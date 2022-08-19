Vuelta a España 2022 stage 1 team time trial start times
By Cyclingnews published
Roglic and Jumbo-Visma last off at 19:58 CET
The 2022 Vuelta a España gets underway in Utrecht on Friday evening with a team time trial that could provoke significant gaps among the contenders for final overall victory on September 11.
At 23.3km, the distance of stage 1 is almost twice that of the Vuelta's last team time trial, which came on the opening day in Torrevieja in 2019. Astana emerged victorious on that occasion, putting Miguel Angel López in the first red jersey of the race.
Jumbo-Visma suffered a mass crash that day, but the time lost didn't prevent Primož Roglič from carrying the maillot rojo to Madrid three weeks later.
On Friday evening, the teams set off at four-minute intervals with Burgos-BH the first squad down the start ramp at 18:30 CET. Arkéa-Samsic – minus Nairo Quintana – are off at 18:46, while Simon Yates and BikeExchange-Jayco begin their Vuelta at 19:02.
Ineos Grenadiers are off at 19:46, followed by QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, where all eyes will be on the display of Remco Evenepoel. The kilometres against the clock are key to the success of the Belgian's Vuelta debut.
Movistar are the penultimate squad off the start ramp as Alejandro Valverde sets off on his final Vuelta, while defending champion Roglič and Jumbo-Visma bring the curtain down on proceedings at 19:58 CET. The Dutch squad won't want for support on the streets of Utrecht.
|Pos.
|Team name
|Start time
|1
|Burgos-BH
|18:30
|2
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|18:34
|3
|Israel-Premier Tech
|18:38
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|18:42
|5
|Arkea-Samsic
|18:46
|6
|Cofidis
|18:50
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:54
|8
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:58
|9
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|19:02
|10
|AG2R Citroen
|19:06
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|19:10
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|19:14
|13
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:18
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:22
|15
|Team DSM
|19:26
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:30
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:34
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan
|19:38
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|19:42
|20
|Ineos Grenadiers
|19:46
|21
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|19:50
|22
|Movistar
|19:54
|23
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:58
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.