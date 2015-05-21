Trending

Dendel claims second victory in Wisconsin Off Road Series

House wins elite men's race

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS), sponsored by Trek, made stop number two on it's summer-long tour of Wisconsin. The Crystal Lake Classic, hosted by the Boy Scouts of Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI, might be a bit of a hike for most of the racers of WORS. But it is very much a favorite for the Elite racers that frequent the series. With it's super fast lead outs and gobs of single track, it supports strengths whiles challenging weaknesses of every type of rider. With typical muggy Wisconsin weather and a fresh batch of a zillion mosquitos, participants got to see friends, hang out by a campfire and battle for position along a newly improved race course. Add a little rain into the mix and you have yourself a competition.

As always, the men lined up first in the BelGioioso Pro/Elite field. Arriving on the start line was the winner of the first WORS event, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) along with Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH), Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix), Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) and Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion). In an almost planned forecast, the rain started right on cue with the countdown and ended shortly after the race. Guerra, who has previously won this event, clearly had an agenda to take the win on a second consecutive race for the season. House, on the other hand, is not one to back down to anyone in the WORS series. From the start, the heat was on between these two rivals. The course started with a long, fairly flat gravel double track lead out.

A steep and loose, sandy climb is the first point of segregation on the course, allowing House and Guerra to really dig the spurs in and create a gap from the rest of the field. Following not far behind, Matter, Piontek and Neff worked together to not lose the leaders. But House and Guerra would not give in that easily, keeping the steam on all the way to the finish. Piontek eventually dropped back a bit while Matter and Neff maintained their chase. In a long section of single track, Matter proved to be the fastest of the chasers and realized that if it was to be done, he would have to do it alone.

The gap seemed to diminish a bit, however it was too late in the race to close it completely. Guerra tried to reclaim inches between first and second but the slick grassy finish and Cole House refused to allow it. Smartly, House took the inside line into the last sharp turn for the win, knowing that Guerra couldn't realistically pass around the outside on wet grass. Following soon after was Matter for third and Neff in fourth.

Very reminiscent of the 2014 season, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) took her second consecutive win for the season in Rhinelander. Dendel is in her happy place when loads of single track blend with fast dirt and rain. After an easy victory in Iola, WI, Dendel hoped to challenge herself more this time. This made it apparent that Cooper was going to race her own race and inflate a cushion between herself and the rest of the field. Following in second and third place were Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) and Leia Schneeberger (Magnus). Schneeberger, who is an expert in narrow paths, made a noble attempt to hang with Dendel into the first section of single track. Guerra followed closely behind until Schneeberger slipped on a wooden bridge and went down. Upon getting back up, Schneeberger rode the wheel of Guerra for a while until finally falling back a bit into third. Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys) finished in a respectable fourth place. Enjoying the new segments of single track in the comfort of a full suspension bike, Agena pushed on to finish without incident in the gritty wet conditions.

The 2015 WORS season continues on May 31 in Cambridge, WI. The trail system at CamRock is an awesome blend of wide and fast flowing single-track that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded single-track with bermed turns, and more technical single-track with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock course will be fun and challenging for all levels, Citizen to Elite, fun single-track, great downhill, feed zones and of course the sprint to the finish.

Full results

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Broken Spoke/ Isagenix)2:00:17
2Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling)0:00:01
3Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh)0:01:43
4Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycl)0:04:01
5Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:43
6Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:07:57
7Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:58
8Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)0:08:23
9Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes)0:08:24
10Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:12
11Pete Karinen (CCS)0:10:19
12Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling)0:12:10
13David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket)0:12:24
14Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)0:13:22
15Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W)0:14:14
16Peter Hurst0:14:36
17Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts)0:14:51
18Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts)0:15:28
19JW Miller (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:18:06
20Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:20:26
21Dan Teaters (Whell and Sprocket)0:20:43
22Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)0:21:35
23Alex Schultz (Cross CrountrySports)0:21:55
24Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:23:02
25Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:23:16
26Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized)0:23:49
27Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:24:33
28Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:25:15
29John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:25:55
30Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:26:14
31David Poulton0:26:47
32Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision)0:26:55
33Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)0:27:05
34John Shull (Alberto's)0:28:32
35Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store)0:28:42
36Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:29:16
37Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:31:26
38Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware)0:32:56
39Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:35:18
40Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:37:06
41Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:40:35
42Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)0:45:33
43Cory Samz (Brazen Dropout)0:56:30

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Dendel (Quick Step BikeShop)1:47:42
2Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling)0:05:26
3Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:07:58
4Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:13:09

Belgioioso Cat 1 Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./)1:42:01
2Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:12:23

BelGioioso Cat 1 Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)1:23:31
2Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo)0:01:07

Cat 1 and 2 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Schiltz1:05:32
2Michael McQueen (Trek Store of Wausau)0:01:22
3Michael Giesen (Title Town Flyers)0:03:45
4Ryan Fosnaugh (Treadhead Cycling)0:05:37
5Gary Smits (Titletown Flyers)0:31:19
6Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)0:43:28
7Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:47:33
8Scott Anderson0:51:09

Cat 1 and 2 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)1:24:37
2Whitney Baker (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)0:01:12
3Shannon Mortimer0:10:46

Cat 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Veldhuizen (J&B Cycle)1:43:04
2Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle)0:00:01
3Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:02:59
4Ken Naef (JB Cycle)0:03:01
5George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing)0:03:22
6Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:03:47
7William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)0:04:06
8Dan Szczepanski0:05:21
9Jim Peterson (Michaels CyclesJVC)0:05:36
10Marty Tank II (All Spoked Up/Vision)0:05:49
11Buckley Birkholz (Colavita Racing)0:06:19
12Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)0:06:34
13Frank Lowry
14Chad Johnson (Bikes N Boards)0:06:38
15Wally Kunstman (Organic Valleyp/b Ale Asylum)0:06:57
16Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm)0:07:04
17Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts)0:07:11
18Anthony Ferrara (Twin Sixct)0:07:33
19Rick Walls (Milwaukee BikeCo)0:07:53
20Kevin Lewis (Winnebago Bicycles)0:07:57
21John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:29
22Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)0:09:06
23Andrew Jennings (Brings Cycleryand Fitness)0:10:26
24Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx)0:10:54
25Jason Ruesch (RMC)0:11:23
26Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Shop)0:11:28
27Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:11:46
28Jason Mork (Twin Six)0:13:43
29Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing)0:14:36
30Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter / Twin Six)0:15:41
31Jack Curtis0:16:24
32Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme)0:18:21
33Jason Kidd0:21:10
34Mauricio Wesson (SGSSR)0:22:49
35Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo)0:24:39
36Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:24:42
37Riley Kunstman (Organic Valley/ Ale Asylum)0:55:24

Cat 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachariah Radey1:00:26
2John Muraski0:00:28
3Danny Schierschmidt0:00:44
4Mike Purdy0:01:24
5Nate Knowles0:01:39
6Daniel Hebert0:02:07
7Adam Altmann0:02:09
8Mark Schindel0:02:11
9Carter Warren0:02:18
10Jeff Siedschlag0:02:44
11Tristan Hauser0:02:52
12Greg Halverson0:02:56
13Joseph Garber0:03:05
14Wesley Vann0:03:23
15Ryan Pokorny0:03:37
16Shawn Peters0:03:43
17Travis Frey
18Brad Flament0:03:51
19Quentin Gniot
20Josh Rupnow
21Lloyd Cate0:03:52
22Jon Lester0:04:02
23Ethan Halverson0:04:13
24Justin Lund0:04:20
25Mike Borsche0:04:47
26Tim Patterson0:04:58
27Cole McDicken0:06:04
28Kerry Gonzalez0:06:07
29John Mancini0:06:32
30Steve Lipski0:06:39
31Glen Jones
32Pete Emme0:06:40
33Jason Rolling0:06:52
34Jason Baer0:07:00
35Matthew Lemorande0:07:21
36Edward Piontek0:07:24
37Andrew McDicken0:07:25
38Michael Garber0:07:36
39Bob Benedum0:07:39
40Bradley Boettcher0:07:43
41Larry Hipps0:07:46
42Michael Owens0:07:52
43Kyle Kargel0:07:53
44Victor Anderson
45Wade Flisram0:07:54
46Todd Fletcher0:07:59
47Randal Sahs0:08:07
48Peter Froelich0:08:09
49Brad Tennis0:08:16
50David Dewitt0:08:23
51Mitch Clark0:08:26
52Nathan Phelps0:08:30
53Don Freitag
54Rich Baumgarten0:08:32
55Joe Vanderpuy0:08:41
56Ben Weiss0:08:45
57Zach Dahlseng0:08:54
58Nate Fetterer0:08:59
59Adam Young0:09:03
60Jacob Ahles0:09:13
61Timothy Poff0:09:19
62Timothy Otto0:09:24
63Matt Rodenkirch0:09:30
64Dave Reich0:09:42
65Ron Smith0:10:03
66John Granger0:10:07
67Troy Sable0:10:09
68Noel Versch0:10:15
69James Albanito0:11:08
70Steve Goddard0:11:10
71Rick Nelson0:11:13
72John Senkerik0:11:15
73William Schneider0:11:16
74Chuck Cunningham0:11:48
75Jonathan Reik0:12:01
76Brian Brockmann0:12:03
77Eric Huff0:12:23
78Ryan Grotegut0:12:26
79Eric Walters0:12:42
80Doug Herrick0:12:45
81Jesse Steinhoff0:12:53
82Joey Jeschke0:13:05
83Elliot McGinnity-Schneider
84Jeff Pierce0:13:10
85Mike Desrochers0:13:13
86Mark Nienstaedt0:13:17
87David Rossow0:13:44
88James Mistark0:13:48
89Tim Cook0:13:49
90Jack Davies0:14:06
91Phil Taylor0:14:23
92Steve Davidson0:14:49
93Kevin Schmitt0:14:53
94Jeremy Hinkson0:14:55
95Brian Brown0:15:34
96Corey Schroeder0:16:06
97John Grosz0:16:19
98Brian Olesen0:16:24
99Michael Trulen0:16:41
100Dave Wall0:16:59
101Brandon Hoeft0:17:04
102Kyle Suratte0:17:24
103Steven Traeger0:17:47
104Steven Pirelli0:18:05
105Bob Ferrara0:18:07
106Paul Westberg0:18:13
107Michael Belden0:18:18
108Dennis Hicks0:18:23
109Dale Juedes0:18:59
110Chris Kemble0:19:45
111Brian Trybula0:19:59
112Mike Sherman0:20:03
113Joren Devries0:20:17
114Nicholas Armstrong0:21:07
115Steven Drecoll0:21:10
116Scott Barclay
117Steven Kuphal0:21:49
118Frank Sniadajewski0:21:52
119Robert Langlois0:23:08
120Frank Lobello0:23:46
121Jon Holcomb0:24:08
122Bruce Hauser0:25:02
123Erick Braaksma0:25:44
124Jake Miller0:27:08
125Kyle Lewis0:27:24
126Mike Bons0:27:32
127Hayden Poff0:27:44
128Andrew Schlagel0:27:53
129Matthew Forst0:27:56
130Andrew Trewyn0:30:39
131Rowan Norman0:33:38
132Dave Dahlman
133Troy Olm0:37:13
134Paul Traeger0:38:47
135Jacob Glatt0:44:52

Cat 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1McKenna Dwyer1:09:35
2Niki Soderberg0:01:16
3Hanna Mork0:01:45
4Julie Philps0:01:48
5Paula Curtis0:06:11
6Molly Duhm0:07:14
7Lynne Senkerik0:09:11
8Victoria Pink0:09:47
9Angela Theriault0:10:30
10Emily Danielski0:10:57
11Katrina Hurst
12Jeanne Graig0:11:23
13Cathy Diamond0:11:35
14Toni House0:13:10
15Kris Tiles0:14:43
16Helmy Tennis0:17:57
17Jacqueline Borja0:18:42
18Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:19:47
19Jessica House0:21:08
20Carrie Colligan0:25:35

Cat 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Komoroske0:35:54
2Hunter Schmitt0:00:02
3Daniel Gretzinger0:00:10
4Adam Mesman0:00:34
5Tad Bruckner0:00:46
6Jim Pekowsky0:00:52
7Alex Halfman0:01:04
8Owen Reich0:01:06
9Jackson Jennings0:01:07
10Al Page0:01:38
11Zac Lucarz0:01:42
12Eric Holmstrom0:01:52
13Reo Owens0:01:57
14Bryon Anderson0:01:58
15Ben Iesalnieks0:02:08
16Marco Rhein0:02:09
17Matthew Grogan0:02:11
18Aidan Lemorande0:02:18
19Christian Pieper0:02:21
20Skyler Schmitt0:02:24
21Nick Niemi0:02:28
22Marc Couturier0:02:36
23Philip Peterson0:02:47
24Calhan Norman
25Ernesto Isip Jr
26Sam Walters0:02:49
27Liam Cate0:02:50
28Chris Osborne
29Curt Hemphill0:02:52
30Ralph Angelo Rufo0:02:56
31Justin Roth0:03:01
32Daniel Duhm0:03:02
33Kurt Greenslit0:03:18
34Dean Scharie
35Carver Hass0:03:24
36Corbin Hodgeman0:03:34
37Paul Langenberg
38Jerry Leair0:03:35
39Mike Rimrodt0:03:39
40Jon Veldboom0:03:46
41Dylan Eggebrecht0:03:49
42Porter Thorpe0:03:53
43Nickolas Duhm0:04:01
44Zack Kargel0:04:04
45Ray Iesalnieks0:04:09
46Robb Brabant0:04:16
47Christopher Stevens0:04:45
48Kade Brabant0:05:14
49Emmit Kuphal0:05:15
50Collin Neuser0:05:19
51Jack Ignatowski0:05:22
52Frederick Lohman0:05:31
53Travis Schirpke0:05:38
54Dorian Mcfarlane0:05:41
55Bruce Parker0:05:44
56Scott Niemi
57Mike Brown
58Dylan Waldner0:05:53
59Lance Storey0:05:59
60Bradley Schauer0:06:00
61Eric Skomaroske0:06:12
62Ben Gasper0:06:13
63Joe Halfman0:06:18
64Keith Eggebrecht0:06:25
65Ethan Janssen0:06:29
66Hunter Bahl0:06:48
67Austin Peterson0:07:06
68Jack Koprowski
69Beau Perry0:07:10
70Doug Emerson
71Andrew Hill0:07:25
72Reed May0:07:43
73Nathan Leinweber0:07:44
74John Heyerholm0:07:48
75Alex Pieper0:07:58
76Griffin May0:08:17
77Sterling Schmidt
78Brody Flament0:08:18
79Alec Riddle0:08:19
80Steve Slocum0:08:22
81John Hemphill0:08:31
82Scott Young0:08:36
83Brad Hodgeman0:08:43
84Tim Snyder0:09:05
85Brad Boettcher0:09:15
86Erik Hofmeister0:09:28
87James Price0:09:42
88Terry Bennett0:10:06
89Dennis Klinkert0:10:12
90Kevin Lisowe0:10:19
91Andrew Flieger0:10:26
92Jeff Dahlseng0:11:10
93Rod Janssen0:11:18
94Tim Boettcher0:11:23
95James Yerk0:11:29
96Chris Smith0:11:30
97Luke Holmstrom0:11:32
98Aaron Grant0:11:42
99Kevin Lahner0:11:53
100Jason Schneider0:12:04
101Brennan Cate0:12:07
102Peter Frank0:12:19
103Otley Freymiller0:13:08
104Michael Knudson0:13:41
105Troy Gengler0:14:15
106Andrew Savas0:15:09
107Christopher Hmielewski0:17:31
108Robert Locke0:21:52
109Michael Borchardt0:23:09
110Dwain Holden0:23:15

Cat 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Osborne0:39:14
2Katy McDicken0:00:02
3Lorissa Thorpe0:01:53
4Lauren Duhm0:02:22
5Leah Fletcher0:02:31
6Allison Pieper0:03:44
7Madelyn Anderson0:03:53
8Nicole Pedric0:04:00
9Johanna Craig0:04:35
10Julie Schmitt0:05:22
11Kristi Agnew0:05:28
12Erin Bennett0:05:42
13Brooklyn Waldner0:06:16
14Heather Rainer0:06:18
15Antonia Gengler0:06:26
16Asa Guerra0:06:29
17Kari Myrland0:07:04
18Lynn Peterson0:07:18
19Tricia Tull0:08:16
20Heather Bunyard0:08:37
21Marcy Wentworth0:08:50
22Desiree Schmidt0:08:51
23Sally Lester0:09:20
24Mary Bossell0:10:17
25Deborah Snyder0:10:45
26Pamela Savas
27Amy Young0:11:38
28Tonia Roddick0:11:50
29April Knudson0:15:03
30Amber Bonogofsky0:16:17
31Susan Borchardt0:20:46
32Christine Kysely0:22:55
33Amy Osborne0:24:19

Cat 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Frank0:18:49
2Byrne Dobrient0:00:02
3Nolan Francis0:01:17
4Ben Komoroske0:01:24
5Kaleb Moore0:01:25
6Jaeden Langenberg0:01:56
7Rider Rainer0:01:58
8Jacob Mork0:02:06
9Jakob Craig
10Nathaniel Osborne0:02:07
11Bergen Anderson0:02:08
12Daniel Brown0:02:10
13Anders Davidson0:02:47
14Nieyah Mallory0:03:01
15Nick Koprowski0:03:45
16Carson Lisowe0:03:48
17Hunter Gengler0:04:05
18Reece Rimrodt0:04:08
19Aiden Schauer0:04:12
20Magnus Davidson0:04:23
21Tyler Peterson0:04:40
22Matthew Olesen0:05:21
23Megan Lester0:05:22
24Lucas Fletcher0:05:23
25Teague Jackson
26Luke Savas0:05:28
27Justin Munzur0:05:31
28Joseph Halverson0:05:32
29Kendra Schmitt0:05:35
30Aidan Linnabary
31Thaddeus Sahs0:05:47
32Anders Aspenes
33Braydon Grant0:06:00
34Eric Boettcher0:06:07
35Aryana Knudson0:06:19
36Sawyer Zydzik0:06:34
37Miette Gosse0:06:35
38Connor Versch0:07:04
39Willow Kapitz0:07:26
40Brianna Fletcher0:07:29
41Hakon Heggland
42Nolan Purdy0:07:58
43Oliver Maxson0:08:00
44Matthew Jeschke0:08:28
45Tyler Young0:08:29
46Jack Lackman0:08:32
47Noah Savas0:08:43
48Claire Kaiser0:08:48
49Hunter Lester0:08:54
50Bailey Bunyard0:09:18
51Macy Lester0:09:19
52Connor Linnabary0:09:22
53Rylan Schauer0:09:32
54Michael Stevens0:09:35
55Adelaide Hazen0:09:52
56Kirsten Waldner0:09:55
57Keagyn Schoone0:10:37
58Charis Guerra0:10:49
59Jayce Mork0:11:00
60Tommy Agnew0:11:04
61Amara Lisowe0:11:40
62Lucas Stevens0:11:52
63Alana Dvorak0:12:29
64Ella Linnabary0:12:57
65Anthony Gaetano
66Olivia Yates0:13:56
67Tyler Holden0:14:09
68Lily Young0:14:15
69Ash Kapitz0:14:43
70Caiden Roddick0:14:54
71James Pavelski0:15:11
72Ingretta Olson0:16:58
73Elana Agnew0:17:38
74Carson Purdy0:18:53
75Carissa Holden0:21:19
76Anna Olesen0:21:52
77Clarissa Curtis0:21:58

