42
|36
|Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:29:16
|37
|Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:31:26
|38
|Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware)
|0:32:56
|39
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:35:18
|40
|Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)
|0:37:06
|41
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:40:35
|42
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)
|0:45:33
|43
|Cory Samz (Brazen Dropout)
|0:56:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cooper Dendel (Quick Step BikeShop)
|1:47:42
|2
|Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|0:05:26
|3
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:07:58
|4
|Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)
|0:13:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./)
|1:42:01
|2
|Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)
|0:12:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)
|1:23:31
|2
|Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo)
|0:01:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Schiltz
|1:05:32
|2
|Michael McQueen (Trek Store of Wausau)
|0:01:22
|3
|Michael Giesen (Title Town Flyers)
|0:03:45
|4
|Ryan Fosnaugh (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:05:37
|5
|Gary Smits (Titletown Flyers)
|0:31:19
|6
|Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)
|0:43:28
|7
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:47:33
|8
|Scott Anderson
|0:51:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|1:24:37
|2
|Whitney Baker (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)
|0:01:12
|3
|Shannon Mortimer
|0:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Veldhuizen (J&B Cycle)
|1:43:04
|2
|Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:02:59
|4
|Ken Naef (JB Cycle)
|0:03:01
|5
|George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing)
|0:03:22
|6
|Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:03:47
|7
|William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)
|0:04:06
|8
|Dan Szczepanski
|0:05:21
|9
|Jim Peterson (Michaels CyclesJVC)
|0:05:36
|10
|Marty Tank II (All Spoked Up/Vision)
|0:05:49
|11
|Buckley Birkholz (Colavita Racing)
|0:06:19
|12
|Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)
|0:06:34
|13
|Frank Lowry
|14
|Chad Johnson (Bikes N Boards)
|0:06:38
|15
|Wally Kunstman (Organic Valleyp/b Ale Asylum)
|0:06:57
|16
|Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm)
|0:07:04
|17
|Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:07:11
|18
|Anthony Ferrara (Twin Sixct)
|0:07:33
|19
|Rick Walls (Milwaukee BikeCo)
|0:07:53
|20
|Kevin Lewis (Winnebago Bicycles)
|0:07:57
|21
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:08:29
|22
|Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)
|0:09:06
|23
|Andrew Jennings (Brings Cycleryand Fitness)
|0:10:26
|24
|Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx)
|0:10:54
|25
|Jason Ruesch (RMC)
|0:11:23
|26
|Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:11:28
|27
|Cory Marty (Twin Six)
|0:11:46
|28
|Jason Mork (Twin Six)
|0:13:43
|29
|Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing)
|0:14:36
|30
|Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter / Twin Six)
|0:15:41
|31
|Jack Curtis
|0:16:24
|32
|Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:18:21
|33
|Jason Kidd
|0:21:10
|34
|Mauricio Wesson (SGSSR)
|0:22:49
|35
|Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo)
|0:24:39
|36
|Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:24:42
|37
|Riley Kunstman (Organic Valley/ Ale Asylum)
|0:55:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachariah Radey
|1:00:26
|2
|John Muraski
|0:00:28
|3
|Danny Schierschmidt
|0:00:44
|4
|Mike Purdy
|0:01:24
|5
|Nate Knowles
|0:01:39
|6
|Daniel Hebert
|0:02:07
|7
|Adam Altmann
|0:02:09
|8
|Mark Schindel
|0:02:11
|9
|Carter Warren
|0:02:18
|10
|Jeff Siedschlag
|0:02:44
|11
|Tristan Hauser
|0:02:52
|12
|Greg Halverson
|0:02:56
|13
|Joseph Garber
|0:03:05
|14
|Wesley Vann
|0:03:23
|15
|Ryan Pokorny
|0:03:37
|16
|Shawn Peters
|0:03:43
|17
|Travis Frey
|18
|Brad Flament
|0:03:51
|19
|Quentin Gniot
|20
|Josh Rupnow
|21
|Lloyd Cate
|0:03:52
|22
|Jon Lester
|0:04:02
|23
|Ethan Halverson
|0:04:13
|24
|Justin Lund
|0:04:20
|25
|Mike Borsche
|0:04:47
|26
|Tim Patterson
|0:04:58
|27
|Cole McDicken
|0:06:04
|28
|Kerry Gonzalez
|0:06:07
|29
|John Mancini
|0:06:32
|30
|Steve Lipski
|0:06:39
|31
|Glen Jones
|32
|Pete Emme
|0:06:40
|33
|Jason Rolling
|0:06:52
|34
|Jason Baer
|0:07:00
|35
|Matthew Lemorande
|0:07:21
|36
|Edward Piontek
|0:07:24
|37
|Andrew McDicken
|0:07:25
|38
|Michael Garber
|0:07:36
|39
|Bob Benedum
|0:07:39
|40
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:07:43
|41
|Larry Hipps
|0:07:46
|42
|Michael Owens
|0:07:52
|43
|Kyle Kargel
|0:07:53
|44
|Victor Anderson
|45
|Wade Flisram
|0:07:54
|46
|Todd Fletcher
|0:07:59
|47
|Randal Sahs
|0:08:07
|48
|Peter Froelich
|0:08:09
|49
|Brad Tennis
|0:08:16
|50
|David Dewitt
|0:08:23
|51
|Mitch Clark
|0:08:26
|52
|Nathan Phelps
|0:08:30
|53
|Don Freitag
|54
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:08:32
|55
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:08:41
|56
|Ben Weiss
|0:08:45
|57
|Zach Dahlseng
|0:08:54
|58
|Nate Fetterer
|0:08:59
|59
|Adam Young
|0:09:03
|60
|Jacob Ahles
|0:09:13
|61
|Timothy Poff
|0:09:19
|62
|Timothy Otto
|0:09:24
|63
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:09:30
|64
|Dave Reich
|0:09:42
|65
|Ron Smith
|0:10:03
|66
|John Granger
|0:10:07
|67
|Troy Sable
|0:10:09
|68
|Noel Versch
|0:10:15
|69
|James Albanito
|0:11:08
|70
|Steve Goddard
|0:11:10
|71
|Rick Nelson
|0:11:13
|72
|John Senkerik
|0:11:15
|73
|William Schneider
|0:11:16
|74
|Chuck Cunningham
|0:11:48
|75
|Jonathan Reik
|0:12:01
|76
|Brian Brockmann
|0:12:03
|77
|Eric Huff
|0:12:23
|78
|Ryan Grotegut
|0:12:26
|79
|Eric Walters
|0:12:42
|80
|Doug Herrick
|0:12:45
|81
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:12:53
|82
|Joey Jeschke
|0:13:05
|83
|Elliot McGinnity-Schneider
|84
|Jeff Pierce
|0:13:10
|85
|Mike Desrochers
|0:13:13
|86
|Mark Nienstaedt
|0:13:17
|87
|David Rossow
|0:13:44
|88
|James Mistark
|0:13:48
|89
|Tim Cook
|0:13:49
|90
|Jack Davies
|0:14:06
|91
|Phil Taylor
|0:14:23
|92
|Steve Davidson
|0:14:49
|93
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:14:53
|94
|Jeremy Hinkson
|0:14:55
|95
|Brian Brown
|0:15:34
|96
|Corey Schroeder
|0:16:06
|97
|John Grosz
|0:16:19
|98
|Brian Olesen
|0:16:24
|99
|Michael Trulen
|0:16:41
|100
|Dave Wall
|0:16:59
|101
|Brandon Hoeft
|0:17:04
|102
|Kyle Suratte
|0:17:24
|103
|Steven Traeger
|0:17:47
|104
|Steven Pirelli
|0:18:05
|105
|Bob Ferrara
|0:18:07
|106
|Paul Westberg
|0:18:13
|107
|Michael Belden
|0:18:18
|108
|Dennis Hicks
|0:18:23
|109
|Dale Juedes
|0:18:59
|110
|Chris Kemble
|0:19:45
|111
|Brian Trybula
|0:19:59
|112
|Mike Sherman
|0:20:03
|113
|Joren Devries
|0:20:17
|114
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:21:07
|115
|Steven Drecoll
|0:21:10
|116
|Scott Barclay
|117
|Steven Kuphal
|0:21:49
|118
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:21:52
|119
|Robert Langlois
|0:23:08
|120
|Frank Lobello
|0:23:46
|121
|Jon Holcomb
|0:24:08
|122
|Bruce Hauser
|0:25:02
|123
|Erick Braaksma
|0:25:44
|124
|Jake Miller
|0:27:08
|125
|Kyle Lewis
|0:27:24
|126
|Mike Bons
|0:27:32
|127
|Hayden Poff
|0:27:44
|128
|Andrew Schlagel
|0:27:53
|129
|Matthew Forst
|0:27:56
|130
|Andrew Trewyn
|0:30:39
|131
|Rowan Norman
|0:33:38
|132
|Dave Dahlman
|133
|Troy Olm
|0:37:13
|134
|Paul Traeger
|0:38:47
|135
|Jacob Glatt
|0:44:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|McKenna Dwyer
|1:09:35
|2
|Niki Soderberg
|0:01:16
|3
|Hanna Mork
|0:01:45
|4
|Julie Philps
|0:01:48
|5
|Paula Curtis
|0:06:11
|6
|Molly Duhm
|0:07:14
|7
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:09:11
|8
|Victoria Pink
|0:09:47
|9
|Angela Theriault
|0:10:30
|10
|Emily Danielski
|0:10:57
|11
|Katrina Hurst
|12
|Jeanne Graig
|0:11:23
|13
|Cathy Diamond
|0:11:35
|14
|Toni House
|0:13:10
|15
|Kris Tiles
|0:14:43
|16
|Helmy Tennis
|0:17:57
|17
|Jacqueline Borja
|0:18:42
|18
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:19:47
|19
|Jessica House
|0:21:08
|20
|Carrie Colligan
|0:25:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Komoroske
|0:35:54
|2
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:00:10
|4
|Adam Mesman
|0:00:34
|5
|Tad Bruckner
|0:00:46
|6
|Jim Pekowsky
|0:00:52
|7
|Alex Halfman
|0:01:04
|8
|Owen Reich
|0:01:06
|9
|Jackson Jennings
|0:01:07
|10
|Al Page
|0:01:38
|11
|Zac Lucarz
|0:01:42
|12
|Eric Holmstrom
|0:01:52
|13
|Reo Owens
|0:01:57
|14
|Bryon Anderson
|0:01:58
|15
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:02:08
|16
|Marco Rhein
|0:02:09
|17
|Matthew Grogan
|0:02:11
|18
|Aidan Lemorande
|0:02:18
|19
|Christian Pieper
|0:02:21
|20
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:02:24
|21
|Nick Niemi
|0:02:28
|22
|Marc Couturier
|0:02:36
|23
|Philip Peterson
|0:02:47
|24
|Calhan Norman
|25
|Ernesto Isip Jr
|26
|Sam Walters
|0:02:49
|27
|Liam Cate
|0:02:50
|28
|Chris Osborne
|29
|Curt Hemphill
|0:02:52
|30
|Ralph Angelo Rufo
|0:02:56
|31
|Justin Roth
|0:03:01
|32
|Daniel Duhm
|0:03:02
|33
|Kurt Greenslit
|0:03:18
|34
|Dean Scharie
|35
|Carver Hass
|0:03:24
|36
|Corbin Hodgeman
|0:03:34
|37
|Paul Langenberg
|38
|Jerry Leair
|0:03:35
|39
|Mike Rimrodt
|0:03:39
|40
|Jon Veldboom
|0:03:46
|41
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:03:49
|42
|Porter Thorpe
|0:03:53
|43
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:04:01
|44
|Zack Kargel
|0:04:04
|45
|Ray Iesalnieks
|0:04:09
|46
|Robb Brabant
|0:04:16
|47
|Christopher Stevens
|0:04:45
|48
|Kade Brabant
|0:05:14
|49
|Emmit Kuphal
|0:05:15
|50
|Collin Neuser
|0:05:19
|51
|Jack Ignatowski
|0:05:22
|52
|Frederick Lohman
|0:05:31
|53
|Travis Schirpke
|0:05:38
|54
|Dorian Mcfarlane
|0:05:41
|55
|Bruce Parker
|0:05:44
|56
|Scott Niemi
|57
|Mike Brown
|58
|Dylan Waldner
|0:05:53
|59
|Lance Storey
|0:05:59
|60
|Bradley Schauer
|0:06:00
|61
|Eric Skomaroske
|0:06:12
|62
|Ben Gasper
|0:06:13
|63
|Joe Halfman
|0:06:18
|64
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:06:25
|65
|Ethan Janssen
|0:06:29
|66
|Hunter Bahl
|0:06:48
|67
|Austin Peterson
|0:07:06
|68
|Jack Koprowski
|69
|Beau Perry
|0:07:10
|70
|Doug Emerson
|71
|Andrew Hill
|0:07:25
|72
|Reed May
|0:07:43
|73
|Nathan Leinweber
|0:07:44
|74
|John Heyerholm
|0:07:48
|75
|Alex Pieper
|0:07:58
|76
|Griffin May
|0:08:17
|77
|Sterling Schmidt
|78
|Brody Flament
|0:08:18
|79
|Alec Riddle
|0:08:19
|80
|Steve Slocum
|0:08:22
|81
|John Hemphill
|0:08:31
|82
|Scott Young
|0:08:36
|83
|Brad Hodgeman
|0:08:43
|84
|Tim Snyder
|0:09:05
|85
|Brad Boettcher
|0:09:15
|86
|Erik Hofmeister
|0:09:28
|87
|James Price
|0:09:42
|88
|Terry Bennett
|0:10:06
|89
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:10:12
|90
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:10:19
|91
|Andrew Flieger
|0:10:26
|92
|Jeff Dahlseng
|0:11:10
|93
|Rod Janssen
|0:11:18
|94
|Tim Boettcher
|0:11:23
|95
|James Yerk
|0:11:29
|96
|Chris Smith
|0:11:30
|97
|Luke Holmstrom
|0:11:32
|98
|Aaron Grant
|0:11:42
|99
|Kevin Lahner
|0:11:53
|100
|Jason Schneider
|0:12:04
|101
|Brennan Cate
|0:12:07
|102
|Peter Frank
|0:12:19
|103
|Otley Freymiller
|0:13:08
|104
|Michael Knudson
|0:13:41
|105
|Troy Gengler
|0:14:15
|106
|Andrew Savas
|0:15:09
|107
|Christopher Hmielewski
|0:17:31
|108
|Robert Locke
|0:21:52
|109
|Michael Borchardt
|0:23:09
|110
|Dwain Holden
|0:23:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Osborne
|0:39:14
|2
|Katy McDicken
|0:00:02
|3
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:01:53
|4
|Lauren Duhm
|0:02:22
|5
|Leah Fletcher
|0:02:31
|6
|Allison Pieper
|0:03:44
|7
|Madelyn Anderson
|0:03:53
|8
|Nicole Pedric
|0:04:00
|9
|Johanna Craig
|0:04:35
|10
|Julie Schmitt
|0:05:22
|11
|Kristi Agnew
|0:05:28
|12
|Erin Bennett
|0:05:42
|13
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:06:16
|14
|Heather Rainer
|0:06:18
|15
|Antonia Gengler
|0:06:26
|16
|Asa Guerra
|0:06:29
|17
|Kari Myrland
|0:07:04
|18
|Lynn Peterson
|0:07:18
|19
|Tricia Tull
|0:08:16
|20
|Heather Bunyard
|0:08:37
|21
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:08:50
|22
|Desiree Schmidt
|0:08:51
|23
|Sally Lester
|0:09:20
|24
|Mary Bossell
|0:10:17
|25
|Deborah Snyder
|0:10:45
|26
|Pamela Savas
|27
|Amy Young
|0:11:38
|28
|Tonia Roddick
|0:11:50
|29
|April Knudson
|0:15:03
|30
|Amber Bonogofsky
|0:16:17
|31
|Susan Borchardt
|0:20:46
|32
|Christine Kysely
|0:22:55
|33
|Amy Osborne
|0:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Frank
|0:18:49
|2
|Byrne Dobrient
|0:00:02
|3
|Nolan Francis
|0:01:17
|4
|Ben Komoroske
|0:01:24
|5
|Kaleb Moore
|0:01:25
|6
|Jaeden Langenberg
|0:01:56
|7
|Rider Rainer
|0:01:58
|8
|Jacob Mork
|0:02:06
|9
|Jakob Craig
|10
|Nathaniel Osborne
|0:02:07
|11
|Bergen Anderson
|0:02:08
|12
|Daniel Brown
|0:02:10
|13
|Anders Davidson
|0:02:47
|14
|Nieyah Mallory
|0:03:01
|15
|Nick Koprowski
|0:03:45
|16
|Carson Lisowe
|0:03:48
|17
|Hunter Gengler
|0:04:05
|18
|Reece Rimrodt
|0:04:08
|19
|Aiden Schauer
|0:04:12
|20
|Magnus Davidson
|0:04:23
|21
|Tyler Peterson
|0:04:40
|22
|Matthew Olesen
|0:05:21
|23
|Megan Lester
|0:05:22
|24
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:05:23
|25
|Teague Jackson
|26
|Luke Savas
|0:05:28
|27
|Justin Munzur
|0:05:31
|28
|Joseph Halverson
|0:05:32
|29
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:05:35
|30
|Aidan Linnabary
|31
|Thaddeus Sahs
|0:05:47
|32
|Anders Aspenes
|33
|Braydon Grant
|0:06:00
|34
|Eric Boettcher
|0:06:07
|35
|Aryana Knudson
|0:06:19
|36
|Sawyer Zydzik
|0:06:34
|37
|Miette Gosse
|0:06:35
|38
|Connor Versch
|0:07:04
|39
|Willow Kapitz
|0:07:26
|40
|Brianna Fletcher
|0:07:29
|41
|Hakon Heggland
|42
|Nolan Purdy
|0:07:58
|43
|Oliver Maxson
|0:08:00
|44
|Matthew Jeschke
|0:08:28
|45
|Tyler Young
|0:08:29
|46
|Jack Lackman
|0:08:32
|47
|Noah Savas
|0:08:43
|48
|Claire Kaiser
|0:08:48
|49
|Hunter Lester
|0:08:54
|50
|Bailey Bunyard
|0:09:18
|51
|Macy Lester
|0:09:19
|52
|Connor Linnabary
|0:09:22
|53
|Rylan Schauer
|0:09:32
|54
|Michael Stevens
|0:09:35
|55
|Adelaide Hazen
|0:09:52
|56
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:09:55
|57
|Keagyn Schoone
|0:10:37
|58
|Charis Guerra
|0:10:49
|59
|Jayce Mork
|0:11:00
|60
|Tommy Agnew
|0:11:04
|61
|Amara Lisowe
|0:11:40
|62
|Lucas Stevens
|0:11:52
|63
|Alana Dvorak
|0:12:29
|64
|Ella Linnabary
|0:12:57
|65
|Anthony Gaetano
|66
|Olivia Yates
|0:13:56
|67
|Tyler Holden
|0:14:09
|68
|Lily Young
|0:14:15
|69
|Ash Kapitz
|0:14:43
|70
|Caiden Roddick
|0:14:54
|71
|James Pavelski
|0:15:11
|72
|Ingretta Olson
|0:16:58
|73
|Elana Agnew
|0:17:38
|74
|Carson Purdy
|0:18:53
|75
|Carissa Holden
|0:21:19
|76
|Anna Olesen
|0:21:52
|77
|Clarissa Curtis
|0:21:58
