Vuelta a España stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

10km covered in the stage and still no breakaway has formed but we're about to hit a short little rise, so we could expect some moves shortly.

One rider who attacked on the final climb yesterday and finished close to Roglic, was Dan Martin. "That was always the plan," he said after the finish. "But we take it day by day. We have no pressure here and we just enjoy the race. "We have a very young team and it's great experience for them all to ride the [general] classification. It's very early in the race but it's a nice start." The Irishman is back in form after a difficult few months and Tour de France. You can find more on Martin, just here.

While here in Spain we've just raced through the opening 1km and we've 150 more to go. No attacks just yet but give it time.

Over in the Giro there's 88km to go on stage 17 and you can follow all the action here.

Bradley Wiggins liquidates two cycling companies with £1m plus debtsCreditors likely to be left out of pocket after demise of Team Wigginshttps://t.co/h0AstnEZUa pic.twitter.com/xohTThy5pgOctober 21, 2020

We're still racing through the neutralized zone but we'll be racing in less than five minutes on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Here's how things look in the teams standings after yesterday's stage win and all-round impressive performance from Jumbo Visma. 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:32 2 Movistar Team 0:01:19 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30 (Image credit: Bettini Image)

It's not an entirely flat stage early on and there are a few lumps before we even get to the first climb of the day, the Alto de Guirguillano (third cat) which peaks out with 122km to go. It's a good launchpad for a round of attacks if a break hasn't formed by that point.

We're heading through the neutralized zone at the moment, but it's quite long, 9km to be exact. We'll be racing soon enough and there's going to be a huge fight to get into the break and Jumbo Visma might even give the jersey away today. Much will depend on who is in the break.

Talking of Dumoulin, our latest podcast is out and he features on there. We also look back at the Tour of Flanders, discuss the rivalry between Van Aert and Van der Poel, and hear from Joao Almeida at the Giro. Here's the link.

The situation isn't great for Tom Dumoulin either, who told CN only a couple of days ago that he was aiming for the podium but there are several riders on his own team who climbed better than him on the opening stage. Here's what the form Giro d'Italia winner had to say last night.

To summarize who is already down on GC, we've put this little article together. Already, Chris Froome and Thibaut Pinot are out of the equation. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The start of the stage is precisely 18 minutes from now but most riders have signed on already. Here's Peter Cossins with today's stage preview. Over to you, Peter: Starting in Navarra’s main city, this 151.6km stage almost replicates the Vuelta’s opener, with one fewer third-category climb prior to a challenging category 1 test at the finale. From Pamplona, the route heads west towards the first of those third cats, the Alto de Guirguillano. From that pass, the riders will drop to around 500 metres and remain at that altitude for close to 50 kilometres. They will then tackle the 9.2km ascent of the Puerto de Urbasa, which averages 4.7 per cent. Having descended to Olatzi, they’ll turn due east and begin the most critical part of the stage. The intermediate sprint arrives in Arbizu, just before the climb starts to the sanctuary of San Miguel de Aralar. The Vuelta last travelled up the road to the sanctuary in 2014, when Fabio Aru was the stage winner at the summit. The first category climb extends to 9.4km, averaging 7.9 per cent, so it’s a significant test. It’s made even more challenging as the road has been built using long concrete slabs, their surface slightly rippled to provide grip. However, in wet conditions, it’s extremely hard to maintain traction on any kind of concrete road, and especially one like this with frequent changes of gradient. The slope is fierce almost from the off, with ramps well into double figures in the opening kilometre. A little further on, there is the best part of two kilometres at 10 per cent, the gradient then easing to a much more amenable 6-7 per cent until the final two kilometres, where the road rises far more abruptly once again. There are likely to be gaps between the GC contenders, which should ensure the subsequent 17km descent to the finish in Lekunberri is a fascinating spectacle. It will be interesting to see how the duel between the breakaway group and the peloton plays out as well. Coming in between two first-category summit finishes, the Vuelta favourites may be happy to give the escapees some leeway today.

Coming into today's 151km stage, this is how things look on GC. Roglic leads already but the time gaps are small for a number of overall contenders. 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:22:24

2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:05

3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:07

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:11

5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:11

6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:11

7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:14

8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:20

9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:50

10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:01

We're in Pamplona for the start of stage 2 of the Vuelta, Roglic is in red and we've got another mountain showdown on the cards. We'll have complete live coverage throughout what should be another thrilling day of racing.