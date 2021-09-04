Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 20 – Live coverage

By

All the action from the challenging penultimate stage to Mos. Castro de Herville

Profile stage 20 of 2021 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Vuelta a España race hub

Vuelta a España 2021 – Start List 

How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Preview: The Vuelta a España meets Liège-Bastogne-Liège?

Roglič denies that he is already Vuelta a España champion

Refresh

Meanwhile points classification leader and triple stage winner Fabio Jakobsen gets a special green bike. He just needs to get through today and tomorrow to secure the green jersey.

See more

Today is Fabio Aru's final day riding in the peloton. He will retire from the sport following tomorrow's final stage time trial.

See more

At 202.2km, today's stage is among the longest of the Vuelta. It's a tough day out with five categorised climbs in the second half of the stage.

Today's stage kicks off in just under half an hour.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews