Vuelta a España stage 13 live: Major GC showdown on the Col du Tourmalet

By Daniel Ostanek
Peloton tackles mountain-packed 135km on road to famous summit finish

Stage 13 profile for 2023 Vuelta a España

The route profile of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Situation

- Four climbs on stage including HC Aubisque, first-cat Spandelles, and HC Tourmalet

- Sepp Kuss defends red jersey by 26 seconds from Marc Soler

- Evenepoel, Roglič, Almeida, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas covered by 1:41

Yesterday brought a sprint stage as Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) outpaced Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Decuninck) to win in Zaragoza.

Under an hour to go until the stage 13 start in Formigal.

A look at today's stage map.

Stage 13 map for 2023 Vuelta a España

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España!

