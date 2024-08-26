Under Pressure - Roglič's gamble and the unpredictable battle ahead at the Vuelta a España

By
published

Philippa York analyses the tactical misfire which has Roglič chasing O'Connor while fending off other GC contenders

GRANADA, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora - hansgrohe - Polka dot Mountain Jersey and Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale - Red Leader Jersey competes during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 9 a 178.5km stage from Motril to Granada / #UCIWT / on August 25, 2024 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España is many things, sometimes stubbornly traditional, sometimes bordering on the ridiculous but there is one characteristic which is a constant: It’s predictably unpredictable. 

The peloton can go from a flat stage that ends in a chaotic bunch sprint to the next day hauling themselves up a goat track barely wide enough for cars. Then there are the doomed breakaways by the wildcard teams and the surprises à la Sepp Kuss. Any of these things can happen and, for some bizarre reason, quite often do.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 