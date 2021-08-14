Vuelta a España stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

There aren't too many potential benchmark-setters among the early starters. Omar Fraile (Astana-PremierTech) perhaps possesses the skill-set to set a strong time. He's 13th off.

We're off! Pelayo Sanchez rolls down the ramp and the 2021 Vuelta is underway

Almost time to go!

Here's a look at the map. Out of the cathedral square and straight uphill, with a couple of tight bends on the way up the Alto del Castillo. Then a fast downhill with a tricky chicane at the end, and out onto the main road for a flatter run back to the centre of town. (Image credit: La Vuelta)

Over in Denmark, Remco Evenepoel has won the final-day time trial to win the overall Tour of Denmark title. Here are the details for that one.

Another person who has been out getting to grips with the course (albeit on four wheels rather than two) is our resident Spaniard, Alasdair Fotheringham. He describes this 7.1km TT as one of 'two halves', with the climb up towards the Alto del Castillo starting almost immediately and hitting some steep pitches, before a fast downhill and a flatter run back towards the cathedral. Here's the full preview

This is the scene in Burgos, where the riders have been out getting to grips with the course.

The first rider down the ramp will be Pelayo Sanchez, riding for local team Burgos-BH, at 17:44 CEST. The GC contenders are scattered through the start list but the last rider off will be the defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), at 20:47. For the full list of start times, here's the link you need.

It's a sweltering late afternoon in Burgos, famous for its gothic cathedral but more importantly its black pudding. The temperatures should dip as we head deeper into the evening, which could favour the later starters.