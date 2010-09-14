Image 1 of 11 WORS elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) plummets down a chute studded with rocky drop-offs, known as the "Colorado Heartbreaker". (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 2 of 11 Jason McCartney (RadioShack) reaches the summit of the Grand Geneva Ski Resort at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 11 WORS Elite women's series leader Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) takes a rock garden at speed on her way to the win at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 11 Third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) of Iowa City, Iowa, on the rocks at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 11 First-time WORS racer Jason McCartney (RadioShack) takes a rock garden at speed as WORS spectators cheer. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 6 of 11 WORS 2009 Overall Champ Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) chased from an early deficit to a third place finish at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 7 of 11 Elite men's overall series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) races through a rock garden lined with spectators at WORS Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 8 of 11 The front of the elite women's field, led by Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), crests the first of several climbs on the way to the top of the Grand Geneva ski resort. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 9 of 11 The WORS kids' race is always a crowd favorite before the start of the elite races. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 10 of 11 Elite women's series leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) storms up a climb at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 11 of 11 WORS 2010 elite men's series leader Tristan Schouten (Mafia) on the start line at Treadfest 2010. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

During the 10th race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, this Sunday, overall leaders Tristan Schouten (Mafia) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) faced tough challenges from within the WORS Series ranks, as well as from out-of-town contenders with serious racing credentials.

In the women's contest, former WORS Overall Champion Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized), of Iowa City, Iowa, made an appearance at Treadfest for the second year in a row, along with WORS Series rider and teammate Robin Williams. In the men's race, Brian Eppen, also of Mercy-Specialized, was on the start line, along with two-time road cycling Olympian and 2009 Tour of California King of the Mountain winner Jason McCartney (RadioShack / MellowJohnny's), of Coralville, Iowa.

Evening rains late Friday set the stage for beautiful racing conditions on the rocky, technical course. The intense climbing and tight singletrack sections at Lake Geneva afforded Strigel and Schouten a chance to further their winning streaks.

Strigel takes a first at Treadfest

"Kim Eppen is really fast, and she was making me hurt very badly on the first couple of climbs," said women's winner Abby Strigel. "Somehow I got by her on the first lap, and just tried to hold the gap. It was a huge honor just to be anywhere close to Kim Eppen on bikes, so my race was incredibly exciting. I knew she was pretty close, though, behind me. I was trying to go as fast as I could, and I got lucky."

Last year at Treadfest, Eppen surged to an early lead and finished the race over two minutes ahead of the field, with Strigel following in second. This year, the two women reversed places, and Strigel maintained her gap throughout the race to finish almost two minutes ahead. Apart from a race several years ago when Eppen broke a thumb but still finished, Strigel had never before beaten the Iowa racer in a head-to-head competition.

"I came for a great workout, and as always, WORS delivered," said Eppen, laughing. "The start is always brutal. I guess that's the best and the worst all at the same time. You can't take yourself to the the edge like that, but you can in a WORS race. I got what I came for. WORS is just the best venue in the country, ever."

Eppen's teammate Robin Williams also had a great race at Treadfest, finishing third in the elite women's field. With her finish at Treadfest, Williams met her goal of eight WORS races in 2010 and qualifies for the series, something she's been trying to accomplish, despite a demanding work schedule in Iowa City, for three years.

"I love all the singletrack, and I think they did a really nice job with it this year," said Williams (Mercy-Specialized). "I always love the rock garden." After racing 12 miles missing the seat of her bike in her previous WORS race, the Reforestation Ramble, Williams said, "I've had some serious mechanicals the last two races I've been in, and so it was really nice to have a clean race today."

Williams is currently in contention for the elite women's series podium at WORS, and strong finishes throughout the season may place her as high as third place at the end of the year. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized), who has a strong hold on second in the overall, finished fourth at Treadfest, less than a minute behind Williams. The tough course spread out the rest of the ladies field, and fifth place Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) crossed the line nearly seven minutes later to claim the final spot on the podium.

Schouten captures the race win and perhaps the series





The men also started fast up a series of climbs to the top of the ski hill. The tight singletrack at the Treadfest course leaves little room for passing, so the first few minutes of open climbing can be critical. Opening up the charge with legs that took him to two Olympic games, Jason McCartney (RadioShack) led to the top of the ski hill, and the group quickly separated.

"I knew that I had good legs by the time we were on the last climb to the top of the hill," said Schouten. "The group was already breaking apart, and I was not at my limit, so I knew that was good. Jason McCartney led through the first singletrack and then I snuck around him in the second section. Nathan [Guerra] bridged to me shortly after and we instantly had a pretty good gap, so we just kept that going."

"I had a good race," said second-place finisher Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree / PowerBar). "I felt really strong, especially during the last two laps. I thought maybe I could close it down to Tristan, but he obviously felt really good too! I talked to him after and he said he had no pain today, so he had a great race."

"I liked the singletrack here today," said Guerra. "I felt that it flowed well, and it was technical enough that you could get away if you were riding it really fast."

"The rain helped," said Schouten, agreeing. "The course was really tacky, and you could hit it really hard, which was fun for me. I enjoyed it."

Third-place finisher, and 2009 WORS Overall Series winner Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) found himself in an unusual position at the start of this year's Treadfest.

"I had what I'd call a really bad first half-lap," said Matter. "I was riding back in the teens, and wasn't really feeling it. But, half-way through, something clicked and I was having a really good time in the singletrack. I moved up, moved up, moved up, and ended up with a pretty good result."

Riding with Matter for a time was Jason McCartney (RadioShack / Mellow Johnny's). As a a two-time Olympian, holder of numerous stage victories and King of the Mountain titles, and VeloNews 2004 Rider of the Year, McCartney's name is known to many, but was new to the WORS roster on Sunday. Brian Matter was riding with McCartney at the start of the second lap.

"When we came out into the open climb at the start of lap two, he just crushed it," said Matter. "He gapped me, but I closed the gap again once we got into the singletrack. We kind of worked together for a while, until I led into a section of singletrack and opened a gap. This was a good, mountain bike-style course, and the most fun I've had on the mountain bike all season. I think this was a perfectly designed course for my Trek Top Fuel bike."

In one of his best finishes for 2010, Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) took the fourth step on the podium, while McCartney placed fifth in the elite men's pro / cat. 1 race.

The next race in the WORS Series, the Bear Paw Rock and Roll, will be hosted on September 26 along the edges of the Nicolet National Forest by the Bear Paw Adventure Resort. Local race organizers promise an excellent event at the newest venue on the 2010 WORS circuit, including a mountain biking film festival on Saturday evening with prizes for the best homemade video.

The WORS Series will wrap-up on October 10 at the Wigwam MTB Challenge in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The contest for the overall this year looks to be a good one to the very finish.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 1:53:46 2 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:00:35 3 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek) 0:02:12 4 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:03:24 5 Jason McCartney (Radio Shack/Mellow Johnnys) 0:03:48 6 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:06 7 Brian Eppen 0:05:42 8 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:44 9 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:06 10 Jordan Roessingh (Iscorp Cycling) 0:07:38 11 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:08:40 12 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:09:43 13 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:10:38 14 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:11:13 15 Michael Naughton (Treadhead Cycling) 0:11:16 16 Kevin McConnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:12:37 17 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo) 0:13:41 18 Jeff Melcher (Pedal Moraine) 0:15:04 19 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:15:19 20 Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling) 0:15:24 21 Michael Hemme (Half Acre) 0:15:28 22 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:15:49 23 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:15:53 24 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 0:16:25 25 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:16:42 26 Bob Weintz (Treadhead) 0:18:55 27 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:19:37 28 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:20:25 29 Scott Golomski 0:20:41 30 Matthew Schweiker (Mesa/Gateway Harley) 0:21:15 31 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:21:56 32 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:23:00 33 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:23:16 34 Chad Dean (5Nines Data) 0:23:29 35 Matias Perret (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:25:00 36 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:25:18 37 Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.) 0:27:04 38 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:27:20 39 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:27:22 40 Bret Glembocki 0:28:16 41 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 0:31:15 42 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:32:38 43 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:34:41

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 1:40:59 2 Kim Eppen (Mercy / Specialized) 0:01:48 3 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:06:55 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:37 5 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:14:03 6 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:15:08 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:15:47 8 Claire Cannon (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS) 0:16:14 9 Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:16:21 10 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:16:52 11 Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:17:37 12 Jennifer Whitedog 0:18:02 13 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:20:26 14 Lori Sable 0:21:40 15 Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:23:39 16 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:25:11 17 Denise Coppock 0:27:22 18 Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes & Boards) 0:49:27

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 1:38:08 2 Caleb Lenss (Expo) 0:01:29 3 Lionel Rocheleau (Geargrinder) 0:02:01 4 Nathan Labecki (Expo racing) 0:02:22 5 Kyle Warras (Expo racing) 0:03:04 6 Casey Hildebrandt (Expoamount) 0:05:57 7 Myles Beach (Expo) 0:08:01 8 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:09:40 9 Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racingg) 0:12:09 10 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:14:03 11 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:14:37 12 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 13 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 14 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (Expo racing) 2:07:04

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Poulton (Clif Bar) 1:46:35 2 Brett Edgerle 0:04:59 3 Gary Meader 0:05:28

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 1:37:43 2 Jose Barraza 0:06:25 3 William Hausdoerffer 0:06:31 4 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:08:13 5 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:13 6 Adam Heil (Sprockets) 0:15:11 7 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:19:56

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Gruethe 1:33:50 2 Joseph Maloney 0:03:04 3 Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club) 0:03:16 4 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:03:30 5 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:03:38 6 Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles) 0:04:57 7 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:04:57 8 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:05:47 9 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:06:37 10 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com FleetTruckParts.com) 0:06:52 11 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:08:00 12 David Staab (GDVC) 0:08:13 13 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:10:05 14 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six) 0:10:26 15 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:10:36 16 Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Network) 0:11:03 17 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club) 0:11:06 18 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:11:10 19 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:11:21 20 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:11:55 21 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:11:59 22 Mike Stanislaus 0:11:59 23 Jeff Sympson (Kegel's) 0:12:16 24 Michael Joachim 0:13:04 25 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:13:18 26 Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling) 0:13:25 27 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:30 28 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:14:42 29 Jesse Coenen 0:15:10 30 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 0:15:37 31 Michael Newman 0:15:42 32 Jeremy Lentz 0:16:09 33 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:16:24 34 Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:17:03 35 Steve Schafer 0:17:12 36 Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike Shop) 0:17:19 37 Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:17:24 38 Carey Falkenberry 0:17:34 39 Mark Strasser (Chain Smokers) 0:17:41 40 Ross Giese (Tread) 0:18:02 41 David Bender (JVC/Michael\'sCycle) 0:18:40 42 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:18:43 43 Steve Pribek 0:19:06 44 Keith Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot) 0:20:36 45 Krystian Pac (Pact-Dish Polska TVSKA TV - Miodu!) 0:21:32 46 Peter Coenen 0:21:36 47 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:21:58 48 Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust) 0:22:24 49 Andrew Ohlsson (Team Wisconsin) 0:23:11 50 Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust) 0:25:08 51 Andre Odendaal (Colavita Racing) 0:26:22 52 John Wrycza (Wheelfast) 0:26:29 53 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:30:50 54 John Mahr (Wheelfast Racing) 0:48:20