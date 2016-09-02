The peloton is gathering on the start line in Bilbao for the longest stage of this Vuelta a España, a hilly trek through the Basque Country to Urdax, by way of four category 3 climbs and plenty more rugged terrain besides. Roll out is at 11.45 local time, with the peloton scheduled to reach kilometre zero and the official start at 12.04.

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) won into Bilbao yesterday at the end of a stage that saw a couple of frissons - Sky put two men in the early break and Alberto Contador put in an exploratory dig on the final climb - but no real threat to Nairo Quintana's red jersey, and the GC contenders all finished safely together in the front group. You can watch video highlights of stage 12 here.

General classification: 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46:53:31

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:34

5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08

6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:09

7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25

8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34

9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45

10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56

The peloton is navigating the neutralised zone in Bilbao. As ever when a bike race comes to these parts, there are boisterous crowds on the road side. Igor Anton's stirring 2011 victory in Bilbao was the Vuelta's first visit to the Basque Country in 33 years, but the great cycling heartland is now becoming, thankfully, a regular on the parcours.

At a press conference before today's stage, Vuelta director Javier Guillen confirmed that the 2017 edition of the race will begin in Nîmes and spend at least two days in France before crossing back into Spain, possibly by way of Andorra. It will be just the third foreign start in the Vuelta's history, after Lisbon in 1997 and Assen in the Netherlands in 2009. The 2017 Vuelta will begin with a team time trial and Alasdair Fotheringham has more details here, including the prospect of a Tour de France visit to Bilbao in the not too distant future.

212km remaining from 213km The peloton has been flagged away at kilometre zero and the longest stage of the 2016 Vuelta is officially underway.

The first categorised climb, the Alto Monte Igueldo, doesn't arrive until almost 100 kilometres have passed, but there's some typically rugged Basque terrain before then, including an unclassified ascent near Eibar after 40 kilometres.

207km remaining from 213km The early break has only occasionally slipped up the road without a fight at this Vuelta and in the opening kilometres here, no group has managed to snap the elastic and forge clear.

203km remaining from 213km It's been a brisk start to proceedings but no escape attempt has gained any traction just yet. There is a tough set-piece mountain stage to come tomorrow, but today's rolling leg over the Alto Monte Igueldo, Alto de Aritxulegi, Alto Aguiña and Puerto Lizaieta has pitfalls aplenty. Movistar will be loath to allow any dangermen - or allies of dangermen - slip up the road early on.

200km remaining from 213km The ever-aggressive Tiago Machado (Katusha) leads a group off the front, but they can only gain a hundred metres or so before they are pegged back to the peloton. Contador's Tinkoff teammate Daniele Bennati is the next rider to try his look. This has been another viciously quick start.

193km remaining from 213km Bennati is swiftly reeled in, and almost immediately a group of twelve riders containing Tinkoff's Michael Gogl opens a small gap.

190km remaining from 213km Gogl et al have a lead of 25 seconds over the peloton, but Trek-Segafredo and FDJ are not represented in this group and they seem eager to peg it back.

The twelve riders off the front are: Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep, Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).

185km remaining from 213km Movistar are happy to let this move go, and Trek-Segafredo and FDJ have now relented too. The twelve escapees have established a lead of over a minute on the peloton.

182km remaining from 213km Our dozen leaders continue to chug away from the peloton, and their advantage stretches out to 2:40.

Robert Millar has cast an expert eye over the state of play at this Vuelta, including an examination of what Contador needs to do to pull himself back into contention. Read the latest Millar blog here.

178km remaining from 213km Movistar are back on policing duties at the head of the bunch, but they seem quite happy to stamp this break's day pass. The gap has yawned out to 4:40.

176km remaining from 213km The break continues to augment its advantage, which is now approaching six minutes.

174km remaining from 213km Movistar have decided to give this break the maximum amount of leeway and the gap yawns out to 7:27. The best-placed rider on GC in the move is Rossetto, who is more than an hour behind Quintana, hence the lack of urgency in shutting this move down. Gogl, of course, is a potential ally for Contador later in the stage, but if the break goes so far up the road as to be uncatchable, then he is of no use to his leader. Movistar were on the other side of this equation a couple of times at the Tour, when they put men in the early break and Sky deliberately allowed the move to drift away up the road.

170km remaining from 213km The twelve-man break are over the uncategorised climb near Eibar and their lead over the peloton continues to grow. The gap is now up to 9:37.

Nairo Quintana warned yesterday that there are no quiet days on the Vuelta a Espana, but the race leader will be content with the way things are shaping up here on the eve of the race's entry into the Pyrenees. The final 100 kilometres of this stage offer scope for attackers, mind, so the red jersey and his team will have to be vigilant throughout.

156km remaining from 213km The general truce continues in the main peloton, meanwhile, and the break extends its advantage to 11 minutes. A reminder of our escapees: Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep, Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) is the only member of this break who has already tasted success on this Vuelta, claiming victory at La Camperona last weekend. It was the first Grand Tour stage win of a long career for the 35-year-old, who won the under-23 world title for Uzbekistan in Hamilton back in 2003. He switched his nationality to Russia on signing for Rusvelo in 2014, and then joined Katusha in 2015.

151km remaining from 213km Lagutin et al continue to bolster their advantage at the head of the race. They are now 12:30 clear of the bunch.

Alberto Contador lies 5th overall, some 3:08 down on Quintana, but is refusing to lay down arms as he seeks to maintain his record of having won every Vuelta he's started. He will need to conjure up something to match his heist at Fuente De if that is to happen, mind. He put in a tentative attack in the finale in Bilbao yesterday, and explained his thinking afterwards. "I went for it to try to set up something for a descent," he said.

150km remaining from 213km The break's lead reaches 14:40 over the peloton.

146km remaining from 213km The break is on an unclassified climb near Deba, while the peloton ambles along a quarter of an hour down the road. After the high speeds since the rest day, there are many riders who will be grateful for this relative detente ahead of the Pyrenees.

Away from the Vuelta a Espana, the Tour of Alberta got underway yesterday, with Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) beating Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) to the honours on the opening stage.

140km remaining from 213km The break's lead seems to have stabilised for the time being at around the 15:30 mark, but so far none of the teams who missed the move have been minded to take up the reins in the hope of pegging back the twelve leaders. Movistar are setting the tempo on the front of the bunch, but with understandably little urgency.

Lavuelta.com reports that the break has averaged 43.2kph for the first two hours of racing this afternoon.

130km remaining from 213km The break is 10 kilometres from the base of the day's first categorised climb, the category 3 Alto Monte Igueldo, and their lead over the peloton has reached 16:42.

117km remaining from 213km The most difficult terrain of today's stage is still ahead of them, of course, but it seems increasingly evident that the stage winner will come from the 12 riders at the head of the race. None of the sprinters' teams have shown a modicum of interest in closing the gap, and the peloton is now some 17:36 behind the leaders.

Gogl, Wallays, Lagutin et al are approaching the summit of Monte Igueldo, still with an advantage in excess of 17 minutes over the peloton.

108km remaining from 213km Sergey Lagutin led the break over Alto Monte Igueldo, ahead of Tom Stamsnijder and Gatis Smulkulis. The peloton, meanwhile, now trails by 18:15.

Away from the Vuelta, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) has decided to call a halt to his season. The Frenchman hasn't raced since abandoning the Tour de France due to a viral infection, and he has opted not to line out again in 2016.

99km remaining from 213km Into the final 100 kilometres for the 12 leaders, who know they are in this for the long haul. The gap remains north of 18 minutes.

Chris Froome (Sky) spoke to Eurosport before the start in Bilbao and hinted his main aim for the stage would be to save as much energy as possible ahead of tomorrow's tough leg to the Aubisque. “It could be an interesting stage, but for us it’s going to be about saving energy for the tough stages coming up, especially tomorrow, which I think will be the queen stage of this Vuelta,” Froome said. “For me it’s about saving energy for tomorrow. Today won’t be super selective and Movistar won’t be under too much pressure. But in a stage race any time you make an effort you pay for it later.”

Movistar sit on the front of the peloton as it passes gently through San Sebastian. The break are some 10 kilometres up the road.

92km remaining from 213km The break's advantage is now a mammoth 19 minutes over the ambling peloton, and the thoughts of our twelve leaders will soon turn from working together to figuring out how to work one another over.

The temperature at the finish in Dantxarinea is a sweltering 35 degrees. Cycling fans will recognise the area as the site of Tony Martin's solo stage win at the 2014 Tour of the Basque Country, but in Spain the area is famed for witches, smugglers (the French border being so close) and chocolate with almonds.

87km remaining from 213km The escapees are tackling the second climb of the day, the category 3 Alto de Aritxulegi (6.2km at 6.5%), and their lead has yawned back out to 19:41 over the peloton where Movistar have no motivation to raise the pace.

85km remaining from 213km Gogl leads the break on the Aritxulegi. So far there have been no cracks in their unity, even as their lead nudges the 20-minute mark.

Alberto Contador was one of many riders at the start in Bilbao hoping for a relatively gentle day of racing ahead of tomorrow's leg to the Aubisque. "213 kilometres across the Basque Country today is quite different to a regular 213 kilometres, because you're climbing and descending all the time and that takes a lot of effort," Contador said. "Tomorrow is tougher, but I want to be good on the Aubisque. I’m motivated."

81km remaining from 213km The twelve-man leading group reaches the top of the Aritxulegi with a lead of 20:15 over the peloton, where Movistar are still setting a steady tempo on the front.

Lagutin, incidentally, was first over the climb once again, ahead of Rossetto and Wallays.

78km remaining from 213km The escapees are now onto the Alto Aguiña (5km at 6.2%), the third of the day's categorised climbs The gap remains steady at 20 minutes.

Movistar have shaved the break's lead back to 19:12, though in truth they haven't made any real injection of pace.

74km remaining from 213km The escapees crest the summit of the Alto Aguiña and begin the sweeping descent towards Lesaka. There is just one categorised climb, Puerto Lizaieta, remaining, but the final 50 kilometres are very hilly indeed. There is a total vertical gain of some 3720 metres on today's stage, the third highest figure for the entire Vuelta.

68km remaining from 213km Lagutin again led the break over the categorised climb, so he has moved to within two points of Quintana's lead in the king of the mountains competition. If he is first to the top of the Lizaieta, the Katusha man will move into the polka dot jersey this evening.

Movistar remain at the front of the peloton, but still without any urgency. Contador sits ensconced in a group of Tinkoff riders as they hit the top of the Aguiña some 19:29 down on the escapees.

60km remaining from 213km Our leaders, meanwhile, are into the final 60 kilometres of racing and approaching the base of the category 3 Puerto Lizaieta (7.2 kilometres at 4.7%).

Gogol and Benedetti set the tempo on the lower slopes of the climb. The twelve in front are all singing from the same hymn sheet, and though their advantage is insurmountable, they seem content to work together for the time being.

55km remaining from 213km Finally, the unity of the breakaway is broken. Gatis Smukulis (Astana) accelerates on the climb and opens a small gap. The Latvian is quickly brought to heel, but it's a signal that the stage's endgame is about to commence.

Smukulis is wearing the white jersey of Latvian champion, which is a rather less distinctive garment than the one worn by Romans Vainsteins at the turn of the century. The 2000 world champion is pictured below in that year's Omloop Het Volk.

51km remaining from 213km Smukulis' testing effort hasn't triggered the collapse of this move just yet. The 12 are still together on the climb and Lagutin sets a steady pace on the front as he bids to capture the mountains points at the top and a trip to the podium for the polka dot jersey after the stage.

Back in the peloton, meanwhile, Zico Waeytens (Giant - Alpecin) has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana. 170 riders remain in the race.

50km remaining from 213km The TVE cameras moved away from the break just before it crested the summit of the Lizaieta but it seems unlikely anybody felt moved to jump ahead of Lagutin for the mountains points. We're awaiting confirmation of the result that will put the Russian in the king of the mountains jersey this evening.

Lagutin was first to the top of the Lizaieta ahead of Cardis and Conti, and he thus moves to the top of the king of the mountains classfication.

44km remaining from 213km The 12 escapees descend together, but their current unity of purpose seems sure to collapse once they hit the hilly closing loops around Urdax.

40km remaining from 213km The break has crossed briefly into France and the road will go out, back in and then out again before the finish line, as this finishing loop skirts the Franco-Spanish border.

Smukulis presses down on the pedals as the break tackles a short incline and stretches out the 12-man break. Their lead over the peloton is now 20 minutes.

Smukulis' bout of forcing briefly discommodes Rossetto, but the Frenchman quickly battles his way back up to the rear of the group.

38km remaining from 213km Smukulis apart, nobody in the break seems to have any desire to upset the ecosystem of this break just yet. There is still plenty of testing terrain to come in this stage, and few will want to start racing from too far out.

Lampaert drops back to his team car and picks up some energy gels ahead of the finale. The tension is growing in the break even if they are all still rowing in the same direction for the time being.

32km remaining from 213km Gogl leads the escapees through Dantxarinea. They're a shade under 21 minute ahead of the peloton. As we've known for the past three hours or so, the stage winner will come from the following list of names: Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep, Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).

30km remaining from 213km And the race for stage victory begins. Rossetto attacks off the front of the break. He is immediately shut down by Stake Laengen, but the pace has shot upwards.

29km remaining from 213km Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) is the next man to try his luck. Michael Gogl bridges across, but the rest of the break has splintered.

Wallays and Gogl have put daylight into the rest of the break, while Lagutin and Smukulis attempt to marshal the chase. Others, like Conti, seem to be struggling.

27km remaining from 213km Wallays and Gogl have 12 seconds in hand on the rest of the break, which is struggling to organise itself into a cohesive chase.

Wallays has been content to do almost all of the work thus far, barely seeking the help of Gogl as he piles on the pressure at the front. Smukulis is the man most committed to leading the chase behind and the gap remains at 12 seconds.

23km remaining from 213km Vegard Stake Laengen puts in a mammoth effort and drags the chasers back up to Gogl and Wallays. 12 riders in front again.

22km remaining from 213km Wyss takes a flyer but his move is immediately snuffed out. Smukulis had done a lot of work in this move, but it's now Vegard Stake Laengen who is forcing the issue on the front.

21km remaining from 213km Laengen forces his way clear of the break on a short incline. Valerio Conti bridges across to him.

Conti hits the front and stretches out the break. Smukulis and Benedetti have been distanced at the back.

The break keeps reforming and fragmenting as Conti and Wyss swap accelerations, but for now, the selection seems to be coming from behind rather than the front.

19km remaining from 213km Wyss attacks again and five riders seem to be coming with him - Gogl, Lampaert, Lagutin, Conti and Laengen.

18km remaining from 213km Conti goes clear from this group of six on an uncategorised climb. Laengen and Wyss are the men leading the chase behind him.

18km remaining from 213km Conti has opened a gap of 13 seconds over Gogl, Laengen, Wyss, Lagutin and Lampaert on this climb.

17km remaining from 213km Conti is out of sight at the front of the race, but certainly not out of mind. He is taking advantage of this climb to stretch out his lead, which has now hit 25 seconds. Lagutin, Wyss, Gogl, Laengen and Lampaert give chase.

16km remaining from 213km Conti is climbing smoothly on this penultimate ascent and his lead stretches out to 33 seconds. The peloton, meanwhile, is now 22:22 back the road.

16km remaining from 213km Conti begins descending with a lead of 37 seconds over the chasers. Unless that quintet can work together smoothly over the next five kilometres or so, they could find themselves racing for second place.

15km remaining from 213km Lampaert had struggled on the climb but he is not shirking his duties on the descent. Despite his efforts, however, Conti remains 39 seconds clear.

14km remaining from 213km Gogl attempts to breathe some life into the chase, but Conti's lead has extended to 43 seconds.

12km remaining from 213km Laengen is contributing generously to the chase effort, but they are making little impact on Conti's lead despite now being on flat roads.

11km remaining from 213km Conti swoops through Ainhoa. The road climbs gradually from here to the 8km to go mark, which ought to suit the Italian.

Our five chasers have stuck gamely to their task but they can't peg back anything on the flying Conti, who remains 41 seconds clear.

9km remaining from 213km The gap drops very slightly to 39 seconds, but Conti is showing few signs of weakening.

9km remaining from 213km Laengen remains the most committed to the chase behind, but still Conti holds his advantage.

8km remaining from 213km Conti bounds up the final ramps of the final climb, his lead still at the 40-second mark.

Gogl rips out of the saddle on the climb but can't rid himself of his companions and he can't claw back so much as a second of Conti's buffer, which is now 44 seconds.

7km remaining from 213km Conti is on a long false flat before tackling the very last steep section. His gap is nudging out towards 50 seconds. The stage is his to lose now.

6km remaining from 213km Barring a crash or a puncture, Conti will win the stage, as he enters the final 6 kilometres with almost a minute in hand.

5km remaining from 213km The active Gogl launches another acceleration, but this is the race for second place at this point.

5km remaining from 213km The Lampre-Merida team car drives up alongside Conti, which tells him that his gap is a winning one.

4km remaining from 213km Lampaert has been dropped from the chasing group. Gogl, Laengen, Lagutin and Wyss press on, but they won't see Conti again before the finish.

4km remaining from 213km A native of Rome, the 23-year-old Conti caught the eye with a solid 27th place at this year's Giro, but this stage win is the biggest victory win of his career, by some distance.

3km remaining from 213km Conti keeps his head down and keeps turning his legs over. His lead is almost a minute and he can sense victory.

2km remaining from 213km Lagutin, Laengen, Wyss and Gogl are a minute back and very clearly racing for second place, as they fan across the road.

1km remaining from 213km Valerio Conti enters the final kilometre. He'll have plenty of time to savour this victory.

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. He shakes his head in disbelief in the finishing straight and then points to the Lampre logo on his jersey as he crosses the finish line.

Danilo Wyss (BMC) takes second ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), 54 seconds down on Conti.

Lampaert did well to make it back up to the chasers in the final kilometre but he was thwarted in his attempt to snag second place. The remnants of the break spill across the line in ones and twos, but the day belongs to Valerio Conti.

The main peloton, meanwhile, is still out on the road, and at the last check were some 25 minutes down on Conti.

Result: 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida

2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team

3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha

4 Vergard Stake Laengen

5 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team

6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18

8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal

9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team

10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Result: 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5:29:04

2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55

3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha

4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team

5 Vergard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling

6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02

8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal

9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team

10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

As shadows lengthen over Urdax, Movistar continue to lead the peloton at a relatively gentle clip. Almost half an hour will have elapsed by the time they reach the finish line, where Miguel Indurain is among those on hand.

Michael Gogl (Tinkoff) speaks about his day off the front and his fourth place finish. "It was a long, long day, the longest of Vuelta, of course. The last two stages were really tough too, so it was hard, hard, hard. When Jelle Wallays went, I went with him but they caught us and then Conti was very strong, he deserved to win,” Gogl says. “In a team like Tinkoff we really want to take the general classification with Alberto but I had a chance today and I took it, and I’m also happy with my result.”

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) speaks as he waits to mount the podium: "I knew the break would go all the way because we’d taken an enormous gap. I’d picked out today as one to go in the break and it was a good break. It’s my first win in a Grand Tour. I didn’t have best legs at the start today but I kept getting better as the day went on and I took my chance in the finale."

Fifteen minutes have passed since Conti crossed the line, and the peloton still has more than 9 kilometres to go, with Movistar setting a gentle pace on the front.

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) struggled in the finale, but still battled on to finish 6th on the stage. "My aim today was to try to be in the attack," he says. "The cooperation was good, the guys were strong and in the end it was a hard final. With the big gap we could ride our own tempo, it was not very hard except in the final, but it was still 213k and that’s a long day in the saddle. It was very hot too so I hope I can recover for tomorrow."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will, of course, remain in the red jersey tonight, still 54 seconds ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and 1:05 up on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). But we will confirm the top ten in full when the peloton crosses the finish line sometime in the next three to four hours... 24 minutes have passed since Conti's win, and the bunch is only just entering the final 7 kilometres.

Shades of Montelimar at the 2006 Tour de France, where the peloton came in 29:57 down on the break on a day when Floyd Landis' Phonak team was happy to concede temporary hold of the yellow jersey to Oscar Pereiro. There would of course be a few more twists and turns before possession of the garment was decided.

Movistar leads the peloton into the final kilometre. They'll be more than 33 minutes down on the stage.

Valverde leads the peloton across the finish line 33:56 down on stage winner Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida).

General classification:

1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:34

5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08

6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:09

7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25

8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34

9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45

10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56

