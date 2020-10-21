Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 race
By Cyclingnews
Defending champion Roglic takes opening stage and race lead
A shortened, rescheduled Vuelta a España got under way in Irun, in the Basque Country, on Tuesday, October 20, and will run over 18 stages to Madrid, finishing in Spain's capital city on November 8.
Along the way, there are two rest days, but just one time trial – a mainly flat, 33.7km individual test from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro, finishing with what is a third-category climb.
Defending Vuelta champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage, with its finish on the climb of the Alto de Arrate on Tuesday, and so takes the race's first red leader's jersey. The Slovenian leads the points competition, too, although the green jersey will be worn on stage 2 on Wednesday by Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz – last year's Giro d'Italia winner – who sits in second place in the competition, and second place overall.
The blue-and-white polka-dot mountains jersey was won by Roglič's American teammate Sepp Kuss, who took maximum points at the summit of the Arrate, before Roglič's decisive attack and the subsequent last few downhill kilometres to the finish line, while the white best young rider's jersey is on the shoulders of Movistar's Enric Mas, who took sixth place on the stage.
Latest Vuelta a España standings:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:34
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:10
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:24
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:05
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:07
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:20
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:50
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:22:35
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:50
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:30
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.