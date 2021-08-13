Trending

Vuelta a España 2021 - stage 1 start times



Defending champion Roglic last man down the ramp for technical 7.1km time trial

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 13 La Vuelta decoration detail view Tour of Spain La Vuelta 2021 will start from inside of the Cathedral temple with an Individual Time Trial as part of the 800th Anniversary of the laying of the first stone of Burgos Cathedral lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo catedral2021 on August 13 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
La Vuelta 2021 will start in Burgos with an Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2021 Vuelta a España gets underway in Burgos on Saturday with a demanding, technical individual time trial that is just 7.1 kilometres long. Although the time gaps between the contenders are expected to be small, the stage will be a delicate balance between risking a crash and gaining every millisecond on the twisting course.

The stage celebrates the 800th anniversary of the laying of the first stone of the Burgos Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Riders will start in front of the cathedral and negotiate several sharp turns before climbing the Alto del Castillo, which climbs at a 7.1 per cent grade for 1.2 kilometres.

After the intermediate check at the top of the hill, the course heads down to the Rio Vena before looping back to the cathedral

A rider from the home team, Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) will be the first down the ramp at 5:44 p.m. (CEST) while the GC contenders are scattered throughout the start list aside from defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who will head off as the last rider at 8:47 p.m, chasing Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage, results, reports, news and analysis from the Vuelta a España. Find out how to watch the Vuelta here.

Stage 1 start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17:44:00
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 17:45:00
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17:46:00
4Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:47:00
5Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:48:00
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17:49:00
7Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 17:50:00
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 17:51:00
9Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 17:52:00
10Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17:53:00
11Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 17:54:00
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 17:55:00
13Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17:56:00
14Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 17:57:00
15Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 17:58:00
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17:59:00
17Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:00:00
18Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 18:01:00
19Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18:02:00
20Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18:03:00
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 18:04:00
22Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:05:00
23Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18:06:00
24Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 18:07:00
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18:08:00
26Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:09:00
27Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:10:00
28Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:11:00
29Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 18:12:00
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 18:13:00
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 18:14:00
32Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 18:15:00
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18:16:00
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 18:17:00
35Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 18:18:00
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 18:19:00
37Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 18:20:00
38Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 18:21:00
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:22:00
40Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:23:00
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 18:24:00
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18:25:00
43Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18:26:00
44Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 18:27:00
45Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 18:28:00
46Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18:29:00
47Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 18:30:00
48Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18:31:00
49Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:32:00
50Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:33:00
51Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:34:00
52Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:35:00
53Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18:36:00
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:37:00
55Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 18:38:00
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18:39:00
57Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 18:40:00
58Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 18:41:00
59Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 18:42:00
60Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 18:43:00
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 18:44:00
62Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18:45:00
63Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:46:00
64Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 18:47:00
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 18:48:00
66Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18:49:00
67José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18:50:00
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 18:51:00
69Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 18:52:00
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 18:53:00
71Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 18:54:00
72Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18:55:00
73Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:56:00
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:57:00
75Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18:58:00
76Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18:59:00
77Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19:00:00
78Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19:01:00
79Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:02:00
80Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 19:03:00
81Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 19:04:00
82Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 19:05:00
83Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 19:06:00
84Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 19:07:00
85Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19:08:00
86Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:09:00
87Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 19:10:00
88Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 19:11:00
89Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19:12:00
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 19:13:00
91Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 19:14:00
92Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 19:15:00
93Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 19:16:00
94Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 19:17:00
95Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19:18:00
96Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19:19:00
97Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 19:20:00
98Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19:21:00
99Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19:22:00
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19:23:00
101Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 19:24:00
102Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:25:00
103Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 19:26:00
104Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 19:27:00
105Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 19:28:00
106Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 19:29:00
107Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 19:30:00
108Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19:31:00
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:32:00
110Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 19:33:00
111Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 19:34:00
112James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19:35:00
113Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 19:36:00
114Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 19:37:00
115Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 19:38:00
116Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 19:39:00
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 19:40:00
118Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19:41:00
119Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19:42:00
120Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 19:43:00
121Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19:44:00
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 19:45:00
123Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 19:46:00
124Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 19:47:00
125Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 19:48:00
126Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 19:49:00
127James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 19:50:00
128Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 19:51:00
129Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 19:52:00
130Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 19:53:00
131Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19:54:00
132Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:55:00
133Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 19:56:00
134Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19:57:00
135Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19:58:00
136Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19:59:00
137Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 20:00:00
138Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 20:01:00
139Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 20:02:00
140Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20:03:00
141Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20:04:00
142Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20:05:00
143Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20:06:00
144Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20:07:00
145Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20:08:00
146Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20:09:00
147Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 20:10:00
148Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 20:11:00
149Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 20:12:00
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 20:13:00
151Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20:14:00
152Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 20:15:00
153Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 20:16:00
154Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20:17:00
155Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20:18:00
156Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 20:19:00
157Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20:20:00
158Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:21:00
159Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 20:22:00
160Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20:23:00
161Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 20:24:00
162Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 20:25:00
163Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 20:26:00
164Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20:27:00
165Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20:28:00
166Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20:29:00
167Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20:30:00
168Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20:31:00
169Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 20:32:00
170Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 20:33:00
171Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 20:34:00
172Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 20:35:00
173Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 20:36:00
174Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 20:37:00
175Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 20:38:00
176Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 20:39:00
177Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20:40:00
178Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20:41:00
179Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 20:42:00
180David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 20:43:00
181Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:44:00
182Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20:45:00
183Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20:46:00
184Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20:47:00