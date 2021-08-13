Vuelta a España 2021 - stage 1 start times

The 2021 Vuelta a España gets underway in Burgos on Saturday with a demanding, technical individual time trial that is just 7.1 kilometres long. Although the time gaps between the contenders are expected to be small, the stage will be a delicate balance between risking a crash and gaining every millisecond on the twisting course.

The stage celebrates the 800th anniversary of the laying of the first stone of the Burgos Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Riders will start in front of the cathedral and negotiate several sharp turns before climbing the Alto del Castillo, which climbs at a 7.1 per cent grade for 1.2 kilometres.

After the intermediate check at the top of the hill, the course heads down to the Rio Vena before looping back to the cathedral

A rider from the home team, Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) will be the first down the ramp at 5:44 p.m. (CEST) while the GC contenders are scattered throughout the start list aside from defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who will head off as the last rider at 8:47 p.m, chasing Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage, results, reports, news and analysis from the Vuelta a España. Find out how to watch the Vuelta here.