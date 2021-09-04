Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 20 – Live coverage
All the action from the challenging penultimate stage to Mos. Castro de Herville
Meanwhile points classification leader and triple stage winner Fabio Jakobsen gets a special green bike. He just needs to get through today and tomorrow to secure the green jersey.
A stunning @iamspecialized bike for #LaVuelta21 green jersey @FabioJakobsen at the start of the race’s final road stage 😍 pic.twitter.com/yTvc5VoYkcSeptember 4, 2021
Today is Fabio Aru's final day riding in the peloton. He will retire from the sport following tomorrow's final stage time trial.
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21A special day coming up at @lavuelta 🥳 Given that tomorrow's final stage is an ITT, today will be @FabioAru1 final day racing in the peloton! 🥰Grazie Fabio! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kPPjCsbIY3September 4, 2021
At 202.2km, today's stage is among the longest of the Vuelta. It's a tough day out with five categorised climbs in the second half of the stage.
Today's stage kicks off in just under half an hour.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España.
