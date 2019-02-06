Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Boasson Hagen wins opening time trial

Norwegian beats Tony Martin and Ion Izagirre

Image 1 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 18

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the time trial at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the time trial and takes leader's jersey at Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) takes the first leader's jersey at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana after winning the time trial

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) takes the first leader's jersey at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana after winning the time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

Pello Bilbao (Astana) finished 7th in the Valenciana time trial

Pello Bilbao (Astana) finished 7th in the Valenciana time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 18

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) finished 6th in the opening stage of Volta a la Valenciana

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) finished 6th in the opening stage of Volta a la Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 18

Ion Izaguirre (Astana) finished second in the Valenciana opening time trial

Ion Izaguirre (Astana) finished second in the Valenciana opening time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 18

Tony Martin (Team Jumbo-Visma) finishes 3rd in the opening time trial at Valenciana

Tony Martin (Team Jumbo-Visma) finishes 3rd in the opening time trial at Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 18

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 18

Mikel Nieve (Mitcheltn-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitcheltn-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 18

Last year's runner-up Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Last year's runner-up Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 18

ALexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

ALexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 18

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took victory in the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Norwegian national time trial champion beat Ion Izagirre (Astana) by five seconds and Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) by six seconds across the 10.2km individual time trial to take the race lead into stage 2.

In the 19C sunshine, the riders took to the 9.7km of flat course before a sharp and savage incline in the final few hundred metres that threatened to win and lose riders the stage.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) took the early lead with a time of 13:05 and proved the steep 600m climb towards the finish was not a tough enough obstacle to stop the time trial specialists from filling the top positions on the leader board.

Boasson Hagen was the first, and as it turned out the only rider to go under the 13-minute mark, with a time of 12:56, and he held that lead comfortably until the final riders were out on the course.

Tony Martin went close to Boasson Hagen's time, but the former world time trial champion only came within six seconds of the stage winner, which was only good enough for third. Izagirre was the best-placed finisher of the general classification hopefuls, in second place, but he still couldn't match the Norwegian, who was pleased with his performance.

"I didn't really know where I was coming in, but I've been riding well this winter, so I was hoping for a good ride," Boasson Hagen said.

"To start the season like this, it's really nice. I didn't expect it, and I was getting nervous when the riders were getting close, but I'm really happy now.

"I was looking at [Alejandro] Valverde and Geraint [Thomas], but when I saw the timing, it was really good.

"We have to take it day-by-day and see how it goes. There are some hilly stages as well, but I am willing to fight."

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were the final riders down the ramp, but neither could seriously threaten the top five places as Valverde finished eighth, 14 seconds off the pace, and Thomas did not make the top 10.

Stage 2 is a 166km race in Alicante that includes a couple of second-category climbs and a third-category climb that is 42 kilometres out before a fast run down to the finish line. If all goes to plan, it is a day where Boasson Hagen could retain his lead in the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:55
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
5Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:10
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:11
7Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:20
12Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
20Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:27
23Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
27Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:30
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
30Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
31José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:31
33Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
38Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
39Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
40Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:40
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
43Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:43
47Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
51Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:45
54Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
57Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:48
58Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
60João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:50
62Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
63Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:53
64Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
65Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
68Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:55
69Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
71Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
75Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
76Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
79Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:59
80Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
81Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
82Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
85Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
86Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
87Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:01
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
89Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:02
90Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
91Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
92Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
93Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:03
94Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
97Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
98Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
99Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:06
100Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:07
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:08
104Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
105Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
106Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
107Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:10
108Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
111Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:14
112Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
113Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:15
114Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:16
116Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:17
117Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
118Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:20
119Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
120Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
121Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:22
123Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:24
124Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
125Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:25
126Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:27
127Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:28
129Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
130Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
131Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:01:29
132Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:31
134Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:32
135Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:35
136Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:37
137Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
138Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
139Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:40
140Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
141Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:42
142Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:44
143Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
144Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
145Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
146Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:45
147David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:47
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:49
151Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:52
152Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:54
154Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
155Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:55
156Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:57
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:00
158Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:01
159Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:04
160Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:06
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:07
162Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:12
163Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:17
164Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:24
165Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:32
166Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:36
167Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:39:30
2Movistar Team0:00:03
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:19
5Dimension Data0:00:20
6Team Sky0:00:25
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
8CCC Team0:00:38
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
11Direct Energie0:00:56
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
13Rally UHC Cycling0:01:22
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
15Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:31
16W52-FC Porto0:02:06
17Burgos-BH0:02:11
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:13
19Kometa Cycling Team0:02:17
20Equipo Euskadi0:02:23
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:46
22Israel Cycling Academy0:02:51
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
24Euskadi Basque Country0:02:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:55
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
5Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:10
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:11
7Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:20
12Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
20Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:27
23Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
27Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:30
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
30Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
31José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:31
33Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
38Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
39Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
40Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:40
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
43Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:43
47Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
51Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:45
54Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
57Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:48
58Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
60João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:50
62Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
63Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:53
64Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
65Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
68Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:55
69Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
71Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
75Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
76Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
79Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:59
80Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
81Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
82Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
85Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
86Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
87Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:01
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
89Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:02
90Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
91Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
92Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
93Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:03
94Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
97Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
98Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
99Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:06
100Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:07
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:08
104Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
105Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
106Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
107Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:10
108Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
111Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:14
112Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
113Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:15
114Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:16
116Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:17
117Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
118Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:20
119Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
120Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
121Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:22
123Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:24
124Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
125Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:25
126Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:27
127Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:28
129Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
130Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
131Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:01:29
132Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:31
134Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:32
135Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:35
136Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:37
137Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
138Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
139Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:40
140Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
141Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:42
142Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:44
143Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
144Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
145Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
146Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:45
147David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:47
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:49
151Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:52
152Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:54
154Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
155Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:55
156Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:57
157Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:00
158Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:01
159Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:04
160Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:06
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:07
162Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:12
163Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:17
164Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:24
165Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:32
166Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:36
167Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:50

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:15
2Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:09
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:11
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:23
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:28
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
10João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
11Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
12Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:33
13José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
14Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:35
15Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:36
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
19Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:42
22Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:45
23Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:46
24Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:47
25Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:48
26Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
27Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:54
28Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:57
29Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:58
30Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:00
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:02
32Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:04
33Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:08
34Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
35Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:17
37Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
38Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:20
39Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:21
40Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:24
41Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
43Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:25
44David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:35
46Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:37
47Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:41
48Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:44
49Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:52
50Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:39:30
2Movistar Team0:00:03
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:19
5Dimension Data0:00:20
6Team Sky0:00:25
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
8CCC Team0:00:38
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
11Direct Energie0:00:56
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
13Rally UHC Cycling0:01:22
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
15Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:31
16W52-FC Porto0:02:06
17Burgos-BH0:02:11
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:13
19Kometa Cycling Team0:02:17
20Equipo Euskadi0:02:23
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:46
22Israel Cycling Academy0:02:51
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
24Euskadi Basque Country0:02:57

Latest on Cyclingnews