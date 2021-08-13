Vuelta a España 2021 - stage 1 start times
Defending champion Roglic last man down the ramp for technical 7.1km time trial
The 2021 Vuelta a España gets underway in Burgos on Saturday with a demanding, technical individual time trial that is just 7.1 kilometres long. Although the time gaps between the contenders are expected to be small, the stage will be a delicate balance between risking a crash and gaining every millisecond on the twisting course.
The stage celebrates the 800th anniversary of the laying of the first stone of the Burgos Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Riders will start in front of the cathedral and negotiate several sharp turns before climbing the Alto del Castillo, which climbs at a 7.1 per cent grade for 1.2 kilometres.
After the intermediate check at the top of the hill, the course heads down to the Rio Vena before looping back to the cathedral
A rider from the home team, Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) will be the first down the ramp at 5:44 p.m. (CEST) while the GC contenders are scattered throughout the start list aside from defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who will head off as the last rider at 8:47 p.m, chasing Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17:44:00
|2
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|17:45:00
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17:46:00
|4
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17:47:00
|5
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:48:00
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17:49:00
|7
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|17:50:00
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|17:51:00
|9
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|17:52:00
|10
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17:53:00
|11
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|17:54:00
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:55:00
|13
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17:56:00
|14
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|17:57:00
|15
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|17:58:00
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17:59:00
|17
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:00:00
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|18:01:00
|19
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18:02:00
|20
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:03:00
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:04:00
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:05:00
|23
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18:06:00
|24
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18:07:00
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|18:08:00
|26
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:09:00
|27
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:10:00
|28
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:11:00
|29
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:12:00
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|18:13:00
|31
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|18:14:00
|32
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|18:15:00
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18:16:00
|34
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|18:17:00
|35
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|18:18:00
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|18:19:00
|37
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|18:20:00
|38
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|18:21:00
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:22:00
|40
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:23:00
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|18:24:00
|42
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18:25:00
|43
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:26:00
|44
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|18:27:00
|45
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:28:00
|46
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18:29:00
|47
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18:30:00
|48
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|18:31:00
|49
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:32:00
|50
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:33:00
|51
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:34:00
|52
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:35:00
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18:36:00
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:37:00
|55
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|18:38:00
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18:39:00
|57
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|18:40:00
|58
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|18:41:00
|59
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|18:42:00
|60
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|18:43:00
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|18:44:00
|62
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18:45:00
|63
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:46:00
|64
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|18:47:00
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|18:48:00
|66
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:49:00
|67
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:50:00
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:51:00
|69
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|18:52:00
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18:53:00
|71
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|18:54:00
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18:55:00
|73
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18:56:00
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:57:00
|75
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18:58:00
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18:59:00
|77
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19:00:00
|78
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|19:01:00
|79
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:02:00
|80
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|19:03:00
|81
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|19:04:00
|82
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|19:05:00
|83
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|19:06:00
|84
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|19:07:00
|85
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19:08:00
|86
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:09:00
|87
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|19:10:00
|88
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|19:11:00
|89
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:12:00
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19:13:00
|91
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|19:14:00
|92
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|19:15:00
|93
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19:16:00
|94
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|19:17:00
|95
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19:18:00
|96
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19:19:00
|97
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|19:20:00
|98
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19:21:00
|99
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|19:22:00
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19:23:00
|101
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|19:24:00
|102
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:25:00
|103
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|19:26:00
|104
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|19:27:00
|105
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|19:28:00
|106
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|19:29:00
|107
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|19:30:00
|108
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19:31:00
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:32:00
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|19:33:00
|111
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|19:34:00
|112
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:35:00
|113
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|19:36:00
|114
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|19:37:00
|115
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|19:38:00
|116
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19:39:00
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|19:40:00
|118
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19:41:00
|119
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19:42:00
|120
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|19:43:00
|121
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19:44:00
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|19:45:00
|123
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|19:46:00
|124
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|19:47:00
|125
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|19:48:00
|126
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|19:49:00
|127
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|19:50:00
|128
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|19:51:00
|129
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|19:52:00
|130
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|19:53:00
|131
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19:54:00
|132
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:55:00
|133
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|19:56:00
|134
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19:57:00
|135
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:58:00
|136
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19:59:00
|137
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:00:00
|138
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|20:01:00
|139
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|20:02:00
|140
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20:03:00
|141
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20:04:00
|142
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20:05:00
|143
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20:06:00
|144
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|20:07:00
|145
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20:08:00
|146
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20:09:00
|147
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|20:10:00
|148
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|20:11:00
|149
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|20:12:00
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|20:13:00
|151
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20:14:00
|152
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|20:15:00
|153
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|20:16:00
|154
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20:17:00
|155
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20:18:00
|156
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|20:19:00
|157
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20:20:00
|158
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20:21:00
|159
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|20:22:00
|160
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:23:00
|161
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|20:24:00
|162
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|20:25:00
|163
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|20:26:00
|164
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20:27:00
|165
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20:28:00
|166
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20:29:00
|167
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|20:30:00
|168
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20:31:00
|169
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|20:32:00
|170
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|20:33:00
|171
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|20:34:00
|172
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|20:35:00
|173
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|20:36:00
|174
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|20:37:00
|175
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|20:38:00
|176
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|20:39:00
|177
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20:40:00
|178
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20:41:00
|179
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|20:42:00
|180
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|20:43:00
|181
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20:44:00
|182
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20:45:00
|183
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:46:00
|184
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|20:47:00
