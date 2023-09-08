Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 13 live: Major GC showdown on the Col du Tourmalet
Peloton tackles mountain-packed 135km on road to famous summit finish
Situation
- Four climbs on stage including HC Aubisque, first-cat Spandelles, and HC Tourmalet
- Sepp Kuss defends red jersey by 26 seconds from Marc Soler
- Evenepoel, Roglič, Almeida, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas covered by 1:41
Yesterday brought a sprint stage as Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) outpaced Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Decuninck) to win in Zaragoza.
Under an hour to go until the stage 13 start in Formigal.
A look at today's stage map.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España!
Vuelta a España stage 13 live: Major GC showdown on the Col du TourmaletPeloton tackles mountain-packed 135km on road to famous summit finish
