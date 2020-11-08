Vuelta a España stage 18 – Live coverage

Refresh

Situation 124km to go and the bunch are all together. We'll have plenty of attacks once we reach the outskirts of Madrid.

#LaVuelta20 We're on the move for the 18th and final stage of this year's race 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XaqtC1yXIgNovember 8, 2020

David Gaudu took his second stage of the race on Saturday and as a result, he rides into Madrid in 8th overall. This has been his best Grand Tour to date and bodes well for his future. “I thought about it this morning. I thought to myself: why not today, why not me? In addition, the weather conditions pleased me. It was an instinctive day. This kind of day is exceptional." "I was already very happy, and even ecstatic, to have been able to win the first stage. Winning a second is the icing on the cake, and getting into the top 10 is also hitting the goals we set for ourselves. The Vuelta was already successful, but with two wins and a final top 10, it is even more so. We would have signed up for that from the start ”. Read our full Gaudu story, right here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

No action as the bunch takes it easy but the pace will start to pick up later in the stage.

The race organisers have told us that Davide Formolo has not started today, with the Italian heading home for the birth of his child.

Back again to this race, and the riders have completed the neutralized zone, so we're officially racing the final stage of this year's race. 138km to go.

Back to this race and the riders are still pottering through the neutralized zone.

And we're off and running on the final stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana.

So now's a great time to catch up with all the action yesterday, which saw David Gaudu win his second stage of the race and move up to 8th overall. We also saw Richard Carapaz go down fighting with a late attack on the final climb. Here's our report from stage 17.

We'l be rolling out in about five or six minutes and then there's a short neutralized zone. However we shouldn't expect much in the way of racing until later on in the stage.

Only a few more media obligations to go... 🇪🇦 #LaVuelta20 The man and his bike 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/k4Ao4EGfWgNovember 8, 2020

It's highly unlikely that we'll see any changes today within the overall standings, so unless there's a major fall, that's the top-ten for the final of the race. Roglic lost the race lead twice in the race, but was no lower than fourth at any point, and comes away with a fitting end to his season. He's arguably been the rider of the year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's how the race stands coming into today's stage:



1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 69:17:59 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:24 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:02:43 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:36 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:07:16 7 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:07:35 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:45 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:08:15 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:09:34

The Jumbo Visma mechanics have been busy overnight, putting these touches to the bikes ahead of the final stage. 🇪🇦 #LaVuelta20 Bikes and bottles!✅ pic.twitter.com/pdvoanCU2ONovember 8, 2020

We're starting at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and the rider will tackle 139.6km of racing. There are no categorized climbs to speak of but there is an intermediate sprint in the second half of the race. That said, we're expecting this to come down to a bunch sprint, and for Primoz Roglic to come home and take his second Vuelta title in two years.

The stage into Madrid has been modified but we'll still head for the city and we're expecting a bunch sprint. The riders will roll out in about 20 minutes or so.