Image 1 of 11

WORS elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) plummets down a chute studded with rocky drop-offs, known as the "Colorado Heartbreaker".

WORS elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) plummets down a chute studded with rocky drop-offs, known as the "Colorado Heartbreaker".
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 2 of 11

Jason McCartney (RadioShack) reaches the summit of the Grand Geneva Ski Resort at Treadfest 2010.

Jason McCartney (RadioShack) reaches the summit of the Grand Geneva Ski Resort at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 3 of 11

WORS Elite women's series leader Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) takes a rock garden at speed on her way to the win at Treadfest 2010.

WORS Elite women's series leader Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) takes a rock garden at speed on her way to the win at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 4 of 11

Third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa, on the rocks at Treadfest 2010.

Third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa, on the rocks at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 5 of 11

First-time WORS racer Jason McCartney (RadioShack) takes a rock garden at speed as WORS spectators cheer.

First-time WORS racer Jason McCartney (RadioShack) takes a rock garden at speed as WORS spectators cheer.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 6 of 11

WORS 2009 Overall Champ Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) chased from an early deficit to a third place finish at Treadfest 2010.

WORS 2009 Overall Champ Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) chased from an early deficit to a third place finish at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 7 of 11

Elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) races through a rock garden lined with spectators at WORS Treadfest 2010.

Elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) races through a rock garden lined with spectators at WORS Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 8 of 11

The front of the elite women's field, led by Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), crests the first of several climbs on the way to the top of the Grand Geneva ski resort.

The front of the elite women's field, led by Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), crests the first of several climbs on the way to the top of the Grand Geneva ski resort.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 9 of 11

The WORS kids' race is always a crowd favorite before the start of the elite races.

The WORS kids' race is always a crowd favorite before the start of the elite races.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 10 of 11

Elite women's series leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) storms up a climb at Treadfest 2010.

Elite women's series leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) storms up a climb at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 11 of 11

WORS 2010 elite men's series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) on the start line at Treadfest 2010.

WORS 2010 elite men's series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) on the start line at Treadfest 2010.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

During the 10th race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, this Sunday, overall leaders Tristan Schouten (Mafia) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) faced tough challenges from within the WORS Series ranks, as well as from out-of-town contenders with serious racing credentials.

In the women's contest, former WORS Overall Champion Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized), of Iowa City, Iowa, made an appearance at Treadfest for the second year in a row, along with WORS Series rider and teammate Robin Williams. In the men's race, Brian Eppen, also of Mercy-Specialized, was on the start line, along with two-time road cycling Olympian and 2009 Tour of California King of the Mountain winner Jason McCartney (RadioShack / MellowJohnny's), of Coralville, Iowa.

Evening rains late Friday set the stage for beautiful racing conditions on the rocky, technical course. The intense climbing and tight singletrack sections at Lake Geneva afforded Strigel and Schouten a chance to further their winning streaks.

Strigel takes a first at Treadfest

"Kim Eppen is really fast, and she was making me hurt very badly on the first couple of climbs," said women's winner Abby Strigel. "Somehow I got by her on the first lap, and just tried to hold the gap. It was a huge honor just to be anywhere close to Kim Eppen on bikes, so my race was incredibly exciting. I knew she was pretty close, though, behind me. I was trying to go as fast as I could, and I got lucky."

Last year at Treadfest, Eppen surged to an early lead and finished the race over two minutes ahead of the field, with Strigel following in second. This year, the two women reversed places, and Strigel maintained her gap throughout the race to finish almost two minutes ahead. Apart from a race several years ago when Eppen broke a thumb but still finished, Strigel had never before beaten the Iowa racer in a head-to-head competition.

"I came for a great workout, and as always, WORS delivered," said Eppen, laughing. "The start is always brutal. I guess that's the best and the worst all at the same time. You can't take yourself to the the edge like that, but you can in a WORS race. I got what I came for. WORS is just the best venue in the country, ever."

Eppen's teammate Robin Williams also had a great race at Treadfest, finishing third in the elite women's field. With her finish at Treadfest, Williams met her goal of eight WORS races in 2010 and qualifies for the series, something she's been trying to accomplish, despite a demanding work schedule in Iowa City, for three years.

"I love all the singletrack, and I think they did a really nice job with it this year," said Williams (Mercy-Specialized). "I always love the rock garden." After racing 12 miles missing the seat of her bike in her previous WORS race, the Reforestation Ramble, Williams said, "I've had some serious mechanicals the last two races I've been in, and so it was really nice to have a clean race today."

Williams is currently in contention for the elite women's series podium at WORS, and strong finishes throughout the season may place her as high as third place at the end of the year. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized), who has a strong hold on second in the overall, finished fourth at Treadfest, less than a minute behind Williams. The tough course spread out the rest of the ladies field, and fifth place Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) crossed the line nearly seven minutes later to claim the final spot on the podium.

Schouten captures the race win and perhaps the series

The men also started fast up a series of climbs to the top of the ski hill. The tight singletrack at the Treadfest course leaves little room for passing, so the first few minutes of open climbing can be critical. Opening up the charge with legs that took him to two Olympic games, Jason McCartney (RadioShack) led to the top of the ski hill, and the group quickly separated.

"I knew that I had good legs by the time we were on the last climb to the top of the hill," said Schouten. "The group was already breaking apart, and I was not at my limit, so I knew that was good. Jason McCartney led through the first singletrack and then I snuck around him in the second section. Nathan [Guerra] bridged to me shortly after and we instantly had a pretty good gap, so we just kept that going."

"I had a good race," said second-place finisher Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree / PowerBar). "I felt really strong, especially during the last two laps. I thought maybe I could close it down to Tristan, but he obviously felt really good too! I talked to him after and he said he had no pain today, so he had a great race."

"I liked the singletrack here today," said Guerra. "I felt that it flowed well, and it was technical enough that you could get away if you were riding it really fast."

"The rain helped," said Schouten, agreeing. "The course was really tacky, and you could hit it really hard, which was fun for me. I enjoyed it."

Third-place finisher, and 2009 WORS Overall Series winner Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) found himself in an unusual position at the start of this year's Treadfest.

"I had what I'd call a really bad first half-lap," said Matter. "I was riding back in the teens, and wasn't really feeling it. But, half-way through, something clicked and I was having a really good time in the singletrack. I moved up, moved up, moved up, and ended up with a pretty good result."

Riding with Matter for a time was Jason McCartney (RadioShack / Mellow Johnny's). As a a two-time Olympian, holder of numerous stage victories and King of the Mountain titles, and VeloNews 2004 Rider of the Year, McCartney's name is known to many, but was new to the WORS roster on Sunday. Brian Matter was riding with McCartney at the start of the second lap.

"When we came out into the open climb at the start of lap two, he just crushed it," said Matter. "He gapped me, but I closed the gap again once we got into the singletrack. We kind of worked together for a while, until I led into a section of singletrack and opened a gap. This was a good, mountain bike-style course, and the most fun I've had on the mountain bike all season. I think this was a perfectly designed course for my Trek Top Fuel bike."

In one of his best finishes for 2010, Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) took the fourth step on the podium, while McCartney placed fifth in the elite men's pro / cat. 1 race.

The next race in the WORS Series, the Bear Paw Rock and Roll, will be hosted on September 26 along the edges of the Nicolet National Forest by the Bear Paw Adventure Resort. Local race organizers promise an excellent event at the newest venue on the 2010 WORS circuit, including a mountain biking film festival on Saturday evening with prizes for the best homemade video.

The WORS Series will wrap-up on October 10 at the Wigwam MTB Challenge in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The contest for the overall this year looks to be a good one to the very finish.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Mafia)1:53:46
2Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:00:35
3Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek)0:02:12
4Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:03:24
5Jason McCartney (Radio Shack/Mellow Johnnys)0:03:48
6Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:06
7Brian Eppen0:05:42
8Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:06:44
9Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:06
10Jordan Roessingh (Iscorp Cycling)0:07:38
11Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:08:40
12Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:09:43
13Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:10:38
14Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:11:13
15Michael Naughton (Treadhead Cycling)0:11:16
16Kevin McConnell (Mercy Specialized)0:12:37
17Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)0:13:41
18Jeff Melcher (Pedal Moraine)0:15:04
19J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:15:19
20Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling)0:15:24
21Michael Hemme (Half Acre)0:15:28
22Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers)0:15:49
23Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:15:53
24Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)0:16:25
25John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:16:42
26Bob Weintz (Treadhead)0:18:55
27Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:19:37
28Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)0:20:25
29Scott Golomski0:20:41
30Matthew Schweiker (Mesa/Gateway Harley)0:21:15
31Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:21:56
32John Lirette (Hayes)0:23:00
33Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:23:16
34Chad Dean (5Nines Data)0:23:29
35Matias Perret (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:25:00
36Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:25:18
37Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)0:27:04
38Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:27:20
39Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:27:22
40Bret Glembocki0:28:16
41David Haase (Attitude Sports)0:31:15
42Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:32:38
43Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)0:34:41

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)1:40:59
2Kim Eppen (Mercy / Specialized)0:01:48
3Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:06:55
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:37
5Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:14:03
6Anna Ganju (Polska)0:15:08
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:15:47
8Claire Cannon (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS)0:16:14
9Kate Heil (Cyclenauts)0:16:21
10Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)0:16:52
11Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized)0:17:37
12Jennifer Whitedog0:18:02
13April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:20:26
14Lori Sable0:21:40
15Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:23:39
16Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:25:11
17Denise Coppock0:27:22
18Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes & Boards)0:49:27

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)1:38:08
2Caleb Lenss (Expo)0:01:29
3Lionel Rocheleau (Geargrinder)0:02:01
4Nathan Labecki (Expo racing)0:02:22
5Kyle Warras (Expo racing)0:03:04
6Casey Hildebrandt (Expoamount)0:05:57
7Myles Beach (Expo)0:08:01
8Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:09:40
9Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racingg)0:12:09
10Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)0:14:03
11Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:14:37
12Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)
13Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)
14Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Shull (Expo racing)2:07:04

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Poulton (Clif Bar)1:46:35
2Brett Edgerle0:04:59
3Gary Meader0:05:28

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)1:37:43
2Jose Barraza0:06:25
3William Hausdoerffer0:06:31
4Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:08:13
5Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)0:09:13
6Adam Heil (Sprockets)0:15:11
7Eric Sime (Team Singular)0:19:56

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Gruethe1:33:50
2Joseph Maloney0:03:04
3Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club)0:03:16
4Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)0:03:30
5Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:03:38
6Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles)0:04:57
7Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)0:04:57
8Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:05:47
9Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)0:06:37
10Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com FleetTruckParts.com)0:06:52
11Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:08:00
12David Staab (GDVC)0:08:13
13Dan Tavela (THC)0:10:05
14Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)0:10:26
15Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:10:36
16Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Network)0:11:03
17Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club)0:11:06
18Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:11:10
19Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:11:21
20Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:11:55
21Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:11:59
22Mike Stanislaus0:11:59
23Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)0:12:16
24Michael Joachim0:13:04
25Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:13:18
26Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling)0:13:25
27Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:13:30
28Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)0:14:42
29Jesse Coenen0:15:10
30Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)0:15:37
31Michael Newman0:15:42
32Jeremy Lentz0:16:09
33Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:16:24
34Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:17:03
35Steve Schafer0:17:12
36Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike Shop)0:17:19
37Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket)0:17:24
38Carey Falkenberry0:17:34
39Mark Strasser (Chain Smokers)0:17:41
40Ross Giese (Tread)0:18:02
41David Bender (JVC/Michael\'sCycle)0:18:40
42Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:18:43
43Steve Pribek0:19:06
44Keith Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)0:20:36
45Krystian Pac (Pact-Dish Polska TVSKA TV - Miodu!)0:21:32
46Peter Coenen0:21:36
47Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:21:58
48Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust)0:22:24
49Andrew Ohlsson (Team Wisconsin)0:23:11
50Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust)0:25:08
51Andre Odendaal (Colavita Racing)0:26:22
52John Wrycza (Wheelfast)0:26:29
53Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:30:50
54John Mahr (Wheelfast Racing)0:48:20

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Roessingh (Nova/Iscorp)1:03:02
2Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)0:01:28
3Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)0:03:27
4Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:03:46
5Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:05:00
6Sherry Austin (Trek Store-Madison)0:05:57
7Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:06:02
8Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:06:30
9Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:07:01
10Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:07:49
11Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:09:07
12Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:11:28
13Kelli Piotrowski0:11:29
14Melinda Roach0:16:30
15Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:16:35
16Kacie Griffin0:21:27
17Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:31:29

