Chris Froome awarded 2011 Vuelta a España trophy

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was awarded a trophy to recognize his victory in the 2011 Vuelta a España nine years after the race took place. Froome finished second behind Juan José Cobo in 2011 after riding in support of Bradley Wiggins for much of the race. However, in June of 2019 the UCI declared that its Anti-Doping Tribunal found Cobo "guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (Use of a prohibited substance) based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011 detected in his Biological Passport and imposed a three-year period of ineligibility on the rider."

Cobo did not contest the decision and last Autumn Froome was crowned the official winner of the race with Wiggins moving up to second as a result.

At the start of the final stage if this year’s Vuelta a España, the race organisers recognized Froome’s win with a special trophy that was awarded at the start of the stage. When handed the award, Froome talked about the fact that he learned of his win just after his career-threatening crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné last June, with the news broken to him the day after he had major surgery.

“It’s a really special victory. I have really special memories obviously looking back to this period, but also the way I was told about this victory, when I woke up the day after my big accident last year,” Froome told reporters at the Vuelta.

“I was in ICU still when I was told: ‘Congratulations, you’ve won La Vuelta.’ That was a really strange feeling. It was such a special race to me. It’s where I first discovered myself as a Grand Tour rider and a GC contender. It gave me confidence to then go on to the Tour de France, to keep targeting Grand Tours. I certainly hope next season I’ll be here in a different capacity.”

In a subsequent message on Twitter, the four-time Tour de France winner, who had never competed for a Grand Tour until the 2011 Vuelta, admitted that he wasn’t quite at the level he wanted to be at as he prepares for life after Ineos Grenadiers in 2021.

“Today I will complete my first Grand Tour since that crash and although it was not at the level I had hoped & worked for, I’m proud to have completed this step on my journey back to where I want to be. Muchas Gracias

“Thank you to @lavuelta for giving me the opportunity to celebrate my 2011 win today. I first learnt about it while in ICU in June last year not knowing if I’d ever be able to compete again.”

More to follow...