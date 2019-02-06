Image 1 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) takes the first leader's jersey at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana after winning the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Pello Bilbao (Astana) finished 7th in the Valenciana time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) finished 6th in the opening stage of Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Ion Izaguirre (Astana) finished second in the Valenciana opening time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Tony Martin (Team Jumbo-Visma) finishes 3rd in the opening time trial at Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Mikel Nieve (Mitcheltn-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Last year's runner-up Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 ALexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took victory in the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Norwegian national time trial champion beat Ion Izagirre (Astana) by five seconds and Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) by six seconds across the 10.2km individual time trial to take the race lead into stage 2.

In the 19C sunshine, the riders took to the 9.7km of flat course before a sharp and savage incline in the final few hundred metres that threatened to win and lose riders the stage.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) took the early lead with a time of 13:05 and proved the steep 600m climb towards the finish was not a tough enough obstacle to stop the time trial specialists from filling the top positions on the leader board.

Boasson Hagen was the first, and as it turned out the only rider to go under the 13-minute mark, with a time of 12:56, and he held that lead comfortably until the final riders were out on the course.

Tony Martin went close to Boasson Hagen's time, but the former world time trial champion only came within six seconds of the stage winner, which was only good enough for third. Izagirre was the best-placed finisher of the general classification hopefuls, in second place, but he still couldn't match the Norwegian, who was pleased with his performance.

"I didn't really know where I was coming in, but I've been riding well this winter, so I was hoping for a good ride," Boasson Hagen said.

"To start the season like this, it's really nice. I didn't expect it, and I was getting nervous when the riders were getting close, but I'm really happy now.

"I was looking at [Alejandro] Valverde and Geraint [Thomas], but when I saw the timing, it was really good.

"We have to take it day-by-day and see how it goes. There are some hilly stages as well, but I am willing to fight."

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were the final riders down the ramp, but neither could seriously threaten the top five places as Valverde finished eighth, 14 seconds off the pace, and Thomas did not make the top 10.

Stage 2 is a 166km race in Alicante that includes a couple of second-category climbs and a third-category climb that is 42 kilometres out before a fast run down to the finish line. If all goes to plan, it is a day where Boasson Hagen could retain his lead in the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:12:55 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 5 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:11 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 9 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:20 12 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 20 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:27 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 27 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:29 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:30 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 30 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:00:31 33 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:32 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 39 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 40 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:40 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 46 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:43 47 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 48 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 50 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 51 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 52 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:45 54 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 55 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 57 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:48 58 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 60 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:50 62 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 63 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:53 64 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 65 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 67 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 68 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:55 69 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 70 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 71 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 73 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 75 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 76 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 77 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 79 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:00:59 80 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 81 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 82 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 84 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 86 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 87 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:01:01 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 89 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:02 90 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 91 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 93 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:03 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 95 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 97 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 98 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 99 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:06 100 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:07 102 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:08 104 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:09 107 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:10 108 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 111 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:14 112 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 113 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:15 114 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 115 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:01:16 116 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:17 117 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 118 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:20 119 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 120 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 121 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:22 123 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:24 124 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 125 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:25 126 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:27 127 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:28 129 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 130 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 131 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:01:29 132 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:31 134 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:32 135 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:35 136 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:37 137 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 138 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 139 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:40 140 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:41 141 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:42 142 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:44 143 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 144 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 145 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 146 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:45 147 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:47 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:49 151 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:52 152 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:54 154 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 155 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:55 156 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:57 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:00 158 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:01 159 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:04 160 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:06 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 162 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:12 163 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:17 164 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:24 165 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:32 166 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:36 167 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 0:39:30 2 Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:06 4 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:19 5 Dimension Data 0:00:20 6 Team Sky 0:00:25 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:34 8 CCC Team 0:00:38 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 11 Direct Energie 0:00:56 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 13 Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:22 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 15 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:31 16 W52-FC Porto 0:02:06 17 Burgos-BH 0:02:11 18 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:13 19 Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:17 20 Equipo Euskadi 0:02:23 21 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:46 22 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:51 23 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 24 Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:57

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:15 2 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:09 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:11 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:17 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:23 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:28 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 10 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 11 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 12 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:33 13 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 14 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:35 15 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:36 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 19 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:42 22 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:45 23 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:46 24 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:47 25 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:48 26 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 27 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:54 28 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:57 29 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:58 30 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:00 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:02 32 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:04 33 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:08 34 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 35 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 36 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:17 37 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 38 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:20 39 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:21 40 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:24 41 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 43 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:25 44 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:35 46 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:37 47 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:41 48 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:44 49 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:52 50 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:30