The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS), sponsored by Trek, made stop number two on it's summer-long tour of Wisconsin. The Crystal Lake Classic, hosted by the Boy Scouts of Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI, might be a bit of a hike for most of the racers of WORS. But it is very much a favorite for the Elite racers that frequent the series. With it's super fast lead outs and gobs of single track, it supports strengths whiles challenging weaknesses of every type of rider. With typical muggy Wisconsin weather and a fresh batch of a zillion mosquitos, participants got to see friends, hang out by a campfire and battle for position along a newly improved race course. Add a little rain into the mix and you have yourself a competition.

As always, the men lined up first in the BelGioioso Pro/Elite field. Arriving on the start line was the winner of the first WORS event, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) along with Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH), Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix), Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) and Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion). In an almost planned forecast, the rain started right on cue with the countdown and ended shortly after the race. Guerra, who has previously won this event, clearly had an agenda to take the win on a second consecutive race for the season. House, on the other hand, is not one to back down to anyone in the WORS series. From the start, the heat was on between these two rivals. The course started with a long, fairly flat gravel double track lead out.

A steep and loose, sandy climb is the first point of segregation on the course, allowing House and Guerra to really dig the spurs in and create a gap from the rest of the field. Following not far behind, Matter, Piontek and Neff worked together to not lose the leaders. But House and Guerra would not give in that easily, keeping the steam on all the way to the finish. Piontek eventually dropped back a bit while Matter and Neff maintained their chase. In a long section of single track, Matter proved to be the fastest of the chasers and realized that if it was to be done, he would have to do it alone.

The gap seemed to diminish a bit, however it was too late in the race to close it completely. Guerra tried to reclaim inches between first and second but the slick grassy finish and Cole House refused to allow it. Smartly, House took the inside line into the last sharp turn for the win, knowing that Guerra couldn't realistically pass around the outside on wet grass. Following soon after was Matter for third and Neff in fourth.

Very reminiscent of the 2014 season, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) took her second consecutive win for the season in Rhinelander. Dendel is in her happy place when loads of single track blend with fast dirt and rain. After an easy victory in Iola, WI, Dendel hoped to challenge herself more this time. This made it apparent that Cooper was going to race her own race and inflate a cushion between herself and the rest of the field. Following in second and third place were Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) and Leia Schneeberger (Magnus). Schneeberger, who is an expert in narrow paths, made a noble attempt to hang with Dendel into the first section of single track. Guerra followed closely behind until Schneeberger slipped on a wooden bridge and went down. Upon getting back up, Schneeberger rode the wheel of Guerra for a while until finally falling back a bit into third. Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys) finished in a respectable fourth place. Enjoying the new segments of single track in the comfort of a full suspension bike, Agena pushed on to finish without incident in the gritty wet conditions.

The 2015 WORS season continues on May 31 in Cambridge, WI. The trail system at CamRock is an awesome blend of wide and fast flowing single-track that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded single-track with bermed turns, and more technical single-track with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock course will be fun and challenging for all levels, Citizen to Elite, fun single-track, great downhill, feed zones and of course the sprint to the finish.

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix) 2:00:17 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh) 0:01:43 4 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycl) 0:04:01 5 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:43 6 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:07:57 7 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:58 8 Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project) 0:08:23 9 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes) 0:08:24 10 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:12 11 Pete Karinen (CCS) 0:10:19 12 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling) 0:12:10 13 David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket) 0:12:24 14 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:13:22 15 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W) 0:14:14 16 Peter Hurst 0:14:36 17 Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts) 0:14:51 18 Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts) 0:15:28 19 JW Miller (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:18:06 20 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:20:26 21 Dan Teaters (Whell and Sprocket) 0:20:43 22 Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:21:35 23 Alex Schultz (Cross CrountrySports) 0:21:55 24 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:23:02 25 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:23:16 26 Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized) 0:23:49 27 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:24:33 28 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:25:15 29 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:25:55 30 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:26:14 31 David Poulton 0:26:47 32 Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision) 0:26:55 33 Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:27:05 34 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:28:32 35 Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store) 0:28:42 36 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:29:16 37 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:31:26 38 Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware) 0:32:56 39 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:35:18 40 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:37:06 41 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:40:35 42 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:45:33 43 Cory Samz (Brazen Dropout) 0:56:30

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel (Quick Step BikeShop) 1:47:42 2 Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) 0:05:26 3 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:07:58 4 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:13:09

Belgioioso Cat 1 Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./) 1:42:01 2 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:12:23

BelGioioso Cat 1 Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite) 1:23:31 2 Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo) 0:01:07

Cat 1 and 2 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Schiltz 1:05:32 2 Michael McQueen (Trek Store of Wausau) 0:01:22 3 Michael Giesen (Title Town Flyers) 0:03:45 4 Ryan Fosnaugh (Treadhead Cycling) 0:05:37 5 Gary Smits (Titletown Flyers) 0:31:19 6 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:43:28 7 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:47:33 8 Scott Anderson 0:51:09

Cat 1 and 2 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:24:37 2 Whitney Baker (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:01:12 3 Shannon Mortimer 0:10:46

Cat 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Veldhuizen (J&B Cycle) 1:43:04 2 Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle) 0:00:01 3 Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:02:59 4 Ken Naef (JB Cycle) 0:03:01 5 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing) 0:03:22 6 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:03:47 7 William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:04:06 8 Dan Szczepanski 0:05:21 9 Jim Peterson (Michaels CyclesJVC) 0:05:36 10 Marty Tank II (All Spoked Up/Vision) 0:05:49 11 Buckley Birkholz (Colavita Racing) 0:06:19 12 Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:06:34 13 Frank Lowry 14 Chad Johnson (Bikes N Boards) 0:06:38 15 Wally Kunstman (Organic Valleyp/b Ale Asylum) 0:06:57 16 Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm) 0:07:04 17 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts) 0:07:11 18 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Sixct) 0:07:33 19 Rick Walls (Milwaukee BikeCo) 0:07:53 20 Kevin Lewis (Winnebago Bicycles) 0:07:57 21 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:29 22 Jeff Sympson (Kegel's) 0:09:06 23 Andrew Jennings (Brings Cycleryand Fitness) 0:10:26 24 Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx) 0:10:54 25 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:11:23 26 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Shop) 0:11:28 27 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:11:46 28 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:13:43 29 Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing) 0:14:36 30 Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter / Twin Six) 0:15:41 31 Jack Curtis 0:16:24 32 Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:18:21 33 Jason Kidd 0:21:10 34 Mauricio Wesson (SGSSR) 0:22:49 35 Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo) 0:24:39 36 Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee) 0:24:42 37 Riley Kunstman (Organic Valley/ Ale Asylum) 0:55:24

Cat 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachariah Radey 1:00:26 2 John Muraski 0:00:28 3 Danny Schierschmidt 0:00:44 4 Mike Purdy 0:01:24 5 Nate Knowles 0:01:39 6 Daniel Hebert 0:02:07 7 Adam Altmann 0:02:09 8 Mark Schindel 0:02:11 9 Carter Warren 0:02:18 10 Jeff Siedschlag 0:02:44 11 Tristan Hauser 0:02:52 12 Greg Halverson 0:02:56 13 Joseph Garber 0:03:05 14 Wesley Vann 0:03:23 15 Ryan Pokorny 0:03:37 16 Shawn Peters 0:03:43 17 Travis Frey 18 Brad Flament 0:03:51 19 Quentin Gniot 20 Josh Rupnow 21 Lloyd Cate 0:03:52 22 Jon Lester 0:04:02 23 Ethan Halverson 0:04:13 24 Justin Lund 0:04:20 25 Mike Borsche 0:04:47 26 Tim Patterson 0:04:58 27 Cole McDicken 0:06:04 28 Kerry Gonzalez 0:06:07 29 John Mancini 0:06:32 30 Steve Lipski 0:06:39 31 Glen Jones 32 Pete Emme 0:06:40 33 Jason Rolling 0:06:52 34 Jason Baer 0:07:00 35 Matthew Lemorande 0:07:21 36 Edward Piontek 0:07:24 37 Andrew McDicken 0:07:25 38 Michael Garber 0:07:36 39 Bob Benedum 0:07:39 40 Bradley Boettcher 0:07:43 41 Larry Hipps 0:07:46 42 Michael Owens 0:07:52 43 Kyle Kargel 0:07:53 44 Victor Anderson 45 Wade Flisram 0:07:54 46 Todd Fletcher 0:07:59 47 Randal Sahs 0:08:07 48 Peter Froelich 0:08:09 49 Brad Tennis 0:08:16 50 David Dewitt 0:08:23 51 Mitch Clark 0:08:26 52 Nathan Phelps 0:08:30 53 Don Freitag 54 Rich Baumgarten 0:08:32 55 Joe Vanderpuy 0:08:41 56 Ben Weiss 0:08:45 57 Zach Dahlseng 0:08:54 58 Nate Fetterer 0:08:59 59 Adam Young 0:09:03 60 Jacob Ahles 0:09:13 61 Timothy Poff 0:09:19 62 Timothy Otto 0:09:24 63 Matt Rodenkirch 0:09:30 64 Dave Reich 0:09:42 65 Ron Smith 0:10:03 66 John Granger 0:10:07 67 Troy Sable 0:10:09 68 Noel Versch 0:10:15 69 James Albanito 0:11:08 70 Steve Goddard 0:11:10 71 Rick Nelson 0:11:13 72 John Senkerik 0:11:15 73 William Schneider 0:11:16 74 Chuck Cunningham 0:11:48 75 Jonathan Reik 0:12:01 76 Brian Brockmann 0:12:03 77 Eric Huff 0:12:23 78 Ryan Grotegut 0:12:26 79 Eric Walters 0:12:42 80 Doug Herrick 0:12:45 81 Jesse Steinhoff 0:12:53 82 Joey Jeschke 0:13:05 83 Elliot McGinnity-Schneider 84 Jeff Pierce 0:13:10 85 Mike Desrochers 0:13:13 86 Mark Nienstaedt 0:13:17 87 David Rossow 0:13:44 88 James Mistark 0:13:48 89 Tim Cook 0:13:49 90 Jack Davies 0:14:06 91 Phil Taylor 0:14:23 92 Steve Davidson 0:14:49 93 Kevin Schmitt 0:14:53 94 Jeremy Hinkson 0:14:55 95 Brian Brown 0:15:34 96 Corey Schroeder 0:16:06 97 John Grosz 0:16:19 98 Brian Olesen 0:16:24 99 Michael Trulen 0:16:41 100 Dave Wall 0:16:59 101 Brandon Hoeft 0:17:04 102 Kyle Suratte 0:17:24 103 Steven Traeger 0:17:47 104 Steven Pirelli 0:18:05 105 Bob Ferrara 0:18:07 106 Paul Westberg 0:18:13 107 Michael Belden 0:18:18 108 Dennis Hicks 0:18:23 109 Dale Juedes 0:18:59 110 Chris Kemble 0:19:45 111 Brian Trybula 0:19:59 112 Mike Sherman 0:20:03 113 Joren Devries 0:20:17 114 Nicholas Armstrong 0:21:07 115 Steven Drecoll 0:21:10 116 Scott Barclay 117 Steven Kuphal 0:21:49 118 Frank Sniadajewski 0:21:52 119 Robert Langlois 0:23:08 120 Frank Lobello 0:23:46 121 Jon Holcomb 0:24:08 122 Bruce Hauser 0:25:02 123 Erick Braaksma 0:25:44 124 Jake Miller 0:27:08 125 Kyle Lewis 0:27:24 126 Mike Bons 0:27:32 127 Hayden Poff 0:27:44 128 Andrew Schlagel 0:27:53 129 Matthew Forst 0:27:56 130 Andrew Trewyn 0:30:39 131 Rowan Norman 0:33:38 132 Dave Dahlman 133 Troy Olm 0:37:13 134 Paul Traeger 0:38:47 135 Jacob Glatt 0:44:52

Cat 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 McKenna Dwyer 1:09:35 2 Niki Soderberg 0:01:16 3 Hanna Mork 0:01:45 4 Julie Philps 0:01:48 5 Paula Curtis 0:06:11 6 Molly Duhm 0:07:14 7 Lynne Senkerik 0:09:11 8 Victoria Pink 0:09:47 9 Angela Theriault 0:10:30 10 Emily Danielski 0:10:57 11 Katrina Hurst 12 Jeanne Graig 0:11:23 13 Cathy Diamond 0:11:35 14 Toni House 0:13:10 15 Kris Tiles 0:14:43 16 Helmy Tennis 0:17:57 17 Jacqueline Borja 0:18:42 18 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:19:47 19 Jessica House 0:21:08 20 Carrie Colligan 0:25:35

Cat 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Komoroske 0:35:54 2 Hunter Schmitt 0:00:02 3 Daniel Gretzinger 0:00:10 4 Adam Mesman 0:00:34 5 Tad Bruckner 0:00:46 6 Jim Pekowsky 0:00:52 7 Alex Halfman 0:01:04 8 Owen Reich 0:01:06 9 Jackson Jennings 0:01:07 10 Al Page 0:01:38 11 Zac Lucarz 0:01:42 12 Eric Holmstrom 0:01:52 13 Reo Owens 0:01:57 14 Bryon Anderson 0:01:58 15 Ben Iesalnieks 0:02:08 16 Marco Rhein 0:02:09 17 Matthew Grogan 0:02:11 18 Aidan Lemorande 0:02:18 19 Christian Pieper 0:02:21 20 Skyler Schmitt 0:02:24 21 Nick Niemi 0:02:28 22 Marc Couturier 0:02:36 23 Philip Peterson 0:02:47 24 Calhan Norman 25 Ernesto Isip Jr 26 Sam Walters 0:02:49 27 Liam Cate 0:02:50 28 Chris Osborne 29 Curt Hemphill 0:02:52 30 Ralph Angelo Rufo 0:02:56 31 Justin Roth 0:03:01 32 Daniel Duhm 0:03:02 33 Kurt Greenslit 0:03:18 34 Dean Scharie 35 Carver Hass 0:03:24 36 Corbin Hodgeman 0:03:34 37 Paul Langenberg 38 Jerry Leair 0:03:35 39 Mike Rimrodt 0:03:39 40 Jon Veldboom 0:03:46 41 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:03:49 42 Porter Thorpe 0:03:53 43 Nickolas Duhm 0:04:01 44 Zack Kargel 0:04:04 45 Ray Iesalnieks 0:04:09 46 Robb Brabant 0:04:16 47 Christopher Stevens 0:04:45 48 Kade Brabant 0:05:14 49 Emmit Kuphal 0:05:15 50 Collin Neuser 0:05:19 51 Jack Ignatowski 0:05:22 52 Frederick Lohman 0:05:31 53 Travis Schirpke 0:05:38 54 Dorian Mcfarlane 0:05:41 55 Bruce Parker 0:05:44 56 Scott Niemi 57 Mike Brown 58 Dylan Waldner 0:05:53 59 Lance Storey 0:05:59 60 Bradley Schauer 0:06:00 61 Eric Skomaroske 0:06:12 62 Ben Gasper 0:06:13 63 Joe Halfman 0:06:18 64 Keith Eggebrecht 0:06:25 65 Ethan Janssen 0:06:29 66 Hunter Bahl 0:06:48 67 Austin Peterson 0:07:06 68 Jack Koprowski 69 Beau Perry 0:07:10 70 Doug Emerson 71 Andrew Hill 0:07:25 72 Reed May 0:07:43 73 Nathan Leinweber 0:07:44 74 John Heyerholm 0:07:48 75 Alex Pieper 0:07:58 76 Griffin May 0:08:17 77 Sterling Schmidt 78 Brody Flament 0:08:18 79 Alec Riddle 0:08:19 80 Steve Slocum 0:08:22 81 John Hemphill 0:08:31 82 Scott Young 0:08:36 83 Brad Hodgeman 0:08:43 84 Tim Snyder 0:09:05 85 Brad Boettcher 0:09:15 86 Erik Hofmeister 0:09:28 87 James Price 0:09:42 88 Terry Bennett 0:10:06 89 Dennis Klinkert 0:10:12 90 Kevin Lisowe 0:10:19 91 Andrew Flieger 0:10:26 92 Jeff Dahlseng 0:11:10 93 Rod Janssen 0:11:18 94 Tim Boettcher 0:11:23 95 James Yerk 0:11:29 96 Chris Smith 0:11:30 97 Luke Holmstrom 0:11:32 98 Aaron Grant 0:11:42 99 Kevin Lahner 0:11:53 100 Jason Schneider 0:12:04 101 Brennan Cate 0:12:07 102 Peter Frank 0:12:19 103 Otley Freymiller 0:13:08 104 Michael Knudson 0:13:41 105 Troy Gengler 0:14:15 106 Andrew Savas 0:15:09 107 Christopher Hmielewski 0:17:31 108 Robert Locke 0:21:52 109 Michael Borchardt 0:23:09 110 Dwain Holden 0:23:15

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Osborne 0:39:14 2 Katy McDicken 0:00:02 3 Lorissa Thorpe 0:01:53 4 Lauren Duhm 0:02:22 5 Leah Fletcher 0:02:31 6 Allison Pieper 0:03:44 7 Madelyn Anderson 0:03:53 8 Nicole Pedric 0:04:00 9 Johanna Craig 0:04:35 10 Julie Schmitt 0:05:22 11 Kristi Agnew 0:05:28 12 Erin Bennett 0:05:42 13 Brooklyn Waldner 0:06:16 14 Heather Rainer 0:06:18 15 Antonia Gengler 0:06:26 16 Asa Guerra 0:06:29 17 Kari Myrland 0:07:04 18 Lynn Peterson 0:07:18 19 Tricia Tull 0:08:16 20 Heather Bunyard 0:08:37 21 Marcy Wentworth 0:08:50 22 Desiree Schmidt 0:08:51 23 Sally Lester 0:09:20 24 Mary Bossell 0:10:17 25 Deborah Snyder 0:10:45 26 Pamela Savas 27 Amy Young 0:11:38 28 Tonia Roddick 0:11:50 29 April Knudson 0:15:03 30 Amber Bonogofsky 0:16:17 31 Susan Borchardt 0:20:46 32 Christine Kysely 0:22:55 33 Amy Osborne 0:24:19