Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel dropped on Col d'Aubisque on stage 13
Belgian champion struggling to hold onto chasing group with 87km to go
Remco Evenepoel's bid to claim a repeat victory in the Vuelta a España appears to be over after the Belgian was dropped 87.3km from the end of stage 15, a mountainous run to the Col du Tourmalet.
Evenepoel was dropped from the Jumbo-Visma-led peloton along with UAE Team Emirates co-leader João Almeida on the day’s second climb, the category 1 Col de Aubisque.
The pair settled back into a chase group towards the top of the climb, with much of Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep squad dropping back to make the pace.
However, at 1.5km from the top, Evenepoel - third place overall at the start of the day - dropped from the chase group as his teammates stuck with him. At the top of the climb, he lay at 1:45 from the head of the race and 1:10 down on the red jersey group.
Almeida, meanwhile, was still in the chase group which crossed the top at around 30 seconds behind race leader Sepp Kuss and his co-leaders Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, as well as the rest of the main GC favourites.
Stage 13 will go on to tackle two more major climbs – the first-category Col de Spandelles, and the hors categorie Col du Tourmalet.
There had been rumours of illness going around the Soudal-Quickstep team for a week after Andrea Bagioli dropped out on stage 6.
If Evenepoel is sick, it would be the second consecutive Grand Tour that the GC ambitions of the 23-year-old would be scuttled. He was leading the Giro d'Italia in May and won the stage 9 time trial before testing positive for COVID-19 on the first rest day and dropping out.
More to come.
Daniel Ostanek is senior news writer at Cyclingnews
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.