Vuelta a España stage 4 - Live coverage

The three attackers don't represent too a threat for Taaramäe, the best classified rider on GC is Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) but he is 7:25 behind. Canal is at 11:08 and Buo is at 12:13.

Molina de Aragón sits at an altitude of 1065m on the high plain in the east of the Guadalajara province.

Today's stage takes the Vuelta southeast from the Burgos region and into the more central Castiglia-La Mancia region to the east of the capital Madrid. The small finish town of Molina de Aragón is half way between Madrid and Zaragoza.

The three riders are Carlos Canal and Angel Madrazo of Burgos-BH and Joan Bou

of Euskaltel-Euskadi.

After 20km, the gap has settled at 2:40, with the peloton starting to ride tempo to keep the trio under control.

150km to go After just 13km, the three-rider break has extended their lead to 2:50.

After hot sunny weather in the opening stages, the riders will enjoy the more reasonable 25C temperatures expected today.

The early kilometres start with a gradual climb and that is ideal terrain for a break to go clear. It will be interesting to see who leads the chase: Rein Taaramäe's Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team or the sprint teams.

The three are not a threat overall nor to the sprinters, so the peloton is letting them go clear. The gap is up to 1:00.

Back to today's stage and when the flag dropped we can an immediate attack. Carlos Canal and Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) have quickly opened a 30-second gap. This could be the start of the break of the day.

Rein Taaramäe rode away from a small breakaway on the slopes of the Picón Blanco to win stage 3 and so take the Vuelta a España leader’s red jersey. In the final three kilometres of the steep climb, the 34-year-old Estonian surged to the front of the race to secure his first Vuelta stage victory in 10 years. He distanced Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), with the American finishing 21 seconds back and Elissonde 36 seconds back in third. Click below to read our full stage report, see our photo gallery and full results. Vuelta a España: Rein Taaramäe wins summit finish on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After Monday's mountain finish atop Picon Blanco we have a new race leader, with Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) wearing the La Roja jersey. He leads with a 25-second margin on Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo). Early leader and 2020 winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is now third at 30 seconds.

The neutralised sector is 4.7km long.

The riders have rolled out from the start but face a long neutralised sector to the true start of the 163.9km stage.

The 2021 ‘Vuelta of the Cathedrals’ would not be worthy of its name without a start in the Soria locality of El Burgo de Osma. The Cathedral of Santa María de la Asunción’s Gothic structure has stood over the municipality since 1232.

The stage 4 profile is more undulating than the second stage, but this is once again very benign terrain for the Vuelta compared to yesterday's steep finish and the nine mountain finishes that will characterise the GC battle. As on day two, the most likely difficulty on what are very open roads is the wind, which often barrels across Spain’s central plateau. The stage takes the race south-east from the start in El Burgo de Osmo to the finish town of Molina de Aragón, which is overlooked by a magnificent castle that was first established by the Moors in the 10th century and by the Torre de Aragón fortress, which stands on the crest of the same hill.

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the last riders are signing on and gathering for the start.

After Monday’s testing summit finish, La Vuelta returns to flatter terrain with the 163.9km fourth stage from El Burgo de Osma to Molina de Aragon.