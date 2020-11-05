Vuelta a España stage 15 – Live coverage

Refresh

Edmondson has joined Oliveira, Sicard and Bol but Lopez missed it and has been caught. Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros) also tried and failed to go across and so the Caja Rural team is chasing again. This is their kind of day and will want to be in the break.

Alasdair also has a warning for the GC rider: Be ready for the finish. There's a nasty left hand corner and uphill finish in the last kilometre. Nowhere near as a tough as Wednesday's but tricky all the same.

The finish in Puebla de Sanabria is the same as in 2016, where Contador fell off and threw his bidon on the ground in anger. We are likely to see other riders fatigued and angry at the finish after a long ride into a headwind.

Our man in Spain Alasdair Fotheringham has reminded us of some key details of today's stage. The first, for any riders and teams thinking of going in the break is that the 230km stage includes 4,000 metres of vertical climbing, that's about the same as Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) are chasing the trio. but we expect more riders to try to join them.

A few more fast kilometres and more attacks. Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) are off the front and Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) joins them.

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott), Micahel Valgren (NTT) and Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) joined Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) but the peloton hs chased them down. Movistar and Caja Rural missed that move and so closed the gap.

Some interesting data from our friends at Fuoriclasse: - Today's stage is the longest one in distance among all stage races in 2020 (.1 and beyond) -It's the 11th longest distance this season if we include 1-day races. The longest distance in 2020 was Milan-San Remo at 305km.



As soon as the flag drops to start the racing at Km 0, there is an attack. Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) opens a gap and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) joins him. Surely others will try to go across to them soon.

Today's stage includes lots of climbing and so is ideal for a breakaway attempt. The GC riders have little to gain by trying to control the attacks and so a group of adventurers is likely to get away and fight for the stage victory.

As the CN blimp takes height, the riders have left the start area and are on the road west. They face 230km of riding into a headwind. Fill your pockets, it's going to be a long but fascinating day in the saddle.