Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 race

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic ended the opening day to the 2020 Vuelta a Espana where he left off after the 2019 race: in red as the overall leader of the Spanish Grand Tour

A shortened, rescheduled Vuelta a España got under way in Irun, in the Basque Country, on Tuesday, October 20, and will run over 18 stages to Madrid, finishing in Spain's capital city on November 8.

Along the way, there are two rest days, but just one time trial – a mainly flat, 33.7km individual test from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro, finishing with what is a third-category climb.

Defending Vuelta champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage, with its finish on the climb of the Alto de Arrate on Tuesday, and so takes the race's first red leader's jersey. The Slovenian leads the points competition, too, although the green jersey will be worn on stage 2 on Wednesday by Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz – last year's Giro d'Italia winner – who sits in second place in the competition, and second place overall.

The blue-and-white polka-dot mountains jersey was won by Roglič's American teammate Sepp Kuss, who took maximum points at the summit of the Arrate, before Roglič's decisive attack and the subsequent last few downhill kilometres to the finish line, while the white best young rider's jersey is on the shoulders of Movistar's Enric Mas, who took sixth place on the stage.

Latest Vuelta a España standings:

Stage 1 results (Irun – Arate, 172.5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:34 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:04 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:51

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:22:24 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:05 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:07 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:50 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:01

Points classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16

Mountains classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6

Young rider classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:35 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:50 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:31