Vuelta a España stage 20 live: Peloton brace for hilly showdown

Soudal-QuickStep are putting the team to work for Evenepoel in a large group of riders that have a slim advantage.

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is riding as Marc Soler does, attacking off the front with pain all over his face. 3.6km to to the crest of this opening climb.

200km to go No surprise to see Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) back on the move even after his brilliant stage win yesterday. He'll be on a mission to take his fourth stage win today as part of his bounce back from the disappointment of alling out of GC on stage 13.

First climb of the day is the category 3 Collado del Portzago (10.8km at 3.4%). The pace is high and it's a sign of what's to come on a final brutal day of hilly racing before the calm flat stage into Madrid tomorrow.

207.8km to go We're underway! With climbing coming straight from the flag, the attacks have immediately started for those desperate for a final chance in the breakaway.

Today's stage is a 207.8km test from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama with a brutal up-and-down parcours on the menu for the 148 remaining riders in the race.