Vuelta a España stage 9 - Live coverage

Refresh

We could see two hours of attacks and fast racing as riders fight to get into the break of the day because the the second-category Alto de Cuatro Viento comes after 75km.

Robert Stannard (Team BikeExchange) is the first to attack but the peloton quickly closes him down. We are expecting a real fight to get into the break today, riders and teams know that Rogic and Jumbo-Visma may let a break go and so give up on the leader's red jersey. However they will only let riders who are not a GC threat go in the break.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21 Stage 9 has started! Let's go😄 pic.twitter.com/WSsuHBzsRJAugust 22, 2021 See more

Once again, the descent is much steeper, dropping quickly to Velefique and the start of the final ascent. It first featured on the Vuelta route in 2004 and last appeared in 2017, when Romain Bardet led over the summit as the race headed for the nearby Calar Alto observatory. Extending to 13.2km, the Velefique averages 6.4 per cent, but its opening 4km are closer to 10 per cent, the gradient easing back thereafter to around six as the road climbs through a series of sweeping hairpins to the summit.

The descent from the Venta Luisa is considerably shorter, but a good deal steeper and leads directly into the third-category climb of the Alto de Castro de Filabres. This is another long one, but rolls throughout its 20km, gaining only 500 metres in height over that time. This summit is a bonus point, the first three riders gaining eight, five and two seconds.

Soon after the start, the race departs Murcia for Andalucia, running south-west through Huércal-Overa and on towards Líjar, where the first classified climb begins, the second-category Alto de Cuatro Vientos, which is little more than a couple of dozen kilometres from the top of the Velefique as the crow flies, but is still 110km away by the roundabout route the riders will be taking. From the Cuatro Vientos, which lies to the east of the finish, the riders will loop right over to the Velefique’s western side, tracking northwards at the beginning, to Olula del Río and then Tijola, location of the intermediate sprint. Leaving this town, the stage’s most testing section begins, the riders climb first to the first-category Alto Collado Venta Luisa, which averages a benign 4.4 per cent but stretches for a whopping 29km, topping out at just under 2,000 metres.

The flag has dropped. The stage is underway! Vamos!

The only rider not to finish yesterday was Italy's Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) who was suffering with a knee injury.

The 175 riders who finished yesterday's stage are racing today and now on their way to km 0. Today's is Gianluca Brambilla's 34th birthday. Auguri!

The riders have rolled out of Puerto Lumbreras. It's almost time to race. Arrancó la etapa 9 de #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/YFlnssFE0lAugust 22, 2021 See more

The riders are about to roll out but face a 5.7km neutralised sector before the stage officially starts.

Deceuninck-QuickStep are naturally happy after Fabio Jakobsen took his second victory, sprinting from the front to take victory on stage 8 in La Manga del Mar Menor. The Dutchman beat Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the finish to follow up his stage 4 win in Molina de Aragón. He took a clear victory after sprinting from eighth wheel in the peloton, jumping from behind green jersey Philipsen to hit clear air at just inside 200 metres to go. Click below to read our full stage report and to see our photo gallery. Vuelta a España: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 8 sprint at La Manga del Mar Menor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning from Puerto Lumbreras 😊#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/LBPXo9nHK4August 22, 2021 See more

Today is perhaps the most mountainous stage of the Vuelta a España so far. The 188 kilometres between Puerto Lumbreras and the summit of the Vuelta’s first special-category climb, the Alto de Velefique, features around 4,500 metres of vertical gain, with the majority of the climbing packed into its final third. It will also be hot out there.

As the minutes countdown to the roll out from Puerto Lumbreras, the riders are preparing for a long, hard day in the mountains.