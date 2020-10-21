Giro d'Italia stage 17 – Live coverage

Refresh

Tanel Kangert (EF Pro Cycling) and Daniel Navarro (Israel Start-Up Nation) attack.

There's 40 kilometres of flat roads until the first climb of the day starts.

190km to go Back to today's stage, though, and the peloton is still together at the moment.

We could see big attacks going relatively early today (the top of Bondone is 85.5km from the finish) given riders like Geoghegan Hart (+2:58), Rafał Majka (+3:20), Vincenzo Nibali (+3:31), Domenico Pozzovivo (+3:52) and Jakob Fuglsang (+5:09) have a lot of time to make up if they want to win the Giro or take a podium spot. Given the uncertainty over the race passing the high altitude climbs of Stelvio (2,746m), Agnello (2,733m) and Izoard (2,360m) in the next three days, today could end up even more key than it already is. The question 'Will the Giro climb the Stelvio, the Agnello and Izoard?' is covered here, in our Five questions for the final week of the Giro d'Italia feature.

Stage 15 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start: "We’ll try for as much as we can. I don’t think one has to cancel out the other or, in the end, you try to get to the line as quickly as possible, and whatever happens, happens so, yeah, it’s going to be another big day. The Giro is very much open. "I mean, tomorrow we go up to very high altitude on the Stelvio, and super long climbs today and tomorrow. It’s different from what we’ve had in the last days. So it’s far from done, we’ve seen in almost every Grand Tour big changes in the final couple of stages in the last few years so I’m sure this one will be the same." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

203km to go Km 0⃣#Giro pic.twitter.com/NVodAtJWijOctober 21, 2020

The stage also features Forcella Valbona (21.4km at 6.7 per cent) and Monte Bondone (20.5km at 6.6 per cent). The latter is famed for its inclusion at the 1956 race, where Charly Gaul won by eight minutes in a snowstorm to take the race lead. The third-category climb of Passo Durone also features as the penultimate climb of the day.

Madonna di Campiglio was last part of the Giro d'Italia in 2015 when Mikel Landa won, but of course it's more famous for Marco Pantani's victory in 1999 where he won but was forced out of the race due to a high haematocrit. The climb also hosted summit finishes at the 2011 Giro del Trentino (won by Romain Kreuziger) and the 2013 Tour de Pologne (won by Diego Ulissi).

Check out our stage 16 report here. Almeida added two seconds to his lead with a late attack as Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) won from the break.

The battle for the blue jersey, which was on yesterday between Giovanni Visconti and Ruben Guerreiro, will resume today, with plenty of points on offer. 💙The Maglia Azzurra competition enters a new phase. @GIOVANNIVISCON9 leads @Rguerreiro94 by 30 points. However, with 129 points available today, 148 tomorrow, and 138 on Saturday, the Maglia Azzurra remains wide open.#Giro pic.twitter.com/tnO0N3MS6hOctober 21, 2020

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafał Majka is one of five riders within a minute of Jai Hindley's third place. The Pole lies 3:20 down on Almeida. Here's what he had to say at sign-in today. "Yeah, it’s still open. We have two guys in GC, 6 and 9, me and Patrick, and yeah, we wanted to be today good, and depends on still make some good position in GC. "Today is very important stage for the GC. I hope so I feel good because I have a little bit problem with the stomach, but still its fine and we try to today do it the best race, especially today is really hard climbs, like three really hard, this first and second is really hard climb already, long one, then after 6 hours, 5092, should be hard racing"

Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman is only 17 seconds away from pink. Will he take it off João Almeida today? 🗣️ @W1lcokelderman "The Maglia Rosa is close and there are only a few stages left to the end of the #Giro"."La Maglia Rosa è vicina e mancano poche tappe alla fine del #Giro" pic.twitter.com/DeKgR6uloBOctober 21, 2020

After the rest day and Tuesday's transitional stage in Friuli, it's into the Dolomites for two mountain-top finishes over the next two days as the Giro reaches its endgame.

It's a big stage today with three first-category climbs on the menu, including a summit finish at Madonna di Campiglio.