Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 race

Defending champion Roglic takes opening stage and race lead

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic ended the opening day to the 2020 Vuelta a Espana where he left off after the 2019 race: in red as the overall leader of the Spanish Grand Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A shortened, rescheduled Vuelta a España got under way in Irun, in the Basque Country, on Tuesday, October 20, and will run over 18 stages to Madrid, finishing in Spain's capital city on November 8.

Along the way, there are two rest days, but just one time trial – a mainly flat, 33.7km individual test from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro, finishing with what is a third-category climb.

Defending Vuelta champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage, with its finish on the climb of the Alto de Arrate on Tuesday, and so takes the race's first red leader's jersey. The Slovenian leads the points competition, too, although the green jersey will be worn on stage 2 on Wednesday by Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz – last year's Giro d'Italia winner – who sits in second place in the competition, and second place overall.

The blue-and-white polka-dot mountains jersey was won by Roglič's American teammate Sepp Kuss, who took maximum points at the summit of the Arrate, before Roglič's decisive attack and the subsequent last few downhill kilometres to the finish line, while the white best young rider's jersey is on the shoulders of Movistar's Enric Mas, who took sixth place on the stage.

Latest Vuelta a España standings:

Stage 1 results (Irun – Arate, 172.5km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:34
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:04
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:51

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:24
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:05
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:07
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:50
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:01

Points classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16

Mountains classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6

Young rider classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:35
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:50
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:31

Teams classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:32
2Movistar Team 0:01:19
3UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30