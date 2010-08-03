Trending

Vuelta Ciclista a León past winners

From 2001 to 2009

Past winners
2009David Belda (Spa) Boyaca Es Para Vivirla
2008Wout Poels (Ned) P3Transfer - Batavus
2007Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Nippo Corporation - Meitan Honpo Co LTD - Asada
2006David Gutiérrez Gutiérrez (Spa) Camargo - Roper
2005Enrique Salgueiro (Spa) Spiuk
2004Victor Garcia (Spa) Alfus Tedes
2003Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Avila Rojas
2002Francisco M. Palacio San Emeterio (Spa) Agua De Mondariz
2001Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Caja Rural

