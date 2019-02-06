Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Boasson Hagen wins opening time trial
Norwegian beats Tony Martin and Ion Izagirre
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took victory in the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Norwegian national time trial champion beat Ion Izagirre (Astana) by five seconds and Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) by six seconds across the 10.2km individual time trial to take the race lead into stage 2.
In the 19C sunshine, the riders took to the 9.7km of flat course before a sharp and savage incline in the final few hundred metres that threatened to win and lose riders the stage.
Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) took the early lead with a time of 13:05 and proved the steep 600m climb towards the finish was not a tough enough obstacle to stop the time trial specialists from filling the top positions on the leader board.
Boasson Hagen was the first, and as it turned out the only rider to go under the 13-minute mark, with a time of 12:56, and he held that lead comfortably until the final riders were out on the course.
Tony Martin went close to Boasson Hagen's time, but the former world time trial champion only came within six seconds of the stage winner, which was only good enough for third. Izagirre was the best-placed finisher of the general classification hopefuls, in second place, but he still couldn't match the Norwegian, who was pleased with his performance.
"I didn't really know where I was coming in, but I've been riding well this winter, so I was hoping for a good ride," Boasson Hagen said.
"To start the season like this, it's really nice. I didn't expect it, and I was getting nervous when the riders were getting close, but I'm really happy now.
"I was looking at [Alejandro] Valverde and Geraint [Thomas], but when I saw the timing, it was really good.
"We have to take it day-by-day and see how it goes. There are some hilly stages as well, but I am willing to fight."
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were the final riders down the ramp, but neither could seriously threaten the top five places as Valverde finished eighth, 14 seconds off the pace, and Thomas did not make the top 10.
Stage 2 is a 166km race in Alicante that includes a couple of second-category climbs and a third-category climb that is 42 kilometres out before a fast run down to the finish line. If all goes to plan, it is a day where Boasson Hagen could retain his lead in the general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:55
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|5
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:10
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|12
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|16
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|20
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:27
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|27
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:30
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|30
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|33
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|39
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|40
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:40
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|43
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|46
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:43
|47
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|54
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|55
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|57
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:48
|58
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|60
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:50
|62
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|63
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:53
|64
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|65
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|67
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|68
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:55
|69
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|71
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|75
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|76
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|79
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|80
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|81
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|82
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|86
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|87
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|89
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:02
|90
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|91
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|93
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:03
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|97
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|98
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|99
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:06
|100
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:07
|102
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:08
|104
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|107
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:10
|108
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|111
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|112
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|113
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:15
|114
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|115
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|116
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:17
|117
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|118
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:20
|119
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|121
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:22
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:24
|124
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|125
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:25
|126
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:27
|127
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:28
|129
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|130
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|131
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:29
|132
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:31
|134
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:32
|135
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|136
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:37
|137
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|138
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|139
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|140
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|141
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:42
|142
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:44
|143
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|144
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|145
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|146
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:45
|147
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:47
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:49
|151
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:52
|152
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:54
|154
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|155
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:55
|156
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:57
|157
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:00
|158
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:01
|159
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:04
|160
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:06
|161
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|162
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:12
|163
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:17
|164
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:24
|165
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:32
|166
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:36
|167
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:50
